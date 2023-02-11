City of La Crosse
Company Office Inc. to 2 PM LLC, 455 Park Plaza Drive, $1,300,000.
Susan Bahls to Melissa Heberlein, 2616 Leonard St.
James, Janice and Peggy Drake to Susan Drake, 3048 29th Court S., $100,000.
Alicia and Bryce Karo to PaladinStar Rentals LLC, 2102 Adams St., $171,000.
John Maas Estate to Preferred Properties LLC, 832 Kane St., $100,000.
PAK Properties LLC to Douglas Clements, 1640 and 1642 Barlow St., $215,000.
Greengrass Enterprise LLC to Walleser Investments LLC, 1904 Campbell Road, $275,000.
Kenneth and Lynn Winter to Eric Herber, 2209 23rd St. S., $5,624.
Michael and Timothy Collins, Timothy Collins Child Separate Trust, Shannon O’Brien to Pamperin Real Estate LLC, 2815 George St.
Barbara Herber Estate to Eric Herber, 2209 23rd St. S.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC to TLC Properties LLC, 1822 State Road 16, $40,038.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC to TLC Properties LLC, 310 Lang Drive, $20,835.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC to TLC Properties LLC, 2815 George St., $17,729.
Pamperin Real Estate LLC to TLC Properties LLC, 135 Rose St., $15,802.
Kelly and Nicholas Korn to Kelly Korn Revocable Trust and Nicholas Korn Revocable Trust, 3544 East Ave. S.
Elizabeth Dwyer, Nancy Engebretson, Jo Froegel, Kathleen Jirsa, Priscilla Watson; Ann, Anthony, Benjamin, Daniel, Dori and Peter Weigel to Jerad Kabat, 2135 22nd St. S., $190,000.
Daniel and Hayli Russel to Jenna Clements, 2537 17th St. S., $172,000.
Nancy Amunson to Garland and Nancy Amunson, 507 West Ave. S.
Anne Chute and Chad Dull to Cameron and Shannon Quie, 2127 Grandview Place, $310,000.
Douglas Burch to Anne Chute, 412 Gillette St., $258,900.
David Miller Revocable Trust to John and Leslie Hotvedt, 2524 Zephyr Circle, $320,000.
Tony Tanke to Nick Duncanson and Ciarra Lietke, 2321 Winnebago St., $152,250.
City of Onalaska
Allison Steers to Nathan Steers, 4059 Mary Drive.
Caitlin and Forest Jenkin to Jesse Dusso, 317 Fern St., $203,000.
Kari and Kirk Stoa to Poiema Revocable Trust, 676 Marcou Road.
David and Laurie Enos Joint Revocable Trust to Sheldon Wright, 805 Lake St., $420,000.
Laverne Bjerke to Mark Kennedy, 730 10th Ave. N., $115,000.
Kristy Pfaff-Stephan to Spencer Hegenbarth, 433 R. Stephan Place, $420,000.
Lisa Harter to Thomas Harter, 4016 Mary Drive.
Bangor
Hegenbarth Development LLC to Evan Armourand Cassidy Bittle, $321,000.
Aben Properties LLC to George Glanzer, $65,000.
Holmen
Choice Construction LLC to Debi Rhyner and Isaac Wilde, $448,400.
Jamie and Scott Bryant to Alicia and Bryce Karo,$349,900.
Holly Fisher to Holly Fisher to Clay Kirschbaum.
Rockland
Myrtle Herbst Estate to Ethan and Kassera Lenertz, $230,000.
West Salem
Donna and Gerald Beyer to Big Boar Smokers LLC.
Town of Burns
Small Town Rentals to Corey Wilson, $245,000.
Town of Campbell
Walter Munson to Karen and Walter Munson.
Town of Farmington
Steven and Corinne Severson Revocable Trust to Hannah Dakin and Abby Nichols.
Michael and Pamela Neubauer to Michael and Pamela Neubauer Revocable Trust.
Town of Greenfield
James Misch Estate to Megan Jones.
David and Teresa Brown to Michael Bahr, $310,000.
Town of Hamilton
Jane and Richard Walz to Richard and Jane Walz Joint Revocable Trust.
Richard and Jane Walz Joint Revocable Trust to Richard Walz Estate Trust.
Jeanette Knutson to Knutson Trust.
Town of Holland
Travis Koopman to Catherine Koopman.
Scott Phillips to Kimberly Phillips.
Town of Onalaska
William Carskadon to William Carskadon Revocable Trust.
Town of Shelby
Daniel and Katherine Kern to D/K Kern Trust.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Strolling swans
Eagle watch
First robin of spring?
Opossum passing by
Eagles at sundset
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Snowy skyline
Towering
Spring rain drop
The end of ice fishing season
Arcadia flyer
Bridge sunset
A foggy morning hello
Spring rain drop
End of ice fishing is a drag
Spring snow
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Hitting the open water
Bikes for everyone
Helping our neighbors
HyVee work continues
PICTURE OF THE DAY
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
A tradition unlike any other...
Feeling squirrelly
Elm tree flowers
Sitting on the dock of the bay
A holiday hunt
Colorful sunset
A nice day for a walk
A beautiful sunset
Tulip blooms
Sunrise in the neighborhood
A great day for reflection
Enjoying the breeze
Right on the river
Morning visitor
Beautiful blossoms
A patriotic pair
A trip to the Capitol
Misty Mississippi
Mallard on the march
A balancing act
Apple blossoms
Flowering Crab trees
River overflow
Flag Day next week
Ready to go for a spin
Riverside sunset
Doggone beautiful
The cat-bird seat
La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park
bike bridge in Riverside Park
French Island fiery sunset
Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park
End of the Day
Holding it together
A flower named Sue
Hanging out at Goose Island
Beautiful day
Riding in style
On parade at Catfish Days
A sun-dappled cemetery lane
Pecking away
Bunny meets world
Cranes by the creek
River at Veterans Memorial Park
The cat-bird seat
Fingers in the fog
Dragonfly on the line
Breakfast at the birdhouse
Spreading her wings
Relaxing in the park
A view from the stage
The Quenten Brown Band
Rocking out in Arcadia
Viceroy butterfly
Dog or lion?
Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls
Visiting in style
Pedaling is for the birds
Working on the new Fire House
Dockwork
Hurling in the park
Swimming swans
Hibiscus bloom
'The Remainders' rock the stage
Land of milk and honey?
French Island dining
Anything for a free meal
A babbling creek
Finches munch on cones
Stunning sunset
Pucker up
Chowing down
Hibiscus bloom
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.