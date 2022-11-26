La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse
- John Hampson and La Crosse County Sheriff to Adam Hoffer, 512 23rd St. S., $135,700.
- Clifford Hagen to Michaela Smith, 112 27th St. S., $75,000.
- Joseph Klingbeil to Rocky Mountain Energy Holdings LLC, $23,000.
- David Wood to Anita Wood, 101 17th St. S.
- Aaron and Katlyn Becker to Max Earley, 2919 21st Terrace S., $85,000.
- Joyce Shanks to Robin Pederson, 134 24 St. S., $244,900.
- Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 512 23rd St. S.
- Douglas and Marjorie Arneson Family Trust to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1602 and 1604 Kane St., $190,000.
- Robert Sr. and Marie Daley Trust to H&H Real Estate LLC, 119 22nd St. N., $182,500.
- Richard and Shirley Grams to Huseyin Tore, 2256 Sisson Drive, $225,000.
- Kevin Vilim to Rachel Reed, 2140 Losey Blvd. S.
- Southside 12 LLC to Benjamin Mendoza-Rivas, 2022 14th St. S., $180,000.
- Laura Dischler to Leena Thao and Chacuaj Vue, 2309 Sunrise Drive, $232,000.
- Tami Belden and Angela Podevels to Finnian Cullen and Deborah Nerud, 1629 Farnam St., $235,000.
- Ker Moua to Ker and Tou Moua, 1211 and 1215 Eighth St. S.
- Derek, Karen, Nicholas and Sonja Ulness to Heather Servais, 715 Seventh St. S., $159,000.
- Austin and Michelle Hannah to Josiah and Meghan Green, 2946 Robin Hood Drive, $255,000.
- Alexander Engstler to Ashley Patros, 2205 Johnson St., $219,900.
- Scott Kundy to Emily and Ian Baker, 5419 Zion Road, $360,000.
- Robert Warren to Michael Berg, 3168 29th Court S., $171,000.
- M&M Durtsche Trust to Lauren Castro, 1629 King St., $319,900.
- Todd and Deborah Ondell Revocable Trust, 710 28th St. S., $323,500.
- Richard Grant to Driftmore Acquisitions LLC, 706 Kane St., $85,000.
- Alex and Rhonda Hanifl to Hogans 2nd Chance Homes LLC, 3120 26th St. S., $163,000.
- Horton St. Investments LLC to Cody Servais, 1204 Horton St. and 2203 West Ave. S.
- Cody Servais to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1204 Horton St. and 2203 West Ave. S.
People are also reading…
City of Onalaska
- Larry and Megan Swiggum to Anne and Travis Gordon, 1004 Parkridge Drive, $312,000.
- Jordan and Kelly Brick to Rochelle Poulin, 303 14th Ave. S., $330,000.
- Lisa and Scott Wied to Jason and Mellanie Ferguson, 2143 Maplewood Drive, $490,000.
- Randall Slaby and Charles Wicka to HAH LLC, 947 Riders Club Road, $850,000.
- Ann and Terry Sanders to Kettlebell Investments LLC, 1000 and 1002 Terrace Drive, $260,000.
- Charles and Elizabeth Albury to Gail Loeding and James Thompson, 2826 Bergamot Place, $550,000.
- Joshua Jurrens and Beth Vanderwielen to John and Lisa Frey, 997 Stonebridge Ave. and 990 Green Coulee Road, $730,000.
- Ronald May and Robert Moore to Antoine Bonner, 415 Ninth Ave. N., $240,000.
- Elizabeth Heuslein Revocable Trust to William Heuslein, 561 Fairway Creek Drive.
- Nhiavu Vue Estate to Skogenheim LLC, 114 Third Ave. S., $170,000.
- Julie Johnson to Ernest Padgett, 1341 Fourth Ave. N., $265,000.
- Jillian and Sean Naughton to Weijia Huang and Chan Li, 603 Monica Court, $268,000.
Bangor
- Carrie and Evan Erickson to Kayla and Kyle Wright, $275,000.
- Goehner Investments LLC to Aben Properties LLC, $46,200.
Holmen
- James Carlson to Northern Grounds Properties LLC, $1,900,000.
- KBE Homes LLC to Jordan and Kelly Brick, $434,900.
- June and Wilhelm Krause to Ryan Wessel, $188,000.
- Katelyn and Ross Plunkett to June and Wilhelm Krause, $410,000.
- Kerrie and Trent Glendenning to Kerrie and Trent Glendenning.
- Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher, $670,000.
- Christine and Derek Granum to Derek Granum.
- Bruce and Karen Hardie to Lindsey and Lucas Purnell, 211 Neitzel Drive, $252,000.
- Jessica Golisch to KEL Investments LLC, $285,000.
- Brenda and Michael Durkin to Matthew and Megan Page, $419,900.
Rockland
- Jean and Matthew Mathison to Noah Lyden, $124,000.
Town of Bangor
- Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen to K3 Entities LLC, $480,000.
Town of Barre
- Marcia Lloyd to Leah and Matthew Hammes, $470,000.
Town of Campbell
- Laurence and Nancy Nagy to Amanda Konsitzke, $185,600.
- Lindsey and Lucas Purnell to Lindsey Loberg, $160,000.
- Fact Ent LLC to Phillip Yutzy, $200,000.
- Brandau Trust to Robert and Teresa Pfaff, $168,000.
Town of Farmington
- Farmington Country Club LLC to Edward and Karin O’Brien.
- Victoria Hawkins, Anna and Anthony Pedretti to Robert and Teresa Pfaff, $107,000.
Town of Hamilton
- Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg to Andrea and Douglas Lafleur Jr., $270,400.
- Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher to Dominick and Olivia Sweeney, $590,000.
Town of Holland
- Amanda and Travis Stuckey to Travis and Amanda Stuckey Revocable Living Trust.
- Breanna and Daniel Plunkett to Troy Dudei, $80,500.
- Donald and Therese Pedretti Living Trust to Jerome and Lynette Pedretti.
Town of Onalaska
- Carol and David Omara to Catherine and Steven Musto, $457,000.
- Richard Granum Estate to Kenneth Lucas Jr., $250,640.
- Alan Manix to Alan and Erica Manix.
- Emily Johnson to Jackson Perry, $142,450.
- Jay and Tara Farmer to Seng Hang Lor, $250,000.
Town of Shelby
- David and Joni Beinborn to David and Joni Beinborn Revocable Trust.
- David and Joni Beinborn to David and Joni Beinborn Revocable Trust.
- Anita Wood to David Wood.