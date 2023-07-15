La Crosse area real estate transfers:
City of La Crosse
- Scott Sciborski to Shirley Krause Revocable Trust, 2612 Jackson St., $29,900.
- Michelle and Taylor Droy to Jonathan and Ruth Beardmore, 2315 Winnebago St., $200,000.
- Christy Mihalovic to Melina Packer, 2030 Wood St., $202,500.
- April and Gavin Wright to Mitchell Reynolds, 2614 East Ave. S., $170,000.
- Karen Middleton and Jonelle Streed to Chase and Laurel Vaughan, 420 23rd St. S., $380,000.
- Suwan Vue to Shelby Henkelman, 1409 Salem Road, $171,000.
- Walter Coaty Estate to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1612 Avon St., $110,000.
- Karen and William Nay to Jonathon Kurtz, 1019 Green Bay St., $206,000.
- Laurie and Timothy Hamilton to James Cherf, 2112 Hoeschler Drive, $260,250.
- Afreen and Mushtaq Hyder to Cayla and Martin Dittmer, 4915 Silver Morning Lane, $900,000.
- Paula and Thomas Parnow to Thomas and Paula Parnow Trust, 1622 Liberty St.
- Kathryn Nauth and Jibrail Shaikh to Abigail and Mark Lee, 2118 Johnson St., $285,000.
- Brittney and James Wiese to Advanced Enterprises LLC, 2025 East Ave. S.
- Joann Laufenberg and Deborah Simon to Megan Grinde and Brian Weber, 609 Riders Club Road, $450,150.
- Lynda and Robert Gerken to Nickolas Fenn and Macallister Vestin, 1410 Hayes St., $185,000.
City of Onalaska
- Jeffrey and Teresa Mills to Andrew and Kevin Mills, 1301 and 1303 Quincy St., $260,000.
- Corey and Sara Smith to Mark Woodall, 1503 Birka Lane, $325,000.
- Terri Lichtie, Todd and Troy Lund to Joint Hein Revocable Trust, 320 Royal St., $287,000.
- Jennifer and Ryan Root to Yu Kao and Yanni Liu, 2011 Sandalwood Drive, $375,000.
- Samuel Hellerude to Jane and Russell Hurst, 601 Gilster St., $243,500.
Holmen
- Donald and Katherine Gautsch to Circle Drive Properties LLC, $1,200,000.
- Raji Kasilingam and Kaslingam Periyasamy to Rose and William Anderson, $457,900.
- Tonia Wright to Kristina and Nicholas Congdon, $389,900.
- Richard and Diana Berger Revocable Trust to Joseph Gautsch and Barbara Sheehan, $425,000.
- Bluff View Bank to Northpointe Investments LLC, $200,000.
- Rox Investments LLC to Bellevue Properties LLC, $230,000.
- Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $65,900.
Rockland
- Mikala and Trevor Erickson to Hirma Cruz-Bautista and Alejandro Bautista-Cruz, $291,000.
West Salem
- Norman and Laura Ira 2000 Family Trust to Mckenzie and Quincy Giese, $295,000.
Town of Campbell
- Gerhard Pierce to Suwan Vue and Pakula Yang, $240,000.
- Spencer Lewison to Tanner Bollman and Alexandra Terveer, $222,000.
- Angela and Scott Zietlow to Amy and Cory Freehill, $260,000.
- Jennifer and Tyler Hougom to JTH Homes LLC.
Town of Farmington
- Saddlecreek Properties LLC to Charles Olson.
- Charles Olson to Cowboy Land Company LLC.
- Violet Lash Estate to Elizabeth Frauenkron, Paulette Huber and Alton, Carl, John and Paul Lash Jr.
Town of Holland
- Shannon Carey to Billy Carpenter and Nadia Teale, $75,000.
- La Crosse Rentals LLC to KEL Investments LLC, $171,000.
- Broadway Properties LLC to Mary Keyser, $342,500.
- Chee and Cory Vang to Michaela and Noah Andow, $354,900.
- Pavlovic Living Trust to Vicki Mumbleau.
Town of Onalaska
- George and Vicky Holden to Brett and Kaylah Holden, $226,000.
Town of Shelby
- Kristin and Mark Pretasky to Jennifer and Paul Pretasky.
