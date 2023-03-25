City of La Crosse
- Jeffrey and Patricia Lokken to Jeffrey Lokken and Patricia Joint Revocable Trust, 2425 Main St., W6643 Hidden Valley Road, Holmen, 2237 Prospect St., 2401 Harvey St., 251 Mason St.
- Ian and Patricia Campbell to Ian and Patricia Campbell, Ronald Welch, 1808 21st St. S., $44,000.
- Mai Vue and Cha Xiong to Cher Xiong, 1118 Kane St., $195,000.
- Emily Call to Douglas Burch and Emily Call, 2104 22nd St. S.
- Phebe McMichael to HNC Investments LLC, 1221 Bluff St., $170,000.
- BJJ Properties II LLC and BJJ Properties LLC to Nelson Properties La Crosse South LLC, 4131 and 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, $900,000.
- DTK Investments LLC to Hoesley Brothers Properties LLC, 902 and 904 Johnson St., $209,100.
- Marvin and Kathy Becker Revocable Trust to Samantha Cowan, 2627 Leonard St., $252,500.
- Meagan Madigan to Elizabeth Grady, 2515 Hackberry Lane, $256,000.
People are also reading…
City of Onalaska
- Duane and Patricia Schulze to Duane and Patricia Schulze Revocable Living Trust, 2003 Charles Ave.
- Deanna Mason Estate to Dylan, Gavin and Jordan Mason, 505 Ninth Ave. S.
- Thomas Brewer to Leean Deloria, 850 Barson Court, $249,000.
- Leean Deloria to Leean Deloria Trust, 850 Barson Court.
Holmen
- Chase Limpert to Danielle and Tyler Dolata, $270,000.
- Nancy Proctor to Jessie and Raymond Otto, $219,900.
- Jerry Warthan to Chad Anderson.
West Salem
- Joshua Hanson to Rachel Hanson.
Town of Barre
- Brenda and Matthew Peterson to Matthew and Brenda Peterson Joint Revocable Trust.
Town of Farmington
- Dennis Labus Revocable Trust to Jon and Lynette Labus Revocable Trust to Compass Holdings LLC, $150,000.
Town of Greenfield
- Susan and Terry Kammel to Terrance and Susan Kammel Revocable Trust.
- Dennis and Suzanne Strangstalien to Lester and Wendy Hall, $550,000.
Town of Hamilton
- Income Birdd Only Trust to Hometown Construction Services LLC, $64,900.
Town of Holland
- Edward Pilmonas to Edward and Nancy Pilmonas.
- Thomas Wiggert to Kristin and John Lettner Jr., $165,000.
Town of Onalaska
- Harry and Vicky Helfrich Trust to Anne and James Gleason Sr., $380,000.
- Ryan Nernberger to Enoch Stamm, $210,000.
Town of Shelby
- David and Lynne Griesel to David and Lynne Griesel Revocable Trust.
- Gary and Michelle Susag to Sheereene Hussain and Clay Smith, $1,100,000.
- Paul and Susan Stumlin to Miles Putnam, $200,000.
- Town of Washington
- Eric and Marlene Sather to Morgan and Reggie Thomes, $390,000.
- Bears Den of Wisconsin LLC to James Wills Revocable Living Trust, $875,000.