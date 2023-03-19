City of La Crosse
Alan Schulz, 725 Cameron Ave., alteration, $30,000.
Lee Johnson, 220 17th Place S., solar panel, $30,124.
Thomas and Melissa Spah, 2517 13th Place S., addition, $200,000.
Pralms LLC, 65 Copeland Ave., alteration, $17,000.
City of La Crosse, 789 Myrick Park Drive, alteration, $17,000.
Carolene Nuemann, 415 Losey Blvd. N., fence, $12,526.
Midwest Industrial Asphalt Inc., 310 St. Andrew St., new commercial building, $31,900.
Tim and Elizabeth Carlson, 1927 22nd St. S., garage, $59,850.
Lee Xiong, 814 Kane St., siding, $500.
Suzanne Stika, 2014 Avon St., roof, $4,000.
James C Naleid Joint Revocable Trust, 5105 County Road B, alteration, $15,000.
Green Circle Recycling LLC, 2500 County Road SS, fence, $34,000.
Maywood LLC, 1602 Mississippi St., alteration, $23,408.
Andrew Goehner, 2127 George St., alteration, $2,000.
Paul Mathison, 2042 Charles St., alteration, $21,500.
Cynthia Dahl, 2326 Jackson St., demolition.
Paul Burgmeier, 1300 Lauderdale Place, alteration, $40,000.
Douglas Zibrowski, 2515 Wood St., demolition.
La Crosse County
Gregory and Laurie Servais, W5647 Stone Hill Road N., town of Medary, new single-family home, $640,000.
Adam and Julie Flood, W8324 Homestead Place, town of Onalaska, solar panel, $31,919.
Danette and Timothy Coorough, N7493 County Road XX, town of Holland, addition, $100,000.
EcoPonic Farms LLC, N8670 County Road TA, town of Farmington, agricultural building, $30,000.
Magnolia Sunset Properties LLC, W5450 Keil Coulee Road, town of Medary, new commercial building, $396,000.
Sheryl and Duane Bollom, W7975 County Road ZB, town of Onalaska, solar panel, $32,300.