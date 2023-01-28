La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse
Shirley Fried to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 723 and 725 Rose St., $125,000.
Larry and Paula Byrne to Patrick Griffith, 1460 and 1462 Redfield St., $200,000.
Terrance Herbst Revocable Trust to Randy and Rebecca Kennedy, 1501 Rose St., $170,000.
Michael Wettstein to MBW Investment LLC, 347 22nd St. S.
Lisa and Mark Kujath to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 4245 Verchota St., $356,898.
Elaine McKee to Lisa and Mark Kujath, 3009 Lakota Place, $287,500.
Duane and Charlene Juen Revocable Trust to Jenna Berger, 2228 Prospect St., $204,500.
City of Onalaska
Gretchen and Richard Husby to Hannah and Preston Goodman, 560 Court Road, $209,000.
Beam Properties LLC to La Crosse LLC, 901 Caledonia and 932 Rose St., $925,000.
Eagles Aloft Ministries Inc. to Mai Lor and Vang Moua, 1308 Fourth Ave. N., $355,000.
Brian Allen to Amy Ring, 646 12th Ave. N., $32,927.
Carole Baumgardner to Carole Baumgardner Living Trust, 936 Park Ave.
Matthew Monsoor to Cameron Hanabarger, 1228 County Road PH W., $210,000.
Holmen
John and Virginia Frei to John and Virginia Frei Revocable Living Trust.
Town of Campbell
Betty Lomprey Estate and La Crosse County Sheriff to Full Circle Properties LLC, $99,000.
Melissa Vue to Tong Lor and Melissa Vue.
Town of Farmington
Dale and Sandra Young to Daniel and Jaclyn Coenen, $185,000.
Town of Hamilton
Robert Nuttleman Estate to Robert Nuttleman Testamentary Trust.
Robert Nuttleman Estate to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.
Robert Nuttleman Estate to Joseph and Karl Nuttleman.
Robert Nuttleman to Julie and Karl Nuttleman.
Town of Onalaska
County Road Z LLC to RWR Properties LLC, $1,200,000.
JAG Real Estate Investments LLC to JJR Investments LLC, $512,000.
Town of Shelby
Barbara Stanek to Lindsey Hammes and Joshua Leisgang.
Eric, John, Robert and William Nelson to the town of Shelby, $5,000.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Strolling swans
Eagle watch
First robin of spring?
Opossum passing by
Eagles at sundset
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Snowy skyline
Towering
Spring rain drop
The end of ice fishing season
Arcadia flyer
Bridge sunset
A foggy morning hello
Spring rain drop
End of ice fishing is a drag
Spring snow
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Hitting the open water
Bikes for everyone
Helping our neighbors
HyVee work continues
PICTURE OF THE DAY
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
A tradition unlike any other...
Feeling squirrelly
Elm tree flowers
Sitting on the dock of the bay
A holiday hunt
Colorful sunset
A nice day for a walk
A beautiful sunset
Tulip blooms
Sunrise in the neighborhood
A great day for reflection
Enjoying the breeze
Right on the river
Morning visitor
Beautiful blossoms
A patriotic pair
A trip to the Capitol
Misty Mississippi
Mallard on the march
A balancing act
Apple blossoms
Flowering Crab trees
River overflow
Flag Day next week
Ready to go for a spin
Riverside sunset
Doggone beautiful
The cat-bird seat
La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park
bike bridge in Riverside Park
French Island fiery sunset
Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park
End of the Day
Holding it together
A flower named Sue
Hanging out at Goose Island
Beautiful day
Riding in style
On parade at Catfish Days
A sun-dappled cemetery lane
Pecking away
Bunny meets world
Cranes by the creek
River at Veterans Memorial Park
The cat-bird seat
Fingers in the fog
Dragonfly on the line
Breakfast at the birdhouse
Spreading her wings
Relaxing in the park
A view from the stage
The Quenten Brown Band
Rocking out in Arcadia
Viceroy butterfly
Dog or lion?
Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls
Visiting in style
Pedaling is for the birds
Working on the new Fire House
Dockwork
Hurling in the park
Swimming swans
Hibiscus bloom
'The Remainders' rock the stage
Land of milk and honey?
French Island dining
Anything for a free meal
A babbling creek
Finches munch on cones
Stunning sunset
Pucker up
Chowing down
Hibiscus bloom
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.