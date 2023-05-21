City of La Crosse
ALP Holdings 3 LLC to Amanda and Luke Peterson, 2135 State St.
LAX Properties A LLC to Griffin and Sophie Wagg, 1721 Liberty St., $211,100.
Gregory Blocker to Imani Rodriguez, 928 and 930 Cameron Ave.
Elaine Monsoor Estate to Ingrid McCallson, 823 Copeland Ave.
Blake Christian to Blake and Sydney Christian, 2215 31st St. S.
NRE Properties LLC to GB Investments LLC, 1018 Sixth St. S., 620, 622, 628 and 630 Seventh St. S., 801, 803 and 805 Seventh St. S., $1,160,000.
NRE Properties LLC to GB Investments LLC, 205 and 207 Avon St., $235,000.
Rachel Messmer to Kimberly Balduzzi, 1510 11th St. S., $204,500.
Debra and Michael Collins to Crazy Daves Auto Repair LLC, 1532 Rose St.
Crazy Daves Auto Repair LLC to Bechara Properties LLC, 1532 Rose St., $350,000.
Jolene Hough-Garlie to Jay and Shelly Heaton, 2001 15th St. S., $245,000.
City of Onalaska
Lori Johnson-Lunney and James Lunney to Weston Gumbert, 416 Pralle Road, $465,000.
Logistics Development Group LLC to Troy Hartman Revocable Trust, $90,000.
Mallory Fulcher to Brandon Meyer, 407 11th Ave. N., $170,000.
Scott Bossman to Erin and Scott Bossman, 935 Oak Timber Drive.
Jody Nowland to Jody and Jonathan Nowland, 608 Eighth Ave. N.
Leroy McQuiston to James Keil and Ruth McQuiston-Keil, 671 Custer Court, $202,000.
Lori Morrissey to Carrie Owen, 1214 Green St., $259,900.
Holmen
Bratager Builders LLC to Wa Lee and Shao Vue, $61,000.
Evelyn Ananis to Evelyn Ananis Revocable Trust.
Midwest Investments I LLC to Amy and Scott Cooper, $56,000.
Joseph Davis Jr. to Joseph Davis Jr. and Ann Hoscheit.
Town of Barre
Andy and Michelle Bee to Andrew and Lindsay Morris, $960,000.
Town of Burns
Peggy and William Steege to Lindsey and Ryan Fuller, $165,000.
Town of Hamilton
Mark Levano to Anne Levano.
Gary Pralle to Gran Properties LLC.
Gran Properties LLC to JSS Rentals LLC, $300,000.
Town of Medary
Miriam Klingbeil Revocable Living Trust and Steven Klingbeil Revocable Living Trust to Anne McMenomy-Rodman and Nathan Rodman, $96,500.
Robert Wills to Charles and Shari Peterson, $149,000.
Town of Onalaska
David and Julie Harter Revocable Trust to Brianna and Charles Harter, $30,000.
Mary Olson to Brent Olson.
Amy Churchill to Christopher Churchill.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Moore & Moore Renovating & Construction Inc., $64,700.
Caitlin Bean to Chase Stello, $329,900.
Town of Shelby
Jeffrey and Jennifer Solka to Jessica and Timothy Wadium, $275,000.
Cameron and Rachel Gundersen Joint Revocable Trust to Joshua and Roald Gundersen.