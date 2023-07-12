La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

Jennifer Thrower to Sean Hurtubise and Jessica Rooney, 1403 29th St. S., $252,500.

Alexandra and Mathew Docken to Hannah Goulet and Jacob Stumpf, 2311 Coulee Drive, $220,000.

Kelsey Martin to Chandra Roark, 1419 Island St., $235,000.

Rajah and Ruth Sundaram to Sundaram Family Trust, 5279 Brackenwood Court.

Connie Collins to Connie Collins Living Trust, 3344 East Ave. S.

Cheryl Waller Estate to Noah Mayer, 2010 Wood St., $195,000.

Steven Eide to City of La Crosse, 604, 606 and 608 Rose St., $10,000.

Amber and Blake Forman to Shelter Development Inc., 512 Windsor St., $150,000.

Margaret Foss to Bradley Foss, 2123 30th St. S.

Mary Johnson Estate to William Johnson, 3500 28th St. S.

Amy Latvala, Patricia and Steven Slind to Christopher Hanson and Hailey Horton, 1310 Hyde Ave., $180,000.

Todd Torkelson to PRJ Trust, 626 Pine Valley Court, $221,000.

Margaret Lyden to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1507 and 1509 Ninth St. S., $160,000.

Mary Davis, Lorraine and Ronald Fitzpatrick to Gary and Jarrid Larson, 1523 Denton St., $153,000.

Beverly and John Biermeier to John and Beverly Biermeier Family Revocable Trust, 448 20th St. S.

Susan Ness to Marjorie Lemke, 3366 East Ave. S., $200,800.

Earl and Karlette Kumm to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 2612 32nd St. S., $300,000.

Jaklyn and Thomas Drea to David and Patricia Bakken, 2612 32nd St. S., $300,000.

Robert Proksch Irrevocable Living Trust to Linnell LLC, 823 and 827 Fourth St. S., $230,000.

Joyce Potter to Shana Berg, 3019 Marion Road N., $260,028.

Mary Jenks Estate to James Jenks, 1016 Cameron Ave., $125,000.

Mai Lee to Michael and Nicole Gibart, 2934 21st Terrace S., $180,000.

Barbara and Dean Martin to George Simdars and Jessica Waller-Simdars, 626 Fifth Ave. S., $290,000.

Carlista Bosshard to Richard and Patricia Middleton Joint Revocable Trust, 6128 River Run Road, $368,500.

City of Onalaska

Ryan and Stacey Morris to Youa Vang and Kong Xiong, 618 Gail Ave., $291,500.

Christine Henson and David Parr to Jennifer and Timothy Miller, 609 Eighth Ave. S., $3,000.

Karen Wieser Revocable Trust to Al W. Jr Wieser Revocable Trust, 1333 Lauderdale Place.

Kirk and Teresa Douglas to Todd and Whitney Douglas and Sharon Kelly, 1558 Young Drive W., $428,500.

Alexander Taylor to Joel Viner, 1100 and 1102 Westview Circle Drive, $166,579.

Merrill Gardner Estate to Angela and Scott Zietlow, 2107 Golfview Lane, $375,000.

Ronnie Marshall to WSS Onalaska LLC, 1819 Kinney Coulee Road N., $870,000.

Kayce and Nicholas Carter to Celeste and David Biesinger, 802 Westwood Drive, $292,500.

Holmen

Choice Construction LLC to Richard and Vicki Otto, $369,200.

Debra and Robert Moss Sr. to Robert and Debra Moss Living Trust.

Robert Jones to Cheryl Jones.

Choice Construction LLC to Lynn Coy, $360,000.

West Salem

Hamilton Gray LLC to JSS Rentals LLC, $150,000.

Ammar Sabar to Drew Blaken and Olyvia Powell, $230,000.

Town of Bangor

Connor and Kasey Kaiser to Connor Kaiser.

Town of Barre

Iva Sagler to Alexandra Docken, $220,000.

Town of Campbell

David and Patricia Bakken to Dawn and Robert Luick, $385,900.

George Simdars and Jssica Waller-Simdars to Kaylee Blatz and Austin Kast, $200,000.

Town of Farmington

Kenz Brooks Properties LLC to Christopher and Danyel Zielke.

Christopher and Danyel Zielke to Irish Vinny LLC.

Linnette Fehr to Lee Fehr.

Tami Boese and Michael Haun to Lydea and Tyler Cook, $245,000.

Irish Vinny LLC to Philip Hermsen, $300,000.

Town of Greenfield

Kimberly Grosse to Matthew Klumpp, $625,000.

Louise and Patrick Lawrynk to Lake Housing LLC, $211,500.

Town of Holland

Linnette Fehr to Lee Fehr.

Laura Mausolf to Robert Mausolf.

Penny Hanson, Angela Jones and Peggy Roberts to Peggy Roberts, $80,733.

Town of Medary

Michael Hood to Daisy Batista, $144,000.

Town of Onalaska

Christopher and Myriah Casey to Nicole and Phillip Denker, $350,000.

Connie and William Bader to Connie and Paul Bader.

David and Julie Harter Revocable Trust to Castle Bluff LLC, $261,000.

Christine Hammes, Cheryl, James, Patricia and Peter Jakowski to Ashley McGaw, $302,100.

Barbara and Jerome Romanoski to Dana Card, $399,900.

Douglas Lafleur Trust and Rodney Lafleur Trust to Timothy Adamson, $305,000.

Town of Shelby

Audra Bahr and Daniel Storlie to Thomas Beitlich, $405,000.

Arbanasi Properties LLC to Kara and Kent Gardner, $282,000.

David Marquerdt to Big P & Little P Properties LLC, $250,000.

Town of Washington

Kevin and Lisa Biondo to David and Heidi Larson, $37,500.

Kevin and Lisa Biondo, Biondo Revocable Trust to Sherri Wisnoski, $3,104,720.

