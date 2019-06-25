LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, a La Crosse-based nonpartisan nonprofit that promotes ethical leadership in elected officials, found in a survey that its members do not see President Trump as an ethical leader.
This negative view could color their opinions of other Republicans who support the president, said Lee Rasch, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin's executive director. Rasch presented the poll results Tuesday morning at the La Crosse Public Library.
"This is not a scientific poll," Rasch said, but "actions by our president are not giving our members any confidence."
The president received the equivalent of an F grade based on surveyed members' perceptions of the president's truthfulness, transparency, ability to unify people and ability to represent the interests of all his constituents, Rasch said.
The poll results analyzed answers from about 100 LeaderEthics-Wisconsin members, most of whom are from La Crosse and over 40 years old, Rasch said.
Members' perceptions of the president's ethics matches the Washington Post's tally of false or misleading statements made by President Trump. According to the Post's Fact Checker, the president has made 10,796 such statements in 869 days.
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, both Republicans, also scored poorly in the survey, Rasch said. Pence received a D- grade and Johnson received a D grade.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind, both Democrats, scored well in the survey, Rasch said. Both received B grades.
According to PolitiFact, 22% of 50 statements made by Pence, 36% of 56 statements made by Johnson, 38% of 47 statements made by Baldwin, and one out of three statements made by Kind were true or mostly true.
LeaderEthics used this to calculate a weighted average that translated into a low- to mid-C grade for Pence, Johnson and Baldwin, Rasch said. Kind, based on three statements, received a B-.
This discrepancy in the PolitiFact results and the survey split in perception of ethical leadership along party lines could point to the partisan divide, which has grown wider in the past two decades, Rasch said.
Or, it might be a sign that a politician's unethical actions could shape how voters see other politicians that support the politician who is considered unethical, Rasch said.
"What we're trying to do is give our members lots of different views and sources of information to shape their opinions," Rasch said. "We want to get people thinking about the way people lead."
