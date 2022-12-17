 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

  • Patrick Cannon to Thomas Kerfers, $175,000.
  • Donald and Rita Johnson Joint Revocable Trust to Kathleen and Thomas Colclough, 2802 Quarry Place, $235,000.
  • Bradley Dungy and Nancy Strelow to Brandee and Christopher Paulino, Jennifer Skolaski, 722 Powell St., $120,000.
  • Walter Pitz to Daniel Weber, 1220 and 1222 Adams St., $160,000.
  • Mark Reis to Susan Lee, 521 Avon St., $183,400.
  • Adam and Brittany Clements to Marie Stevenson, 1807 Market St., $240,000.
  • Geri Fox, Rita Krueger and Beth Michel to Diana Hellerud, 2204 Charles St., $199,900.
  • Patricia Suhr Residual Trust to Miranda and Richard Hamilton, 2532 Travis St., $210,000.
  • Dalzell Family Trust to Bethke Family Trust and Schneider Family Trust, 6016 River Run Road, $325,000.
  • Brian Legg Estate to Laurie Legg, 1524 Prospect St. and 1324 George St.
  • PTK Investments LLC to CouleeCap Inc., 21211th St. S. and 215 10th St. S., $1,200,000.
  • Katie and William Farve to Favre Rentals LLC, 112 17th St. S., 3247 and 3249 29th Court S.
  • Christine and Jason Leuenberger to Chase Leuenberger, 3326 Robinsdale Ave., $175,000.

City of Onalaska

  • Nelda Lemmenes to Ivy and William Prestwood, 2215 Golfview Lane, $390,000.
  • Dianne and Robert Campbell to Blue Grey Rentals LLC, 644 Second Ave. N., $225,000.
  • Dorothy Manske Family Trust to Cheryl and Craig Friell.
  • Gregory and Margaret Lobner to Gregory and Margaret Lobner Irrevocable Trust, 1309 Pine St.
  • Jeremy Stouvenel to Christina Stouvenel, 1614 Franklin St.
  • Fields on Sand Lake LLC to Adam Aspenson, 1900 Fields Court.
  • Adam Aspenson to Fields Condos 1 LLC, 1900 Fields Court.
  • Sand Lake Development LLC to Benjamin Thorud, 1119 Monroe St. and 111, 143, 151, 201, 209, 127, 301, 225, 171, 181, 235, 119 and 317 Sand Lake Road.
  • Dorothy and Richard Poellinger to Jody and John Audetat, 1554 Young Drive W., $215,000.
  • Peggy Chaudhry to TLC Properties LLC, $16,000.
  • Ronald and Grace Rindfleisch I Revocable Trust to Kritin Holtz and Nickolas Reynolds, 742 Oak Timber Drive, $400,000.
  • David Larson Estate to Jeffrey and Jill Alden, 645 Winter St., $190,000.

Holmen

  • Hazel Granum Estate to Holmen Area School District.

Rockland

  • Susan Lee to Alison Berdnt, $165,000.

Town of Bangor

  • Karl Melnik Revocable Trust to Kelsey and Matthew Neubauer, $330,800.

Town of Barre

  • Scott Ostrom to Patricia Gillette-Ostrom and Scott Ostrom.

Town of Burns

  • Charlotte Jerome, Peggy Kneifl, Donna and Leonard Schaub, Nancy Stetzer and Shelly Winson to Danielson Homestead LLC.

Town of Campbell

  • Patricia and Thomas Dunn to Thomas and Patricia Dunn Revocable Trust.
  • Britton and Shelby Darling to Travis Klingforth, $225,000.

Town of Farmington

  • Amanda Zeman to Amanda and Travis Zeman.
  • Donn and Wendy Schroeder to Connor and Elizabeth Rumpca, $580,000.

Town of Greenfield

  • Suzanne and Dennis Stranstalien Trust Agreement to Dennis and Suzanne Strangstalien.
  • Dennis Corcoran and Jody Riherd to Dennis Corcoran Joint Revocable Trust and Jody Riherd Joint Revocable Trust.
  • Clarinda and William Hansen to Bethany and Joseph Yard, $575,000.

Town of Hamilton

  • Jonathon Kotek to Jon Kotek Trust.
  • Eugene Linse to BKC Holdings LLC, $552,400.
  • Gregory Hole to Amy and Russell Molling Jr., $109,900.

Town of Holland

  • Hannah and Thomas Bertram to Jamie and Scott Bryant, $570,000.
  • RWR Properties LLC to Charlene Deters and Kirby Lentz, $399,525.
  • Adam and Jennifer Fleis to Ashley Beck and Kevin Burch, $429,900.
  • Sally and Thomas Granum to Christine and Jason Leuenberger, $600,000.

Town of Medary

  • JA Corbett Hutchens Trust to Jeffrey Kleven and Donald Ritter, $70,000.

Town of Onalaska

  • Emily Johnson to Jackson Perry.
  • Kent and Karen Handel Joint Revocable Trust to Paull Gossett, $1,300,750.
  • Terry Johnson to Marilyn Skime-Johnson to Evan Kujak, $200,000.
  • Connor and Elizabeth Rumpca to Elite Family Services LLC, $305,000.

Town of Shelby

  • Linda and William Knobloch Sr. to William and Linda Knobloch Revocable Trust.
  • Linda and William Knobloch Sr. to William and Linda Knobloch Revocable Trust.
  • Linda and William Knobloch Sr. to William and Linda Knobloch Revocable Trust.

