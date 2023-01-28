 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

Shirley Fried to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 723 and 725 Rose St., $125,000.

Larry and Paula Byrne to Patrick Griffith, 1460 and 1462 Redfield St., $200,000.

Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust to Randy and Rebecca Kennedy, 1501 Rose St., $170,000.

Michael Wettstein to MBW Investment LLC, 347 22nd St. S.

Lisa and Mark Kujath to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 4245 Verchota St., $356,898.

Elaine McKee to Lisa and Mark Kujath, 3009 Lakota Place, $287,500.

Duane and Charlene Juen Revocable Trust to Jenna Berger, 2228 Prospect St., $204,500.

City of Onalaska

Gretchen and Richard Husby to Hannah and Preston Goodman, 560 Court Road, $209,000.

Beam Properties LLC to La Crosse LLC, 901 Caledonia and 932 Rose St., $925,000.

Eagles Aloft Ministries Inc. to Mai Lor and Vang Moua, 1308 Fourth Ave. N., $355,000.

Brian Allen to Amy Ring, 646 12th Ave. N., $32,927.

Carole Baumgardner to Carole Baumgardner Living Trust, 936 Park Ave.

Matthew Monsoor to Cameron Hanabarger, 1228 County Road PH W., $210,000.

Holmen

John and Virginia Frei to John and Virginia Frei Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Campbell

Betty Lomprey Estate and La Crosse County Sheriff to Full Circle Properties LLC, $99,000.

Melissa Vue to Tong Lor and Melissa Vue.

Town of Farmington

Dale and Sandra Young to Daniel and Jaclyn Coenen, $185,000.

Town of Hamilton

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Robert Nuttleman Testamentary Trust.

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Joseph and Karl Nuttleman.

Robert Nuttleman to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.

Town of Onalaska

County Road Z LLC to RWR Properties LLC, $1,200,000.

JAG Real Estate Investments LLC to JJR Investments LLC, $512,000.

Town of Shelby

Barbara Stanek to Lindsey Hammes and Joshua Leisgang.

Eric, John, Robert and William Nelson to the town of Shelby, $5,000.

