City of La Crosse
American Legion Post 52, 711 Sixth St. S., roof, $38,000.
Bluffview Holdings LLC, 1122 State St., roof, $15,000.
Christopher Eberlein, 2808 Stanley Court, garage, $60,000.
Boot Coat LLC, 115 Fourth St. S., alteration, $75,000.
Rakov-Rose LLC, 1300 Rose St., alteration, $608,175.
Kyle Weidemann, 1647 Redfield St., alteration, $30,000.
PE Rentals LLC, 709 Seventh St. S., roof, $7,800.
William and Leslee Ricioppo, 2124 13th Place S., fence, $250.
CRP LLC, 2400 State Road, sign, $8,533.
Christopher Kuhl, 1402 Wood St., alteration, $100.
Teresa Opitz, 3012 Cliffside Drive, fence, $4,200.
Beth Richard Trust, 1102 17th St. S., fence, $2,500.
H&H Investment Properties LLC, 502 11th St. N., new single-family home, $125,000.
Hannah Olevson, 1723 East Ave. S., deck, $1,500.
Mick Nisbet, 4914 County Road B, alteration, $15,154.
DM LAC LLC, 3143 State Road, sign, $300.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $393,000.
David Molledahl, 2432 Loomis St., roof, $12,854.
Benson Properties 1 LLC, 806 Charles St., roof, $12,465.
Christopher Fritz, 409 Eighth St. S., fence, $300.
LAX Driftless Investments, 1408 Jackson St., roof, $10,000.
K2K Properperties, 1543 Avon St., roof, $16,751.
Caroline Flatten, 4520 Stone Bridge Road, new single-family home, $700,000.
Carolyn Moncada, 2133 Ferry St., alteration, $31,000.
Alex Graf, 1919 Strong Ave., roof, $19,000.
Bill and Kathleen Leach, 4115 33rd St. S., fence, $4,700.
Dawn Deitelhoff, 2424 Loomis St., roof, $5,825.
Erik Stevenson, 1103 19th St. S., alteration, $30,000.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., sign, $1,300.
KW Reynolds Properties LLC, 303 Causeway Blvd., alteration, $7,500.
Julie Clipper, 2830 Hamilton St., gazebo, $12,582.
Brian Daykin, 2303 Pine St., fence, $8,000.
La Crosse County
Arbanasi Properties LLC, N1764 County Road G, Town of Washington, addition, $60,000.
Jamie and Jason Steinhoff, W5835 Koss Road, Town of Onalaska, accessory building, $2,000.
Charles and Robin Malayter, N5140 and N5142 Green Coulee Road, Town of Onalaska.
Shane Kendhammer and Jennifer Wolk, N3391 County Road II, Town of Bangor, accessory building, $50,000.
Mark Smith, W7716 A. Johnson Road, Town of Holland.
Mark and Nicole Roberts, W8025 County Road Z, Town of Onalaska, new single-family home, $200,000.