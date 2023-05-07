City of La Crosse

Jason Kartman to Holly Holloway, 2017 21st St. S., $210,000.

James Cherf to Ann and Patrick Helfenbein, 624 Jackson St., $195,000.

Carol and James Kotek to La Crosse County.

Jennifer Gossman Estate to Alexis Houston, 1016 East Ave. S.

Patricia Hanson Estate to Patricia Hanson Family Trust, 338 21st St. S., $196,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Kevin and Marcia Kvigne Revocable Trust, 3805, 3807, 3809 and 3811 Sunnyside Drive W., $256,800.

Donna and Richard Cota to HDK LLC, 2025 Denton St., $80,000.

Courtney and Nathan Alvin to James Cherf, 1718 Salem Road, $230,250.

Mike and Samantha Stevens to Derek Hartleip and Caitlin Kopechy, 1813 Liberty St., $222,000.

Marian Bardeen to Marian Bardeen and Terri Foley, 1313 20th St. S.

Lisa and Thomas Miller to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 1123 and 1121 Fifth Ave. S., $145,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Lane, Nicholas and Philip Meddaugh, 1309 and 1311 Mississippi St., $229,900.

Desmond Investments II LLC to Neil McCluhan, 1522 Liberty St., $195,000.

2011 Revocable Collins Trust to Michael Collins, 3100 George St.

Great River Homes LLC to Diane Branson, 6225 River Run Road, $368,970.

Carolene Neumann to Christopher and Sarah Gregor, 415 Losey Blvd. N., $285,900.

Top Notch Auto LLC to SSAL Living Trust, 3530 and 3404 County Road B, $75,000.

Rosella Roesler to Carolene Neumann, 3021 Lakota Place, $239,000.

Kathy Degner to Douglas and Theresa Groth, 4432 33rd Court S., $225,000.

Hannah Wrobel to Hannah Wrobel, 1006 and 1008 13th St. S.

Bluffview Development Group LLC to Christopher and Natalie Doerfler, 926 Sixth St. S., $192,000.

Ka Yang and Tou Xiong Lee to Song Vang and Xiavue Lee, 406 Rose St., $290,000.

Jean and Patrick Becker to Garson Leith, 2310 13th Place S., $202,000.

Arnold Lefebre III to Samantha Fink, 1025 and 1027 Johnson St., $119,900.

Barbara and Paul Rusterholz to Paul and Barbara Rusterholz Revocable Trust, 138 17th Place S.

Kristina and Robb Olson to Alexander Metry, 2528 17th St. S., $250,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Wanda Spraggon, 3805 Sunnyside Drive W., $238,600.

Berger Plumbing LLC to James Kremenski, 1521 and 1523 Caledonia St., $225,000.

R&S Hillview Realty LLC to Berger Plumbing LLC, 1132 and 1134 Caledonia St., $295,000.

Melissa Kendhammer to South Properties LLC, 1503 Mississippi St. and 821 15th St. S., $190,000.

Robert Hilbert and Patricia Kay to Susan Ness, 3465 Woodbridge Court, $225,000.

Elizabeth Reimer to Jessica and Kevin Schaler, 846 Vista Court N., $338,000.

Property Logic LLC to Brittney and James Wiese, 1634 Travis St., $138,000.

WV Investments LLC to Amanda Hubley, 2406 Onalaska Ave., $220,000.

City of Onalaska

Andrea Pederson and Jacob Pyka to Shawn and Tia Demers, 429 Sixth Ave. N., $310,000.

Isaac and Lauren Storandt to Jarred Wieser, 430 Coronado Circle, $317,000.

Debra and Gerald Qualman to Joshua and Xingzi Whitson, 1307 Red Cedar Court, $392,000.

Joshua and Rebecca Lancour to Lisa Plumer and Mary Snider, 213 Fourth Ave. S.

David and Sonja Bakalars to David Bakalars, 1520 Hoffman Place.

Katherine and Stanley Brueggen to Lynn and Michael Brueggen and Samantha Staats, 601 Gail Ave.

Karin Cram and Scott McDougall to Ashley and Michael Herde, 1862 Bearpaw Place, $508,000.

Bangor

Daniel Beane and Chelsea Canady to Joseph Zabel, $190,000.

Holmen

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $45,000.

JR Sand Lake LLC to SJ Construction LLC, $74,900.

Jeannine Mittan Trust to Joseph Mittan.

KBE Homes LLC to Dalton and Molly Cianek, $434,900.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC, $74,900.

Mathison Construction LLC to Andrew and Terry Swenson, $412,000.

West Salem

Margie Schumacher to Suzanne Crowley and Scott Schumacher.

Gulbrand Wee to David and Richard Stiehl, $160,000.

Town of Campbell

Gregory Bakken and Linda Miller to David and Patricia Bakken.

Nicholas Severtson to Brittney Wellvang, $238,000.

Asha Sciarra-Boardman to Troy Boardman and Asha Sciarra-Boardman.

Town of Farmington

Leonard and Valentina Schweigert to Richard Schweigert.

Gregory Fremstad to Cathy and Gregory Fremstad.

David and Lisa Foster to Cassandra Rehfuss, $40,000.

Town of Hamilton

Thomas Olson to Haldis Kramer, Brian and Robbie Nelson, James and William Olson, Amy Steiger.

Haldis Kramer, Brian and Robbie Nelson, James and William Olson, Amy Steiger to Thomas Olson.

Town of Holland

Shannon Carey to Robert and Sara Monroe, $583,000.

James and Susan Peterson to Jacob, Jared and Dustin Peterson.

James Seever to JSCB Properties LLC, $300,000.

Town of Medary

Randall Janssen and Elizabeth Twiton to Luke and Tiffany Dixon, $285,000.

Town of Onalaska

Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Casey and William Barbee II, $72,900.

Brandon Erickson to Kirsty and Michael Balduzzi, $55,000.

Lorraine Helmers to Mitch and Rick Helmers.

Town of Shelby

Cheryl Holt to Cheryl Holt Trust.

Patricia Senn Trust to La Crosse Investment Group LLC, $180,000.

Catherine and Scott Tyink to Joseph and Sara Sampson, $95,000.