La Crosse area Planned Parenthood sites announce new services

The Planned Parenthood health center in La Crosse is now offering several new services meant to help patients check for cancer, prevent sexually transmitted infections and resolve complications related to pregnancy.

The new services, which also are available at Planned Parenthood sites in Sparta and Blair, were announced Monday by Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of services that are now available at the PPWI health centers in western Wisconsin,” Atkinson said. “These additional services … allow our patients to continue to receive compassionate care from trusted providers they feel comfortable with. PPWI providers are experts in the care that they provide, and our patients know that they will receive high-quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive care in our health centers.”

The specific services are:

Endometrial biopsy: Obtaining a sample of the uterine lining to rule out cancer when certain patterns of abnormal bleeding or other risk factors are present

Polyp removal: Removing growths from the cervix and sending to pathology to rule out cancers