City of La Crosse

Anne and Gerald Crook to Sunshine Trust, 544 24th St. N.

Josephine Dechant to Daniel and Taylor Finch, 2226 Onalaska Ave., $200,000.

Bonnie and Charles Groth to Preferred Properties LLC, 1227 and 1225 Green Bay St., $175,000.

Nicole Murphy Estate to Jena Murphy and James Thompson, 820 Westwood Drive, $230,000.

Bruce Wendling to Kirchner Realty LLC, 4303 Mariah Drive S. and 4300 Mariah Drive N., $85,000.

Delores and Raymon Spies to Maria and Nikki Spies, 1510 Avon St., $150,000.

Jessica LEpke to Janie O’Rourke, 2104 Adams St., $323,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Elizabeth and Gregory Osowski, 3811 Sunnyside Drive W., $231,050.

NRE Properties LLC to Assurity Investments LLC, 209 and 211 Eighth St. S., $169,900.

Francis and Susan Formanek to Francis and Susan Formanek Revocable Trust, 2118 13th Place S.

Benjamin and Jessamine Langston to Elizabeth and Scott Stine, 2017 Johnson St., $85,000.

Edwin and Elaine Neumann to Edwin and Elaine Neumann, 1408 Ferry St.

Heather Konichek to Adam Rominski,2602 Shelby Road, $180,000.

Richard Frosch to Amanda Allen and Benjamin Miles, 2830 South Ave., $168,000.

Magnum Communications Inc. to WI-Radio Real Estate La Crosse LLC, 102 Lang Drive, $47,600.

Michael Nuttall to Edward Davis and Ann McCoy, 426 Gillette St., $335,900.

Adam and Lori Rosenstein to Adam and Lori Rosenstein Joint Revocable Trust, 1634 Cass St.

City of Onalaska

Anthony and Marcia Horvath to Anthony and Marcia Horvath Revocable Living Trust, 1205 County Road PH.

Brenda and Chad Tuescher to Karen Drazkowski Revocable Trust, 701 Country Club Lane, $780,000.

Dorothy Welch to Ashley and Colton Tydrich, 212 Spruce St., $188,000.

Rita and Timothy Miller to Leo and Terri Einer, 623 Hanson Court, $320,000.

Kenneth and Nancy Holby to Amy Miller and Jac Shimshak, 1846 Tahoe Place, $555,000.

Ann Drazkowski to Steven Drazkowski, 855 Westview Circle Drive, $90,000.

Denise and Keith Rhodes to Jalynn Investments LLC, 514 Oak Forest Drive, $181,000.

Holmen

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Jessica Lepke, $440,500.

Kacie and Skyler Vyse to Ben and Sydney Markworth, $375,000.

Tom Coleman to Brian and Christine McConnell, $459,015.

Andrew and Paige Buisman to Levi Adank, $252,500.

Mark Smith Construction LLC to Erika and Noah Murphy, $67,000.

KBE Homes LLC to Carol and Victor Hancock, $309,900.

Robert and Sara Monroe to Carley Buisman, $520,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $45,000.

Rockland

Brenda Klingler and Debbie Wells to Rick Steinhoff, $100,000.

West Salem

Bruce and Dawn Eckelberg to Bruce and Dawn Eckelberg Irrevocable Living Trust, 420 Lee Drive.

School District of West Salem to Berghefer Holdings LLC, $12,000.

Town of Bangor

RDP Investments LLC to TForce Properties Inc., $3,600,000.

Town of Barre

Karen Drazkowski Revocable Trust and Mark Drazkowski Revocable Trust to Ann and Steven Drazkowski.

Town of Burns

Karen and Sidney Jerome to Brian and Patricia Holzhausen, $235,000.

Town of Campbell

Joan Duenkel to Jennifer Vue.

Nicholas Boswell to James Allen Revocable Trust, $32,500.

Town of Farmington

Geneva Olson to Gayle and Sharon Monicken.

Rolla and Kay Stewart Revocable Trust to Amy Dowd, Christine Lucas and Michael Stewart.

Amy Dowd, Christine Lucas and Michael Stewart to Stewart Family Real Estate Trust.

Leon and Ruth Pfaff to Tracey Tumaniec.

Leon and Ruth Pfaff to Shawn Pfaff.

Leon and Ruth Pfaff to Bradley Pfaff.

Town of Greenfield

Lauritz and Michelle Jacobson to Andrew and Paige Buisman, $328,000.

Laverne, Nicholas and Stanley Clements, Shirley Schumacher to Timothy Clements, $140,700.

Town of Hamilton

Roger and Sara Manke to Ryan Manke.

Town of Holland

Maria Halvorson to Maria Halvorson Revocable Trust Agreement.

Connor Ische to Claire and Matthew Erbe, $289,000.

Town of Medary

Nelleen Noack to Kathryn and Thomas Quinn, $319,500.

Town of Onalaska

Gavaghan LLC to Carla and Thomas Grogan, $169,900.

Gavaghan LLC to Alyssa and Dustin Hanson, $90,000.

David and Patricia Olson to David and Patti Olson Revocable Trust.

Arthur and Victoria Lyons to Jacqlynn and Lonnie Hauser, $530,000.

Town of Shelby

Earlamae and James Dahlby to Amy Kallenbach, $150,000.