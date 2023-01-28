La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

Shirley Fried to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 723 and 725 Rose St., $125,000.

Larry and Paula Byrne to Patrick Griffith, 1460 and 1462 Redfield St., $200,000.

Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust to Randy and Rebecca Kennedy, 1501 Rose St., $170,000.

Michael Wettstein to MBW Investment LLC, 347 22nd St. S.

Lisa and Mark Kujath to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 4245 Verchota St., $356,898.

Elaine McKee to Lisa and Mark Kujath, 3009 Lakota Place, $287,500.

Duane and Charlene Juen Revocable Trust to Jenna Berger, 2228 Prospect St., $204,500.

City of Onalaska

Gretchen and Richard Husby to Hannah and Preston Goodman, 560 Court Road, $209,000.

Beam Properties LLC to La Crosse LLC, 901 Caledonia and 932 Rose St., $925,000.

Eagles Aloft Ministries Inc. to Mai Lor and Vang Moua, 1308 Fourth Ave. N., $355,000.

Brian Allen to Amy Ring, 646 12th Ave. N., $32,927.

Carole Baumgardner to Carole Baumgardner Living Trust, 936 Park Ave.

Matthew Monsoor to Cameron Hanabarger, 1228 County Road PH W., $210,000.

Holmen

John and Virginia Frei to John and Virginia Frei Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Campbell

Betty Lomprey Estate and La Crosse County Sheriff to Full Circle Properties LLC, $99,000.

Melissa Vue to Tong Lor and Melissa Vue.

Town of Farmington

Dale and Sandra Young to Daniel and Jaclyn Coenen, $185,000.

Town of Hamilton

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Robert Nuttleman Testamentary Trust.

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.

Robert Nuttleman Estate to Joseph and Karl Nuttleman.

Robert Nuttleman to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.

Town of Onalaska

County Road Z LLC to RWR Properties LLC, $1,200,000.

JAG Real Estate Investments LLC to JJR Investments LLC, $512,000.

Town of Shelby

Barbara Stanek to Lindsey Hammes and Joshua Leisgang.

Eric, John, Robert and William Nelson to the town of Shelby, $5,000.

COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Strolling swans Eagle watch First robin of spring? Opossum passing by Eagles at sundset Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July Snowy skyline Towering Spring rain drop The end of ice fishing season Arcadia flyer Bridge sunset A foggy morning hello Spring rain drop End of ice fishing is a drag Spring snow HARBORMASTER CAPPED Hitting the open water Bikes for everyone Helping our neighbors HyVee work continues PICTURE OF THE DAY PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration A tradition unlike any other... Feeling squirrelly Elm tree flowers Sitting on the dock of the bay A holiday hunt Colorful sunset A nice day for a walk A beautiful sunset Tulip blooms Sunrise in the neighborhood A great day for reflection Enjoying the breeze Right on the river Morning visitor Beautiful blossoms A patriotic pair A trip to the Capitol Misty Mississippi Mallard on the march A balancing act Apple blossoms Flowering Crab trees River overflow Flag Day next week Ready to go for a spin Riverside sunset Doggone beautiful The cat-bird seat La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park bike bridge in Riverside Park French Island fiery sunset Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park End of the Day Holding it together A flower named Sue Hanging out at Goose Island Beautiful day Riding in style On parade at Catfish Days A sun-dappled cemetery lane Pecking away Bunny meets world Cranes by the creek River at Veterans Memorial Park The cat-bird seat Fingers in the fog Dragonfly on the line Breakfast at the birdhouse Spreading her wings Relaxing in the park A view from the stage The Quenten Brown Band Rocking out in Arcadia Viceroy butterfly Dog or lion? Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls Visiting in style Pedaling is for the birds Working on the new Fire House Dockwork Hurling in the park Swimming swans Hibiscus bloom 'The Remainders' rock the stage Land of milk and honey? French Island dining Anything for a free meal A babbling creek Finches munch on cones Stunning sunset Pucker up Chowing down Hibiscus bloom