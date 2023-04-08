City of La Crosse
- RLR Properties of La Crosse LLC to Matthew and Robynn Curtis, 145 Eighth St. S., $549,000.
- Caitlin Hanney to Walleser Investments LLC, 134 17th Place S., $165,908.
- Gina Facchinello and Chandra Sherin to Daniel Vonruden, 1610 Hayes St., $175,000.
- Front Street Properties LLC to MetroFiberNet LLC, 2409 Hauser St., $56,250.
- Robert Mini to EOM Rentals LLC, 519 and 521 Division St.
- Jan and Terry Werner to Terry and Jan Werner Irrevocable Trust, 2925 Broadview Place.
- Amber Fricke and Geoffery Williams to Teresa Opitz, 3012 Cliffside Drive, $235,000.
- Danielle Elland to Macy Curtis and Charles Luck, 2519 Wood St., $215,000.
- Nathaniel Jackson to Caden O’Rourke, 2341 Winnebago St., $215,000.
- David Hines to David and Lois Hines Revocable Trust, 204 and 206 Bundy St.
- PE Rentals LLC to z+3 Enterprises LLC, 1107 and 1119 Kane St., $425,000.
People are also reading…
City of Onalaska
- Kathleen Faughn-Miller and Donald Miller to Jeffrey Bahr and Angela Frank, 1810 Pine Ridge Drive, $460,000.
- Debra and Steven Nordyke to Steven and Debra Nordyke Joint Revocable Trust, 1232 County Road PH W.
- Christopher and Jodi Flach to Troy Hartman Revocable Trust, $87,500.
- City of Onalaska to Bethany Lutheran Homes Inc.
Holmen
- Mark Smith Construction LLC to Ryan Homes LLC, $67,000.
- JMQ Properties LLC to ROX Developments LLC, $260,000.
- S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to David Evenson, $56,900.
- Borchert Exteriors LLC to Nicholas Richardson, $507,423.
- Blia Thao to Yia Vang.
- Gary and Susan Schettle Revocable Trust to Hugo Homes LLC, $78,000.
- KBE Homes LLC to Patricia and Thomas Wilson, $424,900.
- Travis Davenport to Kevin Iverson, $280,000.
West Salem
- Sage Real Estate Holdings LLC to Dettmering Properties LLC, $125,000.
Town of Bangor
- John Jones Estate and Sandra Lammers to Township of Bangor.
- Andrea and Ryan Martin to Anthony Sonn and Jonathan Walter, $339,250.
Town of Campbell
- Lloyd Holthaus Revocable Trust to JV King Properties LLC, $48,000.
Town of Farmington
- Eggen Family Trust to Kimberly Cain, $7,500.
Town of Hamilton
- Andrew and Emily Sweeney LLC to Charles McConkey, $50,000.
Town of Holland
- David Duggan to D&D Duggan Revocable Living Trust.
- Dana and Jordan Schaller to Jamie and Joseph Schloegel, $491,000.
- Heidi and Robert Halfmann to Elke and Jeffery Flick, $406,000.
Town of Medary
- Janice Ferguson to Kathleen Faughn-Miller and Donald Miller, $449,900.
Town of Onalaska
- Mary and Patrick Lee to Patrick and Mary Lee Joint Revocable Trust.
- David Gramling to Erin Noll, $186,000.
Town of Shelby
- Great River Homes LLC to Backwaters Land LLC, $1,285,000.
- Diane and Jon Fields to Alyssa and Timothy Foley, $375,000.