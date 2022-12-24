La Crosse area real estate transfers

Here are recent real estate transfers in La Crosse County:

City of La Crosse

Midfirst Bank to Spenser Nickelatti, 1610 Market St., $114,000.

May Vang to Tom Xiong, 1024 Ninth St. S.

Mary Craig to Mary Craig, 2801 Hawkins Road.

Mary Craig to Organic Foods LLC, 2801 Hawkins Road, $20,000.

Peggy Crowley Estate to Patrick and Lori Lunney, 432 22nd St. S., $207,400.

John and Whitney Alibrandi to Cathy and Michael Juran, 1703 31st St. S., $317,000.

Amanda Spielman Living Trust to Erin and Patrick Kelley, 308 19th St. S., $337,000.

Peter Amann to Jennifer Amann,776 22nd St. N.

Truck Equipment Partners to Industrial Ventures LLC, 1600 Miller St.

Dolores Teachout Estateto Blake and Coty Hundt, 3532 East Ave. S., $88,000.

John Payne to Patricia Payne, 5010 33rd St. S.

Jessica Flessert to Jeffery McArthur, 902 25th St. S.,$203,500.

Lisa Josvai and Susan Shawley to Jackson Miller, 2126 Prospect St., $210,000.

Riverland Investments LLC to Path Investments LLC, 1116, 1106, 1108, 1110 and 1112 Gillette St., $345,000.

Darrell and Kathryn Stumpf to Matthew Stumpf, 2232 Onalaska Ave.

City of Onalaska

Co-Op Credit Union to 200 French Road LLC, 100 French Road.

James Killoran and Mary Morris to JP Killoran Joint Revocable Trust and MS Morris Joint Revocable Trust, 822 Country Club Lane.

Evenson Investments LLC to Schneider Real Estate Investments of Winona, 1010 Second Ave. SW and 1401 Lauderdale Place, $1,000,000.

Karen and Todd Wanek to Frederick Stewart, 3358 Emerald Valley Drive, $625,000.

Bonnie Anderson to Wako Bungula and Meti Kano, 1521 Franklin St., $212,500.

Grandview Estates LLC to Robert Glise, $80,850.

Mathew and Tiffany Wuensch to SaraHarding, 903 Fourth Ave. N., $158,000.

Holmen

Matthew Harper to Brett Buckley, $390,000.

Jarrod and Kimberly Byers to Byers Joint Revocable Trust.

Penny and Steven Blank to Caleb and Kayla Penic, $175,000.

Penny and Steven Blank to Caleb and Kayla Penic, $475,000.

Caleb and Kayla Penic to Michael Nelson and Rachel Norton, $410,000.

Jessica and Trevor Johnson to PLEX 86 LLC, $85,000.

Lisa and Roger Haro to Brianna Graw and Dylan Kaiser, $315,000.

Broken Investments LLC to Jim and Kathy Pomeroy, $384,900.

KBE Homes LLC to Krizzia and Timothy Kronebusch, $412,900.

Lentz Joint Revocable Trust to Dennis Anderson Revocable Trust, $275,000.

West Salem

Tyler Fortun to Elsen Construction LLC, $75,000.

Riverland Rentals LLCto Nickelatti Real Estate Inc, $870,000.

Tamara Batzel to Charles Batzel.

Big Boar Smokers LLC to Donna and Gerald Beyer.

Tanya Woolever to TSW Enterprises LLC.

Town of Campbell

Josef Graves to Chelsey Willms, $280,000.

Town of Farmington

Kara Wert to Holly and Jonathan Powell, $270,000.

Kara Wert to Andrea and Andrew Schmeling, $80,000.

Town of Hamilton

David and Ann Skrove Family Revocable Trust to Getter Masonry LLP, $85,000.

Cassandra and Jeffrey Thompson to Ian and Michelle Maland, $121,000.

Town of Holland

Ronald and Arla Wojahn Living Trust to Devin Johnson, $335,000.

Buyer Accepted LLC to Daniel Nusse, $488,640.

Douglas and Mary Gordon to Jessica Harper and Adam Olson, $333,300.

Town of Medary

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to the City of Onalaska, $304,000.

Town of Onalaska

Wilson Family Trust to Weeks Family Revocable Living Trust, $749,900.

Camgan Properties LLC to Robert Conway, $265,000.

Town of Shelby

Brett and Shannon Bagstad to Warren Handke and Wendy Susdorf, $395,000.

