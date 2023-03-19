City of La Crosse

Steve Eide and Sheila Woodman, 927 Sixth St. S., $155,000.

Kenneth Lucas Jr. to Austin and Megan Ehlo, 2527 Prospect St., $205,000.

La Crosse Rentals LLC to Jason and Karla Lien, 2309 23rd St. S., $219,000.

Colleen and Joshua Toltzman to 402-404 23rd Street South Property LLC, 402 and 404 23rd St. S.

Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez to One Woods LLC, 2653 and 2655 15th St. S., $360,000.

Martha Keaton Estate to NRE Properties LLC, 1332 Winnebago St., $160,000.

Alexis Jinkins to Ryan Jinkins, 937 and 939 Redfield St.

PAK Properties LLC to Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez, 2617 and 2619 15th St. S., $385,000.

John Turben and Corbin Jumper, 2843 Mesa Grande Place, $235,000.

Dennis and Rosella Hundt to Dennis and Dustin Hundt, 2722 Paul Place.

Chia and Doua Vue to Danielle and Owen Yenter, 1227 George St., $130,000.

Robinson Sambataro Investments LLC to Athen Engen-Viner, 714 Jackson St., $136,000.

Douglas Brown Estate to Geralyn Brown, 1911 and 1917 Avon St.

DGK Laundromats LLC to H&T Properties LLP, 2222, 2236, 2238 and 2242 State Road.

Serendipity Homes LLC to Jason Hinkle, 1427 George St., $247,000.

David Mindel to David and Mackenzie Mindel,1523 Winnebago St.

Marsha Erickson Trust to Susan Larson, 3536 East Ave. S., $149,900.

Diane Hotovy, Alan, Marie and Michael Rieber, Rose Zielke to Bridget and Daniel Bird, 723 Avon St., $135,000.

Richard Stegen to TJ Stegen, 2503 17th St. S.

James and Michael Amundson to Mary Kulas, 1222 and 1226 Jackson St., $60,000.

Mary Kulas to Dean and Mary Kulas, 1222 and 1226 Jackson St.

Pamela Hedlund to Maria Keaton, 2006 Adams St., $175,000.

Property Logic LLC to Jennifer Myhre, 4314 Meadowlark Lane, $262,000.

Emily and Nathan Toland to Bryan and Leia Haugland, 515 Losey Blvd. N., $323,500.

2 PM LLC to A&L McCormick LLC, 455 Park Plaza Drive, $1,500,000.

Mackenzie and Zachary Matzke to Maria Colon and Vincent Markiewicz, 3000 33rd St. S., $240,000.

Joseph Roraff to Jacob Benzschawel, 1516 14th St. S., $130,000.

Katie and Richard Brown to JAG Real Estate Investments LLC, 561 Losey Blvd N., $270,000.

Debra and James Keller to Path Investments LLC, 1614 and 1616 Prospect St., $165,000.

Sara Boulanger and Donald Conway to Brian Boulanger, 1917 Liberty St., $55,000.

City of Onalaska

V-Drive Wakesports LLC to Anthony and Susan Tomashek Joint Revocable Trust, 251 Mason St., $105,000.

James and Mary Markos to James and Mary Markos, 1100 Parkridge Drive.

Donald and Janice Schroeder Joint Revocable Trust and Donald and Janice Schroeder Revocable Trust to Polly and Toubee Vue, 706 Grove St., $330,000.

Eric and Kristine Hayes to Patrick and Sarah Lamke, 1601 Medary Lane.

Bradley Dubbink and Kendall Snyder to Anthony and Courtney Steichen, 1831 Tahoe Place, $700,000.

Katelyn Mehmen to Justin Kendall and Taylor Monroe, 215 Poplar St., $217,000.

Charles and Julie Thoftne to Brian and Mary Narveson, 2431 Krause Road, $425,000.

Andrea Sannes to Charles and Julie Thoftne, 2429 Krause Road, $400,000.

Aimee and Randal Getter to Mischelle Abts, 2610 East Ave. N., $289,900.

Donald Conway to Sara Boulanger, 1041 Green Bay St.

Holmen

S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $56,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $90,000.

Choice Construction LLC to Laura Koenig and Chase Limpert, $372,400.

West Salem

CHHLW Assoc. To Ervin Oldenburg Jr.

Village of West Salem to CHHLW Assoc.

Town of Bangor

RDP Investments LLC to Aben Farms LLC.

Albert Smith Revocable Trust to Matthew Path, $56,000.

Town of Campbell

Carol Maier to Debra Best, Diane Fitzpatrick, Dorothy Hannon, Dawn Lamers and Douglas Maier.

Town of Farmington

Levi Adank to Lindsay Neitzel, $189,900.

Town of Medary

Shannon Fox to Ryan Richardson.

Town of Onalaska

Frederick and Jolene Schwingle to Young Reinhard Trust.

Bryan and Leia Haugland to Donner Wolters, $330,000.

Pederson Joint Revocable Trust to Sheryl and Terry Pederson.

Sheryl and Terry Pederson to Terry and Sheryl Pederson Revocable Trust.

Town of Shelby

Katherine and Luke Soper to Luke and Katherine Soper Joint Revocable Trust.

Town of Washington

Hundtlands LLC to Hundt Family Trust.