La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

  • Ralph and Ruth Wettstein to Michael Wettstein, 347 22nd St. S.
  • Ashlynn Senn to Brittany Borchardt, 1126 Rose St., $175,000.
  • Andrew and Jessica McIlvaine to Brandon and Tyler Knudtson, 3508 CliffsideDrive, $225,000.
  • City of La Crosse to Pang Vang, 1508 Liberty St.
  • Terri Foley to Adam Foley, 3511 Robinsdale Ave.

City of Onalaska

  • Grandview Estates LLC to Panchajanya A2 Real Estate LLC, $82,500.
  • Scott Path to Miriah White, 407 Eighth Ave. S., $239,990.
  • Paradise Wisconsin Properties LLC to DD71 LLC, 9366 State Road 16, $4,350,000.
  • John Heiden to Benjamin Heiden, 303 15th Ave. N., $66,674.
  • Christine Hoffman to Andrew Hoffman, 1120 Streblow St.
  • Alan and Amber Iverson to R&J Pischke Trust, 564 Oakhill Court, $185,000.
  • James Smiezek to David Smiezek, 808 Juline Way.
  • David Smiezek to Amanda Smiezek, 808 Juline Way.
  • Dawn and Howard Young to Christina Ray and Daniel Zalenak, 1240 Oriole Lane, $396,000.
  • Matthew Stewart to Colton Reynolds, 743 Redwood St., $235,000.
  • Every Investments LLC to AC Every Holdings LLC, 110 Riders Club Road, $400,000.

Bangor

  • Levi Anderson to Alex and Keshia Mashak, $400,400.

Holmen

  • Dan and David Waters to Keaton Gullicksrud and Elizabeth Megard, $204,997.
  • Rox Investments LLC to 1337.42 Investments LLC, $485,000.
  • Sheena Bolstad to Jarred Arentz, $55,000.
  • Nathan Jaco and Audrey Schmidt to Janice Albers and Michael Bowden, $300,000.

West Salem

  • Michael Schindler to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., $110,000.

Town of Bangor

  • Walter & Evelyn Burbach LLC to Jennifer and Jonathan Kloehn, $851,700.

Town of Farmington

  • La Crosse County to Jacob Beeskau.
  • Eggen Family Trust to Dawn Johnson and Howard Young, $750,000.
  • Adam and Samantha Clopton to Robert Kean, $5,000.

Town of Greenfield

  • Carol and Stanley Clements to Adam, Andrew, Christopher, Eugene, Nathan and Timothy Clements, Maria Clements-Wollert.
  • Connie Degrave, Bonnie, David, Michael and Timothy Leis to Denise and Kathy Leis, $196,800.
  • Daniel Kunz Revocable Trust to Ross Wuttke, $122,500.
  • Vicky Kunz Revocable Trust to Ross Wuttke, $172,500.

Town of Hamilton

  • Richard and Theresa Martinson to Benjamin and Jennifer Tashner, $540,000.

Town of Medary

  • Benjamin and Jennifer Tashner to Miriam and Steve Klingbeil, $335,000.

Town of Onalaska

  • Ricci Herrmann to Andrew and Jessica McIlvaine, $350,000.
  • Anthony and Nancy Christnovich to Anthony and Nancy Christnovich Joint Revocable Trust.

Town of Shelby

  • Puffalump Enterprises LLC to Kelli and Scott Stach, $180,000.

Here are the recent real estate transfers in the La Crosse area.

