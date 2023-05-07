La Crosse County
Dawson Rommel, W3546 County Road T, Town of Farmington, new single-family home, $80,000.
Chad Arbeen, N8968 US Highway 53, Town of Holland, addition, $84,000.
Judd and Amy Hanson, W4716 Lazy Acres Road, Town of Campbell, new shoreland structure, $6,700.
Kent and Elizabeth Gabrielsen, N2825 Demlow Road, Town of Barre, detached accessory building, $75,000.
Bethanne Krueger and Jason Vrbsky, N8365 Bringe Court, Town of Holland, deck, $10,000.
Jason and Katie Herman, N6015 Prairie Fire Trail, Town of Onalaska, inground pool, $67,000.
Karl Sue Ann Albrecht, N2897 County Road II, Town of Bangor, solar panel, $61,000.
Shannon Carey, N6796 Sand Prairie Court, Town of Holland, new single-family home, $550,000.
Nathan Ranallo and Kari Odefey, W2511 County Road I, Town of Barre, deck, $15,000.
Robert and Amy Krueger, N8560 Garfield Road, Town of Holland, deck, $800.
Matt Path, W625 County Road B, Town of Bangor, accessory building, $125,000.
Daniel Dinita Bruemmer, N6445 Eggens Coulee Road, Town of Hamilton, addition, $10,000.
Clyde Kuennen, W4085 Gills Coulee Road, Town of Hamilton, new single-family home, $250,000.
Timothy and Megan Hoehn, N7277 Eagle Road, Town of Holland, new three-season porch, $30,000.
Dean and Valerie Lee, N2940 County Road YY, Town of Barre, new patio and shoreland structure, $14,000.
Rosalie Schnick Survivors Trust, 3040 Edgewater Lane, Town of Campbell, addition, $25,000.
Erin, Adam and Cindy Glennie, N9301 County Road C, Town of Farmington, alterations, $2,000.
Malissa and Jamie Gomez, 714 Pine Cone Place, Town of Holland, new single-family home, $675,000.
Linda Olsen, N6294 County Road C, Town of Hamilton, garage, $60,000.