La Crosse area real estate transfers:
Shannon Feehan to Dominique Peckumn and JacobRamey, 2403 30th St. S., $145,000.
Douglas Clark to Tatyanna Bronk and Nicholas Knepper, 710 Logan St., $177,000.
Amanda and Marcus Bickford to Amanda and Marcus Bickford,1920 Main St.
Andrew and Sara Kastantin to Joshua Buckingham and Taylor Wohlfeil, 1927 23rd St. S., $223,000.
Ritu Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar to Molly Fuchs and Logan Holmes, 4455 Brickyard Lane, $375,001.
Andy and Michelle Bee to McKenna and Pierce Lind, 2005 14th St. S., $198,500.
Thomas Kamrowski to Carmen Duresky, 619 22nd St. S., $79,500.
Theresa Krier to Jamie Muller, 1935 23rd St. S., $210,000.
Quality Life Investments LLC to James Cherf, 3019 Ward Ave., $212,000.
Lexi Renk to Kristine Brink, 5019 County Road B., $232,000.
Heritage Rentals LLC to Dual Path Investments LLC, 1550, 1552 and 1554 Charles St., $172,500.
PAK Properties LLC to Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez, 2653 and 2655 15th St. S., $360,000.
Marvin and Irene Heyer Family Trust to DTK Investments LLC, 1502 Madison St., 501 15th St. S.
DTK Investments LLC to Hoffer LLC, 1502 Madison St., 501 15th St. S., $400,000.
Julie and Kevin Buxengaard to Jana Parsons, 226 10th St. S., $345,000.
Gretchen Reinsvold to Gabriel and Tiegan Fuentes, 522 23rd St. S., $185,000.
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Nicholas Jaber, 1834 Eastwood Lane, $349,900.
Duane and Ruth Deml to Northside Community Church Inc., 707 Clinton St., 1300 Caledonia St., $450,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Houa Vang and Vee Vue, 821 Tahoe Drive, $465,000.
Heidi Schiefelbein to John Schiefelbein, 565 21st Ave. S.
Janet and Lawrence Kent to Christopher and Vicki Born Joint Revocable Trust, 1892 Wood Run Place, $680,000.
Marcellus Wuensch to Michelle Burkhardt, 828 Hope Court, $68,000.
Jeffrey and Kelly Wolf to Katrina and Nicolas Evanson, 528 16th Ave. N., $345,000.
Cornelius and Mary Klos Revocable Trust to Cornelius and MaryKlos Irrevocable Living Trust.
KBE Homes LLC to Hannah and Thomas Bertram, $434,900.
Touxai Vang and Cheri Xiong to Elizabeth and Nicholas Burns, $313,250.
Edward Moran Estate to Elena McGrath.
Andrew Roth Estate to Steven and Susan Hartleip, $320,000.
John and Melanie Murphy Joint Revocable Trust to Erika Hale, $500.
Anne and William Hawkins to Austin Floge and Eric Gerhardt, $409,000.
David and Patricia Gebhart to Monica Foster and Russell Oakley, $465,000.
Deborah Nelson to Daniel Howes, $175,000.
Teresa Opitz to John Opitz.
Clements Special Trust to Alan Clements.
Alan and Marilea Clements to Alan and Marilea Clements.
