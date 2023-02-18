City of La Crosse

Glenn and Sarah Schmocker to NRE Properties LLC, 1212 Market St., $67,000.

Hilary and Jonathan Garcia to Collin and Natasha Janssen, 4118 Cardinal Lane, $290,000.

Nickelatti Real Estate Inc. to Preferred Properties LLC, 818 and 820 Kane St., $202,120.

Bonnie and Wayne Oliver to Wayne and Bonnie Oliver Revocable Living Trust, 1211 Townsend St.

Auto Color & Supply of La Crosse Inc. to Property Logic III LLC, 2919, 2921, and 2923 East Ave. S., $750,000.

Arden McCallson to Arden McCallson Family Trust, 803 Jackson St.

Gordon and Janet Temp Joint Revocable Trust to H&T Properties LLP, 2236, 2238, 2242 and 2222 State Road.

Michael Garwood to Garwood LLC, 307 22nd St. N.

Ardies Investments LLP and Dalyn LLC to David and Lynn Lezpona, 316 and 400 Lang Drive, 404 Wood St.

Ardith Daffinson Living Trust to David and Lynn Lezpona, 316 and 400 Lang Drive, 404 Wood St.

Lynn Lezpona to David Lezpona, 316 and 400 Lang Drive, 404 Wood St.

David and Regina Lezpona to Sage 2 Properties LLC, 316 and 400 Lang Drive, 404 Wood St.

Courtney Thomas to Joseph Smith, 815 Sixth St. S.

Hacks Vintage LLC to Melissa Hoch, 1131 Caledonia St., $199,900.

The City of La Crosse to Kristine Wick, 2910 23rd St. S.

City of Onalaska

RealtyNet TIC Investment LLC to EPF Holdings, 2551 Main St. E., $180,000.

RealtyNet TIC Investment LLC to KCI Investments LLC, 2551 Main St. E., $52,000.

RealtyNet TIC Investment LLC to Gilles and Laura Lehouillier, 2551 Main St. E., $400,000.

Cynthia and Kelly Buckholtz and the Sheriff of La Crosse County to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 512 Eighth Ave. N., $205,000.

Bonnie and Wayne Oliver to Wayne and Bonnie Oliver Revocable Living Trust, 1018 and 1018 ½ East Ave. N.

Amy and Derek Stalnaker to Andrew and Sara Kastantin, 534 Johnson St., $346,500.

Kent and Stephanie Manglitz to Cali and Nicholas Kirking, 1333 East Ave. N., $325,000.

Bangor

Tiffany Winchester to Jacob and Tessa Deters, $164,900.

Holmen

S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Kobi and Travis Steele, $56,000.

1st & Main LLC to JSteins LLC, $1,143,000.

Sheriff of La Crosse County and Rosemary Thrun to Thomas Ceresa, $246,000.

Gary and Nancy Hilgers to Gary and Nancy Hilgers.

Fred and Jolene Schwingle to Young Reinhard Trust.

Carolyn and Michael Fixmer to Carolyn and Michael Fixmer.

Dalton and Lynette Goss to Dalton Goss Revocable Trust.

Rockland

K3 Entities LLC to Jennifer and Jonathan Kloehn.

West Salem

John and Kelly Sandvig to Brandi Smallwood, $502,250.

Brandi Smallwood to John Clements and Brandi Smallwood, 850 Wagon Drive, $251,125.

Town of Campbell

JV King Properties LLC to Ashley and David Miller, $140,000.

Nancy and Roger Kannel to Matthew Voiku, $217,500.

Town of Farmington

Allen and Nancy Herbers, Carl and Lisa Newman to Margaret and Mark Zurfluh, $5,000.

Kyle Jump to Jump Living Trust, $53,000.

Amanda and Travis Zeman to Joshua and Krystal Heimdahl, $405,000.

Town of Greenfield

Brian and Leigh Hass to Cody and Megan Ratkovich.

Mathea and Michael Lewandowski to Stephanie Greene Revocable Trust, $80,000.

Town of Holland

Andrew and Melanie Kazmierczak to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $80,000.

Cynthia and Kevin Hultman to Hultman Revocable Trust.

Timothy Smethurst to Briana Meuer and Timothy Smethurst, $21,650.

Dustin and Laura Williams to Dawn and Gregory Zielke, $157,000.

Town of Onalaska

Kathryn and Paul Gunderson to Paul and Kathryn Gunderson Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Shelby

Lindsey Hammes and Joshua Leisgang to Barbara Stanek, $12,450.

Ridgerunner Real Estate LLC to Nicolette Kvam, $195,000.

Michael Thompson to Maureen O’Brien.

Kathleen Wright Estate to Joseph Klingbeil, $125,000.

