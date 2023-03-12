La Crosse area real estate transfers:
City of La Crosse
- Lori Bixby and April Gray to Mackenzie and Zachary Matzke, 330 29th St. S., $440,000.
- Michael Stall to Sandra Stall, 1010 Liberta St.
- Taylor Greenwold to Sarah Horton, 828 Kane St., $160,000.
- SB Edifice LLC to Riverland Investments LLC, 1445, 1447 and 1449 Caledonia St., $190,000.
- Cheryl and Gordon Bornitz to Cheryl and Gordon Bornitz Living Trust, 1311 and 1313 West Ave. S.
- Christine Miller and John Streyle to Miller Trust Agreement and Streyle Trust Agreement, 320 17th St. S.
- Freebird Rentals LLC to Joshua Freehill and Charisse Koscal, 3001 Green Bay St., $230,000.
- Amber and Brent Duhoux to Amy and David Owen, 2919 Robin Hood Drive, $330,000.
- Jane Poss Estate to James Cherf, 2124 21st Terrace S., $200,000.
- Donald Mollway to Julie Washburn-Mollway to Schams Rental LLC, 2825 Broadview Place, $200,000.
- Jill and William Raven II to James Cherf, 215021st Terrace S., $220,000.
- Jimmer and Samuel Christenson to Alder Yu, 2112 19th St. S., $187,000.
- Arlene Schmidt Estate to Arlene Schmidt Revocable Trust, 2426 Seventh St. S.
- Arlene Schmidt Trust to River House III LLC, 2416 and 2426 Seventh St. S.
- Nathan Diekmann to Kyle Mickelson to Ellen Rozek, 1111 Grandad Terrace, $250,000.
- Katelynn Mettille to Buchner Properties LLC, 1819 Hyde Ave., $75,000.
- Kathleen Vaughn to William Copus, 710 Gould St.
- Katherine Bolser to Tina Heyer, 2224 Green Bay St., $260,000.
- Kayce and Tyrone Poindexter Jr. to Dash Years LLC, 1823 21st Place S., $200,000.
- Gayle and RobertGoodew to Jared Hawes and Jessica Morales, 1404 West Ave., $197,000.
- SB Edifice LLC to Von Ruden Holdings LLC, 1124, 1126, 1228 and 1130 Caledonia, 1025 and 1027 Rose St., 716 and 718 St. Andrew St., $975,000.
- Kristine Harden and Jessica Schweigert to Ana and Thomas Pengra, 1219 25th St. S., $176,500.
- David Hinsverk Revocable Trust to Tri-State Homes Reimagined LLC, 2706 Cass St., $190,000.
City of Onalaska
- Andrew and Benjamin Stokes to David and Mary Stokes, 311 Poplar St.
- Mary Cody to Mary Cody Revocable Trust, 604 Sixth Ave. N.
- Thomas Brewer to Jean and Steven Eckley, 1303 Rose Wood Trail, $340,800.
- Carol and Stephen Schuldt to Stephen and Carol Schuldt Irrevocable Living Trust, 2116 Franklin St.
Bangor
- Goehner Investments LLC to Andrew Goehner.
- Andrew Goehner to GI Bangor LLC.
- Lois Munson to Ashley Anderson and Jeffrey Rochester, $250,000.
Holmen
- Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $65,900.
Rockland
- Kathleen and Timothy Beron to Small Town Investments LLC, $74,000.
- Kathleen and Timothy Beron to Small Town Investments LLC.
West Salem
- Harter Properties LLC to James Shurson, $510,000.
- Daniel Wee to Gulbrand Wee.
Town of Barre
- Harvey and Karen Wolter Revocable Trust to Harvey and Karen Wolter.
- Harvey and Karen Wolter to Ramon and Rick Wolter, $56,430.
Town of Campbell
- Alvena Schnedecker Estate to Janet Eckhoff, $180,000.
- Robert Jennings to Lisa and Michael Stock, $170,000.
- Duane and Karen Calkins to Andrew Blenka, Melissa Gerrits and Gabriel Gray.
Town of Farmington
- Jill and Mark Schlifer to Schlifer Irrevocable Trust.
- Adam and Samantha Clopton to Kayce and Tyrone Poindexter Jr., $375,000.
Town of Holland
- Billie and Kenneth Korpal II to Robin Johnson, $580,000.
Town of Onalaska
- Michael and Susan Jacobs to Michael and Susan Jacobs Joint Revocable Trust.
- Todd Sobkowiak to Birdd House Real Estate LLC, $450,000.
- Todd Sobkowiak to Scott Sobkowiak, $20,000.
- Cheryl and Gordon Bornitz to Cheryl and Gordon Bornitz Irrevocable Trust.
- Marilyn Smethurst to Jason Mahlum, $250,000.
- Dennis Eggen to Anthony, Dennis and Patricia Eggen.
Town of Shelby
- Vivian Storm to Vivian Storm Revocable Trust Agreement.
- Andrew and Romi Londre to Britta and Daniel Osborne, $230,000.
Town of Washington
- Hundt Family Trust to Hundtlands LLC, $517,000.
- James Allen Revocable Trust to Brandon Arentz, $382,500.