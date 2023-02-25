La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

Shannon Feehan to Dominique Peckumn and JacobRamey, 2403 30th St. S., $145,000.

Douglas Clark to Tatyanna Bronk and Nicholas Knepper, 710 Logan St., $177,000.

Amanda and Marcus Bickford to Amanda and Marcus Bickford,1920 Main St.

Andrew and Sara Kastantin to Joshua Buckingham and Taylor Wohlfeil, 1927 23rd St. S., $223,000.

Ritu Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar to Molly Fuchs and Logan Holmes, 4455 Brickyard Lane, $375,001.

Andy and Michelle Bee to McKenna and Pierce Lind, 2005 14th St. S., $198,500.

Thomas Kamrowski to Carmen Duresky, 619 22nd St. S., $79,500.

Theresa Krier to Jamie Muller, 1935 23rd St. S., $210,000.

Quality Life Investments LLC to James Cherf, 3019 Ward Ave., $212,000.

Lexi Renk to Kristine Brink, 5019 County Road B., $232,000.

Heritage Rentals LLC to Dual Path Investments LLC, 1550, 1552 and 1554 Charles St., $172,500.

PAK Properties LLC to Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez, 2653 and 2655 15th St. S., $360,000.

Marvin and Irene Heyer Family Trust to DTK Investments LLC, 1502 Madison St., 501 15th St. S.

DTK Investments LLC to Hoffer LLC, 1502 Madison St., 501 15th St. S., $400,000.

Julie and Kevin Buxengaard to Jana Parsons, 226 10th St. S., $345,000.

Gretchen Reinsvold to Gabriel and Tiegan Fuentes, 522 23rd St. S., $185,000.

Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Nicholas Jaber, 1834 Eastwood Lane, $349,900.

Duane and Ruth Deml to Northside Community Church Inc., 707 Clinton St., 1300 Caledonia St., $450,000.

City of Onalaska

NEI Global Relocation Co. to Houa Vang and Vee Vue, 821 Tahoe Drive, $465,000.

Heidi Schiefelbein to John Schiefelbein, 565 21st Ave. S.

Janet and Lawrence Kent to Christopher and Vicki Born Joint Revocable Trust, 1892 Wood Run Place, $680,000.

Marcellus Wuensch to Michelle Burkhardt, 828 Hope Court, $68,000.

Jeffrey and Kelly Wolf to Katrina and Nicolas Evanson, 528 16th Ave. N., $345,000.

Bangor

Cornelius and Mary Klos Revocable Trust to Cornelius and MaryKlos Irrevocable Living Trust.

Holmen

KBE Homes LLC to Hannah and Thomas Bertram, $434,900.

West Salem

Touxai Vang and Cheri Xiong to Elizabeth and Nicholas Burns, $313,250.

Town of Medary

Edward Moran Estate to Elena McGrath.

Town of Onalaska

Andrew Roth Estate to Steven and Susan Hartleip, $320,000.

John and Melanie Murphy Joint Revocable Trust to Erika Hale, $500.

Anne and William Hawkins to Austin Floge and Eric Gerhardt, $409,000.

Town of Shelby

David and Patricia Gebhart to Monica Foster and Russell Oakley, $465,000.

Deborah Nelson to Daniel Howes, $175,000.

Teresa Opitz to John Opitz.

Town of Washington

Clements Special Trust to Alan Clements.

Alan and Marilea Clements to Alan and Marilea Clements.

