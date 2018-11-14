Transportation planner Jackie Eastwood was named interim director of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee Wednesday while the group ponders whether to make changes after the departure of executive director Tom Faella.
Faella, the first and only director of the LAPC, will retire Dec. 14 after a 15-year career with the organization.
“It’s a great job. I’ve enjoyed it and I’m really happy with the people I work with,” Faella said. “It’s just at the point where I’m ready to move along and do other things.”
Eastwood will have her hands full, he said, but she’s up to the task.
“I think she’ll do well,” Faella said.
The committee, made up of the highest-ranking elected official in each of the member communities, serves as a metropolitan planning organization for the La Crosse and La Crescent area. Primarily, its focus is transportation, but because it also regularly gets leaders from so many municipalities together, members are considering expanding its role.
The departure of Faella, which coincides with a renewal year on the agreement that created the LAPC, offers a chance to reevaluate, said La Crosse County administrator Steve O’Malley.
O’Malley suggested the elected officials take the time address questions of whether they want anything to change and if so, what, listing off options for organization and membership changes if they wanted to expand the group.
“Really, that’s the question: Do you want to continue on the path you’ve been on?” O’Malley said.
Shelby town chair Tim Candahl said the LAPC needs to make a decision on whether it wants to take on discussions about the other regionalization efforts, including sewer, fire, roads, land use, libraries, bike trails and blufflands.
“We’re paying all legal counsel fees for the same thing and it’s a waste of time,” Candahl said.
Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen, who chairs the LAPC, said the group needed to look at these issues from an economic standpoint.
“We rise and fall as an economic structure together. People coming to this area don’t know where the lines are. They don’t know if they’re sleeping in Onalaska or they’re sleeping in West Salem or wherever and it shouldn’t matter, because we’re all in this together,” Chilsen said
If the LAPC wants to look at those issues, Eastwood said, they will need to be careful of funding sources because federal regulations limit MPO funding to transportation functions.
“I can see the policy work because it’s getting everybody together to be a forum for discussion, but I think you have to decide. If you want MPO staff to do county/municipal work, then we’re going to have to have another layer to allocate time and resources,” Eastwood said.
La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger suggested the group invite in representatives from other MPOs to learn how they do things and spend the next few months hashing out what they want their future to look like.
They will begin finding answers next month with the help of a facilitator provided by La Crosse County.
“We just want to make sure we’re ... doing it by the rules. I don’t think any of these things are insurmountable by any means,” Chilsen said.
Faella wished the committee the best in their efforts.
“You could say that this is the only forum where elected leaders have to meet on a regular basis and discuss issues of regional interest, and that’s been really good. Any time they can do more of that, I think that’s a positive for the community,” Faella said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.