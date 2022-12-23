La Crosse area projects to receive funding in $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

The following projects in the La Crosse area will receive federal funding in the $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill that passed the Senate and is expected to pass the House today, according to Sen. Tammy Baldwin's office:

• Town of Campbell: $1,666,000 in funding to support a new water utility system due to PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells.

• Family and Children’s Center Wisconsin: $450,000 to expand behavioral health services, including outreach, education, equipment and technology.

• Village of Viola: $1,751,115 for construction for commercial and residential development outside the floodplain to advance Viola’s economic recovery plan.

• City of Viroqua: $1,223,400 for projects to support the resiliency and expanded capacity of sewer infrastructure supporting businesses, residents, and future growth—including at the new Viroqua Business Park.

• City of Viroqua: $5,250,000 to design and construct a new fire station to replace the current facility to serve as the sole base of operations for the Viroqua Fire Department. The Department provides traditional fire services, public safety services, and emergency medical response to the City of Viroqua as well as the Townships of Viroqua, Franklin, and Jefferson.

• Fort McCoy – Enlisted Barracks: $38,000,000 for Enlisted barracks at Ft. McCoy to provide a permanently constructed barracks building to house 400 Soldiers during annual training and mobilization.

• Fort McCoy – Officer Barracks: $31,000,000 for Officer barracks at Ft. McCoy to provide a permanently constructed barracks building to house 160 Soldiers during annual training or mobilization.

