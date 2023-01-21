La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse
- Ralph and Ruth Wettstein to Michael Wettstein, 347 22nd St. S.
- Ashlynn Senn to Brittany Borchardt, 1126 Rose St., $175,000.
- Andrew and Jessica McIlvaine to Brandon and Tyler Knudtson, 3508 CliffsideDrive, $225,000.
- City of La Crosse to Pang Vang, 1508 Liberty St.
- Terri Foley to Adam Foley, 3511 Robinsdale Ave.
City of Onalaska
- Grandview Estates LLC to Panchajanya A2 Real Estate LLC, $82,500.
- Scott Path to Miriah White, 407 Eighth Ave. S., $239,990.
- Paradise Wisconsin Properties LLC to DD71 LLC, 9366 State Road 16, $4,350,000.
- John Heiden to Benjamin Heiden, 303 15th Ave. N., $66,674.
- Christine Hoffman to Andrew Hoffman, 1120 Streblow St.
- Alan and Amber Iverson to R&J Pischke Trust, 564 Oakhill Court, $185,000.
- James Smiezek to David Smiezek, 808 Juline Way.
- David Smiezek to Amanda Smiezek, 808 Juline Way.
- Dawn and Howard Young to Christina Ray and Daniel Zalenak, 1240 Oriole Lane, $396,000.
- Matthew Stewart to Colton Reynolds, 743 Redwood St., $235,000.
- Every Investments LLC to AC Every Holdings LLC, 110 Riders Club Road, $400,000.
Bangor
- Levi Anderson to Alex and Keshia Mashak, $400,400.
Holmen
- Dan and David Waters to Keaton Gullicksrud and Elizabeth Megard, $204,997.
- Rox Investments LLC to 1337.42 Investments LLC, $485,000.
- Sheena Bolstad to Jarred Arentz, $55,000.
- Nathan Jaco and Audrey Schmidt to Janice Albers and Michael Bowden, $300,000.
West Salem
- Michael Schindler to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., $110,000.
Town of Bangor
- Walter & Evelyn Burbach LLC to Jennifer and Jonathan Kloehn, $851,700.
Town of Farmington
- La Crosse County to Jacob Beeskau.
- Eggen Family Trust to Dawn Johnson and Howard Young, $750,000.
- Adam and Samantha Clopton to Robert Kean, $5,000.
Town of Greenfield
- Carol and Stanley Clements to Adam, Andrew, Christopher, Eugene, Nathan and Timothy Clements, Maria Clements-Wollert.
- Connie Degrave, Bonnie, David, Michael and Timothy Leis to Denise and Kathy Leis, $196,800.
- Daniel Kunz Revocable Trust to Ross Wuttke, $122,500.
- Vicky Kunz Revocable Trust to Ross Wuttke, $172,500.
Town of Hamilton
- Richard and Theresa Martinson to Benjamin and Jennifer Tashner, $540,000.
Town of Medary
- Benjamin and Jennifer Tashner to Miriam and Steve Klingbeil, $335,000.
Town of Onalaska
- Ricci Herrmann to Andrew and Jessica McIlvaine, $350,000.
- Anthony and Nancy Christnovich to Anthony and Nancy Christnovich Joint Revocable Trust.
Town of Shelby
- Puffalump Enterprises LLC to Kelli and Scott Stach, $180,000.