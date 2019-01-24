The La Crosse Area Planning Committee Wednesday discussed possibilities to expand its advisory role from tackling transportation to other regional services including sewer and water and public safety.
The metropolitan planning organization, comprised of 10 local municipalities, primarily tackles long-range transportation planning. With the retirement of executive director Tom Faella late last year, the group is taking a look at its organization and any changes it might want to make when they bring in a replacement, with a discussion facilitated by Karl Green of La Crosse County’s UW-Extension office.
“The roads need to line up. It’s as simple as that,” La Crosse County Board members Mike Giese said. “If everybody did it on your own, you wouldn’t go anywhere. You’d stay in your own community.
“The MPO has an opportunity to, in a metaphorical sense, line things up. That may well apply to sewage. It may apply to other special considerations, but it creates an opportunity for the metropolitan area to work in the best interest of the metropolitan area,” he said.
The top elected official from the cities of La Crosse, Onalaska and La Crescent, the villages of Holmen and West Salem and the towns of Campbell, Medary, Onalaska and Shelby each sit on the board and vote to advise its member communities on what it feels is best.
“It is advisory, but where are we going from here? I think we have a lot more gas in our tank than just transportation,” Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen said.
The committee discussed expanding its planning outside of transportation to look at long-term land use, sewer and stormwater, public safety, infrastructure and bluff land conservation.
The LAPC members should also serve as advocates, Chilsen said.
“Once we see what everybody here thinks about any particular issue, we take that back to our respective municipalities and say, ‘This is what the LAPC looked at and voted either in favor or against,’ and take it to our councils or boards,” Chilsen said.
The LAPC also gives members a place to discuss regional interests, such as boundary agreements between Onalaska and Medary or La Crosse and Shelby.
“The boundary agreements and the Bluffland Coalition wouldn’t be where they are today without the LAPC, and I think with these other issues coming up, the LAPC is going to be a major player in getting the agreements and talks with other topics,” Shelby town chair Tim Candahl said.
While the group hopes to discuss those issues, it also is careful not to step on the toes of ruling bodies for individual municipalities.
“No one’s going to give up their home rule,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
It also needs to balance its funding, being careful not to use state transportation funding to pay for things that are not transportation related.
La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley said he believes there’s room in the intermunicipal agreement for metropolitan planning organization that created the LAPC to tackle those other issues; however, it will need to keep a close eye on how much time the LAPC’s new executive director is spending on those other issues compared to transportation.
O’Malley plans to bring a draft of the executive director’s job description to the group’s next meeting Feb. 20.
The group also plans to extend a welcome to Houston and Winona counties in Minnesota, as well as the rest of La Crosse County’s towns, in an effort to get everyone at the table and keep all interested municipalities in the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.