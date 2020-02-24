La Crosse area Planned Parenthood sites announce new services

The Planned Parenthood health center in La Crosse is now offering several new services meant to help patients check for cancer, prevent sexually transmitted infections and resolve complications related to pregnancy.
The new services, which also are available at Planned Parenthood sites in Sparta and Blair, were announced Monday by Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
“We are excited to announce the expansion of services that are now available at the PPWI health centers in western Wisconsin,” Atkinson said. “These additional services … allow our patients to continue to receive compassionate care from trusted providers they feel comfortable with. PPWI providers are experts in the care that they provide, and our patients know that they will receive high-quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive care in our health centers.”
The specific services are:
Endometrial biopsy: Obtaining a sample of the uterine lining to rule out cancer when certain patterns of abnormal bleeding or other risk factors are present
Polyp removal: Removing growths from the cervix and sending to pathology to rule out cancers
HPV vaccine: providing vaccinations for all genders to protect against nine different types of HPV, which can cause cervical cancer and genital warts
Early pregnancy treatments: Evaluating abnormal bleeding and pain during pregnancy; diagnosing and treating miscarriages; and diagnosing and treating more serious complications such as ectopic pregnancy.
These services are available at all Planned Parenthood sites in Wisconsin, but are just now coming to centers in the western part of the state. The La Crosse, Sparta and Blair centers — which previously were run by Essential Health Clinic — were absorbed by Planned Parenthood last August.
These centers provide mostly preventative care and do not perform abortions.
“PPWI is always contemplating ways to expand our reach and meet the needs of our patients in communities across Wisconsin,” Atkinson said. “We are dedicated to making sure our patients are receiving the best possible care.”
In 2018, providers at the La Crosse, Sparta and Blair centers saw nearly 7,000 patients. This included 300 cancer screenings and breast exams, 4,000 STI and HIV screenings, and the distribution of 54,000 contraceptive units.