City of La Crosse
Maureen Gallup Irrevocable Trust to Jeffrey Haas, 1802 31st St. S.
Donna and Keith Schafer to Carly Schafer, 1316 27th St. S.
Joseph Gleason to Cory Siegrist, 1109 Grandad Terrace, $185,000.
David Curtis to Erik Dahl and Hannah Stahl, 2713 Hamilton St., $230,000.
Frenetta and Nicholas Newman to Trail Destinations LLC, 242 24th St. S., $205,000.
Amy Smith to H&H Housing Enterprises LLC, 425 12th St. N., $165,000.
Danielle and Mariusz Kicilinski to Kathryn Repp and Thomas Schubert Jr., 1803 Sunset Drive, $332,000.
Anna and Joshua Hendrickson to Benjamin Richgruber, 307 24th St. S., $275,000.
Morris Patterson Estate to Ricky Lovejoy and Susan Smith-Lovejoy, 418 Gillette St., $286,000.
Song Chen and Yilanna Hu to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 614 and 616 Clinton St., $97,000.
Michael Aliesch to Michael and Florence Aliesch Revocable Trust, 1123 Third St. S.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc. to Andrea Baum, 922 Sixth St. S., $208,000.
Frederick Davis to Capital Property Holdings LLC, 418 Gillette St.
Robert Daniell to Jeffrey and Kathryn Tooke, 3514 East Ave. S., $135,000.
Hannah and Nicholas Seiler to Brianna Lucey and Anthony Severson, 2122 Kane St., $190,000.
Robert Sr and Marie Daley Trust to Amber and Jeremy Knutson, 323 28th St. S., $460,000.
James Schams to Bradiann and Jacob Burch, 2726 Seventh St. S., $342,900.
George Jr and Jane Harvell to Barbara and Dean Martin, 2203 King St., $298,000.
Barbara, Jerome A. and Jerome H. Rusch to Jerome A. and Barbara Rusch Revocable Trust, 1815 Ohlsun Court.
Bradiann Burch to Jacob Burch, 22726 Seventh St. S.
LDJ Properties LLC to Mathew Jostad, 1234 and 1236 West Ave. S., $222,500.
City of Onalaska
Michelle Freedman and Gary Oliver to Ronald and Donna Luethe Revocable Trust, 1801 Putter Court, $526,750.
Gubbi and Pushpa Sudhakaran to Michelle and Wade Halverson, 610 10th Ave. N., $405,000.
David Mascotti to Dominic Mascotti, 1452 East Ave. N., $200,000.
Laurie Link to Anthony and Jessica PArkison, 1328 Oak Ave. N., $295,000.
Village of Holmen
Virginia Wegner to Jessica and Tyler Untiedt, $380,000.
Austin and Katelyn Hoffman to Erik Cadogan and Jessica Steege, $295,000.
Bernadetta Aspenson to Dalton Kloehn, $255,000.
Tamara and William Scorby to Cindy and Thomas Olson, $59,900.
Borchert Exteriors LLC to Jamison Young, $466,557.
Kirsty and Michael Balduzzi to HNTPRK LLC, $70,000.
JR Sand Lake LLC to MK Construction LLC, $79,900.
Glenn Lussky Family Trust to Christopher and Myriah Casey, $595,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Kristy Vang and Chao Xiong, $62,000.
Kyle and Nichole Holzhausen to Timothy Darwin, $410,000.
West Salem
Holthaus Irrevocable Living Trust to Tanya Holthaus.
Town of Barre
Amy and Sean Green to Sean and Amy Green Revocable Living Trust.
Ann and Steven Drazkowski to Jansen Living Trust and Kattapuram Living Trust.
Jansen Living Trust and Kattapuram Living Trust to Ann and Steven Drazkowski.
Town of Campbell
Jacob Burch to Bradiann Burch.
George Brynd to Plainview Road Trust.
Town of Farmington
Daniel and Shirley Kohlmeier to Travis Lockington, $1,000.
Thomas Powell to Chad Mahutga, $575,000.
Mark Novak to Mark Novak Revocable Living Trust.
Fredrick and Holli Burch to Austin and Caitlin Carpenter, $440,000.
Town of Greenfield
Florence Aliesch to Michael and Florence Aliesch Revocable Trust.
Town of Hamilton
Thompson Joint Revocable Trust to Shawn Ward, $70,000.
Alvin Knobloch to Alvin and Barbara Knobloch.
Town of Holland
David and Kimberly Truchan to Valerie Fenske, $485,000.
Town of Medary
David Brown to Wendy Lepsch, $90,000.
Gladys Eternicka to Adam and Sarah Lambrecht, $260,000.
Town of Onalaska
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Lydia and Riley O’Neil, $69,400.
Connie and Walter Knudson to Erin Donlin and Robert Tenwinkel.
Christin and William Nelson to James and Nancy Whalen, $710,000.
Seth and Tamra Nururdin to Zips Prop LLC, $280,000.
Town of Shelby
Dale and Mary Wetterling to Raymond Pavelko.
Christina and Daniel Gerleman to Kristine Hoying, $375,000.
Carol and Jerome Fink to Alton Kammel, $225,000.
Art III and Linda Butterworth to Arthur III and Linda Butterworth Living Trust.
How home equity compares in each state
Many American homeowners saw their wealth balloon over the last two years as the U.S. real estate market experienced an unprecedented frenzy.
Homeowners living in less populous western states, in particular, saw their housing values soar as remote work allowed many white-collar workers the flexibility to move further from urban centers and acquire more space at more affordable prices.
In Idaho, for example,
home prices rose a whopping 41% between the third quarters of 2020 and 2022, respectively, according to Federal Housing Finance Agency data. Portland Real Estate examined real estate data platform ATTOM's quarterly home equity report to see which states have the largest share of equity-rich homeowners in the third quarter of 2022. In the case of a tie, the raw number of homeowners was used.
Even as growth in home prices has slowed in the second half of this year, most American homeowners still saw home equity increase. Households are considered equity-rich, or "house-rich," when the property owner's outstanding mortgage balance is half or less than the home's estimated market value. Nationally, about 48.5% of homes with mortgages were considered equity-rich in the third quarter, the 10th straight quarter of gains.
From 2002 to 2022, Americans have seen the portion of their wealth that's tied up in residential real estate collectively grow by $20 trillion—an upward trend line that grew steeper in 2020 and 2021, according to the
Federal Reserve.
Many of the most equity-rich homeowners are located on the West Coast, while the Midwest and South have the fewest. In today's high-interest-rate environment, homeowners have limited routes for tapping the equity they've built up in their homes. Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, rose in popularity earlier this year but could become less attractive as interest rates climb higher.
Canva
#51. Louisiana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 24.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 146,151
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
#50. Illinois
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 644,018
Canva
#49. Alaska
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,541
CREATISTA // Shutterstock
#48. West Virginia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 29.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 38,435
Canva
#47. North Dakota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 30.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 34,985
northlight // Shutterstock
#46. Iowa
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 202,924
Mohamed R. Gohar // Shutterstock
#45. Mississippi
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 45,462
TLF Images // Shutterstock
#44. Maryland
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 461,131
tokar // Shutterstock
#43. Kansas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,784
Lisa Eastman // Shutterstock
#42. Delaware
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 76,696
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#41. Oklahoma
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 214,292
Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock
#40. Virginia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 603,296
Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock
#39. Connecticut
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 293,288
Feng Cheng // Shutterstock
#38. Wyoming
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,039
Sascha Burkard // Shutterstock
#36. Washington DC
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 39,577
Suzanne Simon // Shutterstock
#37. Arkansas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 155,525
shuttersv // Shutterstock
#35. Ohio
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 37.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 859,318
Denise Kappa // Shutterstock
#34. Missouri
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 409,025
LanaG // Shutterstock
#33. Alabama
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 248,445
M.S. Maklidrone // Shutterstock
#32. Kentucky
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 238,027
Anne Kitzman // Shutterstock
#31. Pennsylvania
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 977,695
Canva
#30. Minnesota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 39.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 413,576
719production // Shutterstock
#29. New Jersey
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 742,225
Canva
#28. Nebraska
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 143,265
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#27. South Dakota
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 41.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 20,200
RyanWilson10 // Shutterstock
#26. Wisconsin
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 42.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 452,784
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#25. Michigan
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 44.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 814,323
T-I // Shutterstock
#24. Indiana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 527,123
Lindasj22 // Shutterstock
#23. New Mexico
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 150,080
turtix // Shutterstock
#22. New York
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.2%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 1,090,860
Canva
#21. South Carolina
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 431,314
Canva
#20. Georgia
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 50.7%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 959,655
Canva
#19. Montana
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 51.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 53,671
Jim Cumming // Shutterstock
#18. Rhode Island
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 53.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,706
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#17. North Carolina
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 995,545
Gus Valente // Shutterstock
#16. Massachusetts
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.3%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 838,201
d murk photographs // Shutterstock
#15. Oregon
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 417,557
Canva
#14. New Hampshire
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 157,349
Canva
#13. Colorado
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 739,926
Canva
#12. Nevada
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 348,239
Canva
#11. Texas
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 56.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,507,257
Canva
#10. Tennessee
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.1%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 748,126
eakkarat rangram // Shutterstock
#9. Maine
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.5%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,431
Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock
#8. Hawaii
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 59.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,703
Canva
#7. California
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 60.6%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 4,015,264
Canva
#6. Washington
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 61.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 998,944
Canva
#5. Utah
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.0%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 385,344
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
#4. Florida
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,709,062
Canva
#3. Arizona
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 63.4%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 926,115
Canva
#2. Idaho
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 65.8%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 244,597
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#1. Vermont
- Share of equity-rich homeowners: 75.9%
- Total equity-rich homeowners: 14,036
This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
