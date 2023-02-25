Martin Warehouse LLC, 122 Buchner Place, roof, $15,055.
Diocese of La Crosse, 3800 Mormon Coulee Road, roof, $11,920.
Russell Fredrickson, 2912 Losey Blvd S., alteration, $5,000.
Michael Goodwin, 512 Liberty St., re-window/door, $1,760.
Scott Rogers, 2738 Hamilton St., re-window/door, $1,760.
Emily Zei, 123 22nd St. S., solar panel, $48,711.
M&R Apartments LLC, 129 Sixth St. S., sign, $700.
Brent Smith, 820 Janice Court E., fence, $4,964.
Christopher Kuhl, 1402 Wood St., demolition.
Mary Colleen Walsh Survivors Trust, 4828 County Road B, alteration, $4,819.
Indiana Strip LLC La Crosse Investors LLC, 3089 Airport Road, sign, $12,585.
Thomas and Jaklyn Drea, 4245 Verchota St., alteration, $1,000.
Kwik Trip, 1922 Ward Ave, fence, $5,722.
Chileda Institute Inc., 1825 Victory St., fence, $98,315.
Tiffany Burr, 923 Avon St., demolition.
Tiffany Burr, 923 Avon St., shed, $5,800.
Seward LLC, 1304 Cass St., fence, $25,000.
Sarah Jarecki, 2429 Glenwood Place, fence, $4,500.
J. Patrick Lunney, 432 22nd St. S., alteration, $30,000.
VARC Inc., 427 Gillette St., alteration, $200,000.
Maywood LLC, 1602 MississippiSt., alteration, $30,000.
AgroPur Ingredients, 2340 Enterprise Ave., sign, $20,775.
Becker & Steiger Properties, 808 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,800.
Zink Property Management LLC, 1342 George St., deck, $500.
NEL Investments LLC, N7227 and N7225 Meyer Court, new condominium, garage, porch and deck, $500,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC, 853 Wagon Drive West Salem, new shoreland structures, $960,000.
Brianne and Jesse Sorenson, W5697 Stone Hill Road N., solar panel, $39,206.
Sara Jorgensen, 4022 Terrace Drive, egress window, $11,000.
Larry and Mary Marshall, N2851 Antony Road, accessory building, $9,000.
Schafers River Rentals LLC, N7221 Northshore Lane, new single-family home, deck and garage, $400,000.
Swan River Trust of 2022, W5050 Knobloch Road, additions, $75,000.
IN PHOTOS: Winter storm hits region
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.