La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse
- Patrick Cannon to Thomas Kerfers, $175,000.
- Donald and Rita Johnson Joint Revocable Trust to Kathleen and Thomas Colclough, 2802 Quarry Place, $235,000.
- Bradley Dungy and Nancy Strelow to Brandee and Christopher Paulino, Jennifer Skolaski, 722 Powell St., $120,000.
- Walter Pitz to Daniel Weber, 1220 and 1222 Adams St., $160,000.
- Mark Reis to Susan Lee, 521 Avon St., $183,400.
- Adam and Brittany Clements to Marie Stevenson, 1807 Market St., $240,000.
- Geri Fox, Rita Krueger and Beth Michel to Diana Hellerud, 2204 Charles St., $199,900.
- Patricia Suhr Residual Trust to Miranda and Richard Hamilton, 2532 Travis St., $210,000.
- Dalzell Family Trust to Bethke Family Trust and Schneider Family Trust, 6016 River Run Road, $325,000.
- Brian Legg Estate to Laurie Legg, 1524 Prospect St. and 1324 George St.
- PTK Investments LLC to CouleeCap Inc., 21211th St. S. and 215 10th St. S., $1,200,000.
- Katie and William Farve to Favre Rentals LLC, 112 17th St. S., 3247 and 3249 29th Court S.
- Christine and Jason Leuenberger to Chase Leuenberger, 3326 Robinsdale Ave., $175,000.
City of Onalaska
- Nelda Lemmenes to Ivy and William Prestwood, 2215 Golfview Lane, $390,000.
- Dianne and Robert Campbell to Blue Grey Rentals LLC, 644 Second Ave. N., $225,000.
- Dorothy Manske Family Trust to Cheryl and Craig Friell.
- Gregory and Margaret Lobner to Gregory and Margaret Lobner Irrevocable Trust, 1309 Pine St.
- Jeremy Stouvenel to Christina Stouvenel, 1614 Franklin St.
- Fields on Sand Lake LLC to Adam Aspenson, 1900 Fields Court.
- Adam Aspenson to Fields Condos 1 LLC, 1900 Fields Court.
- Sand Lake Development LLC to Benjamin Thorud, 1119 Monroe St. and 111, 143, 151, 201, 209, 127, 301, 225, 171, 181, 235, 119 and 317 Sand Lake Road.
- Dorothy and Richard Poellinger to Jody and John Audetat, 1554 Young Drive W., $215,000.
- Peggy Chaudhry to TLC Properties LLC, $16,000.
- Ronald and Grace Rindfleisch I Revocable Trust to Kritin Holtz and Nickolas Reynolds, 742 Oak Timber Drive, $400,000.
- David Larson Estate to Jeffrey and Jill Alden, 645 Winter St., $190,000.
Holmen
- Hazel Granum Estate to Holmen Area School District.
Rockland
- Susan Lee to Alison Berdnt, $165,000.
Town of Bangor
- Karl Melnik Revocable Trust to Kelsey and Matthew Neubauer, $330,800.
Town of Barre
- Scott Ostrom to Patricia Gillette-Ostrom and Scott Ostrom.
Town of Burns
- Charlotte Jerome, Peggy Kneifl, Donna and Leonard Schaub, Nancy Stetzer and Shelly Winson to Danielson Homestead LLC.
Town of Campbell
- Patricia and Thomas Dunn to Thomas and Patricia Dunn Revocable Trust.
- Britton and Shelby Darling to Travis Klingforth, $225,000.
Town of Farmington
- Amanda Zeman to Amanda and Travis Zeman.
- Donn and Wendy Schroeder to Connor and Elizabeth Rumpca, $580,000.
Town of Greenfield
- Suzanne and Dennis Stranstalien Trust Agreement to Dennis and Suzanne Strangstalien.
- Dennis Corcoran and Jody Riherd to Dennis Corcoran Joint Revocable Trust and Jody Riherd Joint Revocable Trust.
- Clarinda and William Hansen to Bethany and Joseph Yard, $575,000.
Town of Hamilton
- Jonathon Kotek to Jon Kotek Trust.
- Eugene Linse to BKC Holdings LLC, $552,400.
- Gregory Hole to Amy and Russell Molling Jr., $109,900.
Town of Holland
- Hannah and Thomas Bertram to Jamie and Scott Bryant, $570,000.
- RWR Properties LLC to Charlene Deters and Kirby Lentz, $399,525.
- Adam and Jennifer Fleis to Ashley Beck and Kevin Burch, $429,900.
- Sally and Thomas Granum to Christine and Jason Leuenberger, $600,000.
Town of Medary
- JA Corbett Hutchens Trust to Jeffrey Kleven and Donald Ritter, $70,000.
Town of Onalaska
- Emily Johnson to Jackson Perry.
- Kent and Karen Handel Joint Revocable Trust to Paull Gossett, $1,300,750.
- Terry Johnson to Marilyn Skime-Johnson to Evan Kujak, $200,000.
- Connor and Elizabeth Rumpca to Elite Family Services LLC, $305,000.
Town of Shelby
- Linda and William Knobloch Sr. to William and Linda Knobloch Revocable Trust.
