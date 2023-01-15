La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

Hanna Durrstein to Adam and Angela Johnson, 1131 Charles St., $195,000.

Gundersen Medical Foundation to Arbanasi Properties LLC, 1830 Losey Blvd. S., $100,000.

Benjamin Olson to Marissa Miller, 2215 Weston St.

City of La Crosse to Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin.

George Brown to Adam Driscoll, 1421 Farnam St., $185,000.

Donald and Martha Scheckel to Kari Grainski, 1306 19th St. S., $260,000.

Thomas Beal Estate to David and Jacob Beal, 946 and 948 Jackson St.

LRG Properties LLC to Jennifer Herlitzka, 2225 Johnson St., $195,000.

James Cherf to 608 Properties LLC, 423 and 425 Main St., $600,000.

Applebury Properties LLC to Marcus Johnson, 3002 and 3004 25th St. S., $250,000.

Jason and Kelly Mayer to Justin and Rebecca Dean, 530 Fishermans Road, $231,000.

Leah and Matthew Hammes to Chase Gerken and Brooke Malin, 3010 31st St. S., $243,000.

Arbanasi Properties LLC to Madeline Brummer and Cody Pittman, 716 St. Paul St., $140,000.

Alexandra Larsen and Andrew Leinss to Andrew and Alexandra Leinss Revocable Living Trust, 320 21st St. S.

Heather Smith to Ellen Clinton, 517 Avon St., $153,000.

HCNInvestments LLC to Matthew Habelwitz to Brittany Weiland, 1927 Wood St., $185,000.

David and Sherri Reutlinger to B&J Deflorian Trust, 3528 East Ave. S., $125,900.

City of Onalaska

Preeshl Investments LLC to Jay and Joel Preeshl, 1044 and 1046 Terrace Drive, $245,000.

Thomas Thompson and TN Thompson Enterprises to J&J Building LLC, 434 and 436 Second Ave. N., $450,000.

COT Investments LLC and Benjamin Thorud to PTK Investments LLC, 111, 143, 151, 201, 209, 127, 301, 225, 171, 181, 235, 119 and 317 Sand Lake Road, 1119 Monroe St., $4,640,000.

Cecelia and Hugo Guerrero to Hugo and Cecelia Guerrero Revocable Trust, 533 21st Ave. S.

James and Kathy McCune to Delisa and Odis Lovett, 1605 Franklin St., $255,000.

Holmen

Susan Searle to Maribeth Witt.

Carri and Ryan Roberts to Ryan and Carri Roberts Living Trust.

ROX Investments LLC to LeClaire Estate LLC, $250,000.

West Salem

Mason Quackenbush to Julie Quackenbush.

Town of Barre

Dominick and Olivia Sweeney to Amy and Zachary Nickelatti, $650,000.

Town of Campbell

Amy and Colton LeClaire to LeClaire Estates LLC.

Town of Hamilton

Marianne and Raymon Barta to Raymond and Marianne Barta Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Holland

Carrie and Patrick Cunningham to Patrick and Carrie Cunningham Revocable Living Trust.

David Cornelius to Kent and Stephanie Manglitz, $420,000.

Town of Onalaska

School District of Holmen to JJR Investments LLC.

Carri and Ryan Roberts to Ryan and Carri Roberts Living Trust.

Town of Shelby

Thomas Volk Estate to Arbanasi Properites LLC, $130,000.

Janice Molinaro, David and Kevin Rediske to Duane Rediske, $101,700.

Brittany Tristano to Alexis and Ryan Mandel, $405,000.

Town of Washington

Mark and Sarah Gronemus to Arbanasi Properties LLC, $370,000.

In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota