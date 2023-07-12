La Crosse area real estate transfers:
City of La Crosse
Jennifer Thrower to Sean Hurtubise and Jessica Rooney, 1403 29th St. S., $252,500.
Alexandra and Mathew Docken to Hannah Goulet and Jacob Stumpf, 2311 Coulee Drive, $220,000.
Kelsey Martin to Chandra Roark, 1419 Island St., $235,000.
Rajah and Ruth Sundaram to Sundaram Family Trust, 5279 Brackenwood Court.
Connie Collins to Connie Collins Living Trust, 3344 East Ave. S.
Cheryl Waller Estate to Noah Mayer, 2010 Wood St., $195,000.
Steven Eide to City of La Crosse, 604, 606 and 608 Rose St., $10,000.
Amber and Blake Forman to Shelter Development Inc., 512 Windsor St., $150,000.
Margaret Foss to Bradley Foss, 2123 30th St. S.
Mary Johnson Estate to William Johnson, 3500 28th St. S.
Amy Latvala, Patricia and Steven Slind to Christopher Hanson and Hailey Horton, 1310 Hyde Ave., $180,000.
Todd Torkelson to PRJ Trust, 626 Pine Valley Court, $221,000.
Margaret Lyden to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1507 and 1509 Ninth St. S., $160,000.
Mary Davis, Lorraine and Ronald Fitzpatrick to Gary and Jarrid Larson, 1523 Denton St., $153,000.
Beverly and John Biermeier to John and Beverly Biermeier Family Revocable Trust, 448 20th St. S.
Susan Ness to Marjorie Lemke, 3366 East Ave. S., $200,800.
Earl and Karlette Kumm to Jaklyn and Thomas Drea, 2612 32nd St. S., $300,000.
Jaklyn and Thomas Drea to David and Patricia Bakken, 2612 32nd St. S., $300,000.
Robert Proksch Irrevocable Living Trust to Linnell LLC, 823 and 827 Fourth St. S., $230,000.
Joyce Potter to Shana Berg, 3019 Marion Road N., $260,028.
Mary Jenks Estate to James Jenks, 1016 Cameron Ave., $125,000.
Mai Lee to Michael and Nicole Gibart, 2934 21st Terrace S., $180,000.
Barbara and Dean Martin to George Simdars and Jessica Waller-Simdars, 626 Fifth Ave. S., $290,000.
Carlista Bosshard to Richard and Patricia Middleton Joint Revocable Trust, 6128 River Run Road, $368,500.
City of Onalaska
Ryan and Stacey Morris to Youa Vang and Kong Xiong, 618 Gail Ave., $291,500.
Christine Henson and David Parr to Jennifer and Timothy Miller, 609 Eighth Ave. S., $3,000.
Karen Wieser Revocable Trust to Al W. Jr Wieser Revocable Trust, 1333 Lauderdale Place.
Kirk and Teresa Douglas to Todd and Whitney Douglas and Sharon Kelly, 1558 Young Drive W., $428,500.
Alexander Taylor to Joel Viner, 1100 and 1102 Westview Circle Drive, $166,579.
Merrill Gardner Estate to Angela and Scott Zietlow, 2107 Golfview Lane, $375,000.
Ronnie Marshall to WSS Onalaska LLC, 1819 Kinney Coulee Road N., $870,000.
Kayce and Nicholas Carter to Celeste and David Biesinger, 802 Westwood Drive, $292,500.
Holmen
Choice Construction LLC to Richard and Vicki Otto, $369,200.
Debra and Robert Moss Sr. to Robert and Debra Moss Living Trust.
Robert Jones to Cheryl Jones.
Choice Construction LLC to Lynn Coy, $360,000.
West Salem
Hamilton Gray LLC to JSS Rentals LLC, $150,000.
Ammar Sabar to Drew Blaken and Olyvia Powell, $230,000.
Town of Bangor
Connor and Kasey Kaiser to Connor Kaiser.
Town of Barre
Iva Sagler to Alexandra Docken, $220,000.
Town of Campbell
David and Patricia Bakken to Dawn and Robert Luick, $385,900.
George Simdars and Jssica Waller-Simdars to Kaylee Blatz and Austin Kast, $200,000.
Town of Farmington
Kenz Brooks Properties LLC to Christopher and Danyel Zielke.
Christopher and Danyel Zielke to Irish Vinny LLC.
Linnette Fehr to Lee Fehr.
Tami Boese and Michael Haun to Lydea and Tyler Cook, $245,000.
Irish Vinny LLC to Philip Hermsen, $300,000.
Town of Greenfield
Kimberly Grosse to Matthew Klumpp, $625,000.
Louise and Patrick Lawrynk to Lake Housing LLC, $211,500.
Town of Holland
Linnette Fehr to Lee Fehr.
Laura Mausolf to Robert Mausolf.
Penny Hanson, Angela Jones and Peggy Roberts to Peggy Roberts, $80,733.
Town of Medary
Michael Hood to Daisy Batista, $144,000.
Town of Onalaska
Christopher and Myriah Casey to Nicole and Phillip Denker, $350,000.
Connie and William Bader to Connie and Paul Bader.
David and Julie Harter Revocable Trust to Castle Bluff LLC, $261,000.
Christine Hammes, Cheryl, James, Patricia and Peter Jakowski to Ashley McGaw, $302,100.
Barbara and Jerome Romanoski to Dana Card, $399,900.
Douglas Lafleur Trust and Rodney Lafleur Trust to Timothy Adamson, $305,000.
Town of Shelby
Audra Bahr and Daniel Storlie to Thomas Beitlich, $405,000.
Arbanasi Properties LLC to Kara and Kent Gardner, $282,000.
David Marquerdt to Big P & Little P Properties LLC, $250,000.
Town of Washington
Kevin and Lisa Biondo to David and Heidi Larson, $37,500.
Kevin and Lisa Biondo, Biondo Revocable Trust to Sherri Wisnoski, $3,104,720.
How home equity compares in each state
How home equity compares in each state
Many American homeowners saw their wealth balloon over the last two years as the U.S. real estate market experienced an unprecedented frenzy.
Homeowners living in less populous western states, in particular, saw their housing values soar as remote work allowed many white-collar workers the flexibility to move further from urban centers and acquire more space at more affordable prices.
In Idaho, for example,
home prices rose a whopping 41% between the third quarters of 2020 and 2022, respectively, according to Federal Housing Finance Agency data. Portland Real Estate examined real estate data platform ATTOM's quarterly home equity report to see which states have the largest share of equity-rich homeowners in the third quarter of 2022. In the case of a tie, the raw number of homeowners was used.
Even as growth in home prices has slowed in the second half of this year, most American homeowners still saw home equity increase. Households are considered equity-rich, or "house-rich," when the property owner's outstanding mortgage balance is half or less than the home's estimated market value. Nationally, about 48.5% of homes with mortgages were considered equity-rich in the third quarter, the 10th straight quarter of gains.
From 2002 to 2022, Americans have seen the portion of their wealth that's tied up in residential real estate collectively grow by $20 trillion—an upward trend line that grew steeper in 2020 and 2021, according to the
Federal Reserve.
Many of the most equity-rich homeowners are located on the West Coast, while the Midwest and South have the fewest. In today's high-interest-rate environment, homeowners have limited routes for tapping the equity they've built up in their homes. Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, rose in popularity earlier this year but could become less attractive as interest rates climb higher.
Canva
#51. Louisiana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 24.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 146,151
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
#50. Illinois
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 644,018
Canva
#49. Alaska
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,541
CREATISTA // Shutterstock
#48. West Virginia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 29.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 38,435
Canva
#47. North Dakota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 30.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 34,985
northlight // Shutterstock
#46. Iowa
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 202,924
Mohamed R. Gohar // Shutterstock
#45. Mississippi
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 45,462
TLF Images // Shutterstock
#44. Maryland
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 461,131
tokar // Shutterstock
#43. Kansas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,784
Lisa Eastman // Shutterstock
#42. Delaware
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 76,696
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#41. Oklahoma
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 214,292
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#40. Virginia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 603,296
Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock
#39. Connecticut
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 293,288
Feng Cheng // Shutterstock
#38. Wyoming
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,039
Sascha Burkard // Shutterstock
#36. Washington DC
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 39,577
Suzanne Simon // Shutterstock
#37. Arkansas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 155,525
shuttersv // Shutterstock
#35. Ohio
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 37.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 859,318
Denise Kappa // Shutterstock
#34. Missouri
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 409,025
LanaG // Shutterstock
#33. Alabama
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 248,445
M.S. Maklidrone // Shutterstock
#32. Kentucky
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 238,027
Anne Kitzman // Shutterstock
#31. Pennsylvania
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 977,695
Canva
#30. Minnesota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 39.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 413,576
719production // Shutterstock
#29. New Jersey
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 742,225
Canva
#28. Nebraska
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 143,265
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#27. South Dakota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 41.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 20,200
RyanWilson10 // Shutterstock
#26. Wisconsin
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 42.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 452,784
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#25. Michigan
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 44.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 814,323
T-I // Shutterstock
#24. Indiana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 527,123
Lindasj22 // Shutterstock
#23. New Mexico
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 150,080
turtix // Shutterstock
#22. New York
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 1,090,860
Canva
#21. South Carolina
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 431,314
Canva
#20. Georgia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 50.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 959,655
Canva
#19. Montana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 51.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 53,671
Jim Cumming // Shutterstock
#18. Rhode Island
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 53.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,706
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#17. North Carolina
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 995,545
Gus Valente // Shutterstock
#16. Massachusetts
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 838,201
d murk photographs // Shutterstock
#15. Oregon
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 417,557
Canva
#14. New Hampshire
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 157,349
Canva
#13. Colorado
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 739,926
Canva
#12. Nevada
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 348,239
Canva
#11. Texas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 56.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,507,257
Canva
#10. Tennessee
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 748,126
eakkarat rangram // Shutterstock
#9. Maine
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,431
Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock
#8. Hawaii
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 59.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,703
Canva
#7. California
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 60.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 4,015,264
Canva
#6. Washington
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 61.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 998,944
Canva
#5. Utah
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 385,344
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
#4. Florida
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,709,062
Canva
#3. Arizona
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 63.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 926,115
Canva
#2. Idaho
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 65.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 244,597
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#1. Vermont
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 75.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 14,036
This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
How the rate of first-time home buying has changed over time
How the rate of first-time home buying has changed over time
For many, the American dream starts with buying a first home.
That milestone was achieved by just under half of all homebuyers last year: First-time homebuyers accounted for 44% of the home-buying population in 2021, according to census data. Sales reached record levels nationally and in certain major metro areas, including San Francisco, New York City, and San Jose, California, first-time homebuyers accounted for more than half of buyers that same year.
Texas Real Estate Source examined historical data from the Census Bureau's American Housing Survey to see how the share of first-time home buyers has changed in the last 10 years time. A sale is considered a first-time home purchase if neither the primary buyer nor any co-buyer has ever owned another home as a primary residence. In addition to exploring how the rate of first-time home buyers has evolved, the 25 cities with the highest share of first-time homebuyers have been listed (data also from the American Housing Survey).
Among the most important factors that first-time homebuyers consider is whether it makes more financial sense to rent or buy. Generally, this is determined by a calculation of
monthly mortgage payments versus rental costs—although if a buyer intends to stay in a house for at least five years, the scales most commonly tip in favor of owning. In locations such as Detroit in 2021, rent came in far below the average mortgage; in San Francisco, however, renters came out on top despite a high volume of first-time buyers that year.
Keep reading to see how the rate of first-time home buying has changed over time and which metros have the highest rate of these buyers.
4 PM production // Shutterstock
In the last decade, first-time homebuyers represented at least 40% of the home-buying population
Purchase rates of first homes have remained fairly steady since 2021. First-time homebuyers have made up a sizable proportion of the overall home-buying population for the last 10 years, hovering just over 40%, according to the
Census Bureau's American Housing Survey. That percentage jumped slightly between 2019 and 2021 to a 10-year high. While the pandemic did push up prices, new homebuyers jumped into the market at increasing rates.
That said, people are waiting longer to buy their first home. Forty years ago, the
median age of a first-time buyer was 29; today, it's 33.
Rentlodex
#25. Las Vegas
- Share of first-time buyers: 34.2%
Canva
#24. Phoenix
- Share of first-time buyers: 34.4%
Canva
#23. Tampa, Florida
- Share of first-time buyers: 37.1%
Canva
#22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Share of first-time buyers: 37.2%
Canva
#21. Dallas
- Share of first-time buyers: 39.2%
Canva
#20. Richmond, Virginia
- Share of first-time buyers: 40.5%
Canva
#19. Minneapolis
- Share of first-time buyers: 40.8%
Canva
#18. Seattle
- Share of first-time buyers: 41.4%
Canva
#17. Atlanta
- Share of first-time buyers: 41.6%
Canva
#16. Washington D.C.
- Share of first-time buyers: 42.4%
Canva
#15. Baltimore
- Share of first-time buyers: 43.4%
Canva
#14. Birmingham
- Share of first-time buyers: 44.1%
Canva
#13. Detroit
- Share of first-time buyers: 44.4%
Canva
#12. Chicago
- Share of first-time buyers: 44.7%
Canva
#11. Rochester, New York
- Share of first-time buyers: 44.9%
Canva
#10. Miami
- Share of first-time buyers: 45.3%
Canva
#9. Riverside, California
- Share of first-time buyers: 45.7%
Canva
#8. Philadelphia
- Share of first-time buyers: 47.7%
Canva
#7. San Antonio
- Share of first-time buyers: 47.7%
Canva
#6. Boston
- Share of first-time buyers: 47.9%
Canva
#5. Los Angeles
- Share of first-time buyers: 48.0%
Canva
#4. Houston
- Share of first-time buyers: 48.8%
Canva
#3. San Jose, California
- Share of first-time buyers: 51.3%
Canva
#2. San Francisco
- Share of first-time buyers: 52.6%
Canva
#1. New York, New York
- Share of first-time buyers: 54.4%
This story originally appeared on Texas Real Estate Source and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
