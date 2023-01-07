La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

Barbara Opsahl to Cierra Nicholson, 3036 29th Court S., $195,000.

Carolyn Barlow to Carolyn and Lindsey Barlow, 1316 Moore St.

Brian and Ciny Kreibich to Cole and Dawn Kreibich, 2644 Prospect St.

Beverly Burand to Keith and Beverly Burand Family Trust, 1620 30th St. S.

Topel & Sons Inc. and WPJB LLC to KC Revocable Trust, Riverland Investments LLC and Riverland Rentals LLC, 4445 Mormon Coulee Road, $8,250,000.

Sandra Christianson, Sharon Fohman, Bruce Kwosek and Kimberly Swoden to Joseph Roraff, 1516 14th St. S., $42,150.

Francis Devine to Jennifer Devine, 1650 Loomis St.

Benjamin and William Collins to Colby and Saryn Lacefield, 730 Harvey St., $299,000.

Rivers Edge Remodels LLC to Kenedi Schmidt, 1216 and 1218 Liberty St., $110,000.

Cynthia and John Reynolds to Chastity and Nathaniel Casey, 114 and 116 14th St. N., $190,000.

RAAM Inc. to AARYA LLC, 3438 Mormon Coulee Road, $325,000.

John Maas Estate to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 820 and 818 Kane St., 602 and 604 Ninth St. N., $262,473.

Jennah Ender to YangMoua and Mee Vue, 1401 Mississippi St., $160,000.

Michael Grap Estate to Sarah Nickelatti, 1123 Grandad Terrace, $200,000.

Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System to City of La Crosse.

Ann Golding to Kyle Wasson and Jason Williams, 1420 19th St. S., $200,000.

City of Onalaska

David, Scott and Sharon O’Dahl to Denise and Keith Rhodes, 944 Streblow St., $234,900.

Sand Lake Development LLC to COT Investments LLC, 111, 143, 151, 201, 209, 127, 301, 225, 171, 181, 235, 119 and 317 Sand Lake Road, 1119 Monroe St., $2,320,000.

JTB Rentals LLC to Joseph Bond III, 1104 Well St., $160,000.

Jason and Mellanie Ferguson to Jason and Mellanie Ferguson, David Hurtwitz, 618 Sixth Ave. N., $79,967.

Susan and Charles Gelatt Jr. to Richard and Theresa Martinson, 334 French Road, $395,000.

Bangor

Parlour Fifteen Beauty Lounge LLC to Matthew Mootz and Brooke Weber.

Matthew Mootz and Brooke Weber to Parlour Fifteen Beauty Lounge LLC.

Chase Stello to Sandra and Marvin Hesse Jr., $155,000.

Holmen

Jnell and Mark Goyette to Brandon and Loren Bartz, $249,900.

Tonia Wright to Mariah and Ryan Welke, $379,900.

West Salem

Gregory and Tracey Wilhelm to Karen Durnford, $260,000.

Heritage Capital Holdings LLC to Estates At West Salem LLC, $12,500,000.

Sandra Schmidt to Sandra Schmidt Irrevocable Trust.

Gregory and Tracey Wilhelm to Julie Kriewald, $265,000.

Town of Campbell

Thomas Viner to Viner Thomas Trust.

Freng Joint Revocable Trust to Anne and Joseph Weber, $470,000.

Brenda Hanson to Teresa Meissner, $47,400.

KEL Investments LLC to Edward and Karin O’Brien.

Edward and Karin O’Brien to Farmington Country Club LLC.

Joanne Schnell to Dianne and Michael Schnell, $90,000.

Gary, Julie, and Troy Goodenough, Michelle Michener and Darcy Sawyer to Raphael and Robert Koss, $1,000.

Gary, Julie, and Troy Goodenough, Michelle Michener and Darcy Sawyer to Angela and Timothy Werner, $700.

Town of Holland

Deborah and Jeffrey Koby to Rebecca Conrad and Deborah, Jeffrey and Matthew Koby.

Adam and Jennifer Fleis Joint Revocable Trust to Ashley Beck and Kevin Burch.

Jennifer and Shawn Ward to David Conelius and Linda Kious, $572,000.

Town of Medary

Carlene Oestreicher to Allison and Mitchell Romens, $185,000.

Town of Onalaska

Delores Osweiler Survivors Trust to Patricia Osweiler.

Town of Shelby

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC to Brittany Tristano, $460,000.

Darcie Marks to Thomas Kabat and Darcie Marks, $184,900.

Amanda and John Gallagher to Alyssa and Cody Grimsled, $240,000.

Eugene and Francis Schmitz, Paul Schmitz Revocable Trust to St. Juan Diego LLC, $1,600,000.

Tippetts Rentals LLC to La Crosse Estates LLC, $5,000,000.

