La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

Cory Kalmerton to Extreme Rentals LLC, 1931 George St. and 1126 Livingston St., $200,000.

Joseph Smith to Bee Vang and Marly Xiong, 815 Sixth St. S., $330,000.

Kerstin Nedegaard to Erica Erickson, 607 Liberty St., $164,500.

Redmond Pines LLC to GEF Enterprises LLC, 109 14th St. S., $400,000.

Diana Hellerud to Kevin Long, 2204 Charles St., $204,000.

Dennis and Vonnie Fater to Dennis and Vonnie Trust, 1927 Mississippi St.

City of Onalaska

Jean and Randy Hubert to Randy and Jean Hubert Joint Revocable Trust, 417 Larkspur Lane E.

KT Real Estate Holdings LLC to Schneider Accounting & Tax Inc., 4605 Mormon Coulee Road, $405,000.

David and Megan Swift to David and Megan Swift Revocable Trust, 1633 Keller Court.

Marilyn and Terry Johnson to Alexis and Jeremiah Hagedorn, 525 11th Ave. N., $273,500.

Bangor

R. Tenner Properties LLC to NDK LLC, $225,000.

Richard Young to Jennifer Young.

Kathleen Lanners to Amber and David Ragland, $199,900.

Holmen

Janet Tepper to Matthew Tepper.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Kleinsasser Homes LLC, $65,900.

James Kotapka to James Kotapka.

Ann Hocking to Ann Hocking 2023 Revocable Trust.

Novelty Properties LLC to Brenden and Katherine Czech, $540,000.

Broken Investments LLC to Roberta Phillippi, $379,900.

Town of Campbell

Kimberly Hicks, Cynthia Toedter, Duane and Pamela Walters, and Christine Winscher to Jennifer and Tyler Hougom, $215,000.

Town of Greenfield

Allen and Lorraine Bushek Joint Revocable Trust to Andrew and Nina Bradley, $412,500.

Town of Onalaska

Bee Vang and Marly Xiong to Andie and Patrick Dixon, $240,000.

David and Dolores Yeoman to Joshua Jungen.

Town of Washington

James and Patricia Schermerhorn Revocable Trust to James and Patricia Schermerhorn.

James and Patricia Schermerhorn to Tammy Aspeslet.