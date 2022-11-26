 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse area real estate transfers

City of La Crosse

  • John Hampson and La Crosse County Sheriff to Adam Hoffer, 512 23rd St. S., $135,700.
  • Clifford Hagen to Michaela Smith, 112 27th St. S., $75,000.
  • Joseph Klingbeil to Rocky Mountain Energy Holdings LLC, $23,000.
  • David Wood to Anita Wood, 101 17th St. S.
  • Aaron and Katlyn Becker to Max Earley, 2919 21st Terrace S., $85,000.
  • Joyce Shanks to Robin Pederson, 134 24 St. S., $244,900.
  • Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 512 23rd St. S.
  • Douglas and Marjorie Arneson Family Trust to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1602 and 1604 Kane St., $190,000.
  • Robert Sr. and Marie Daley Trust to H&H Real Estate LLC, 119 22nd St. N., $182,500.
  • Richard and Shirley Grams to Huseyin Tore, 2256 Sisson Drive, $225,000.
  • Kevin Vilim to Rachel Reed, 2140 Losey Blvd. S.
  • Southside 12 LLC to Benjamin Mendoza-Rivas, 2022 14th St. S., $180,000.
  • Laura Dischler to Leena Thao and Chacuaj Vue, 2309 Sunrise Drive, $232,000.
  • Tami Belden and Angela Podevels to Finnian Cullen and Deborah Nerud, 1629 Farnam St., $235,000.
  • Ker Moua to Ker and Tou Moua, 1211 and 1215 Eighth St. S.
  • Derek, Karen, Nicholas and Sonja Ulness to Heather Servais, 715 Seventh St. S., $159,000.
  • Austin and Michelle Hannah to Josiah and Meghan Green, 2946 Robin Hood Drive, $255,000.
  • Alexander Engstler to Ashley Patros, 2205 Johnson St., $219,900.
  • Scott Kundy to Emily and Ian Baker, 5419 Zion Road, $360,000.
  • Robert Warren to Michael Berg, 3168 29th Court S., $171,000.
  • M&M Durtsche Trust to Lauren Castro, 1629 King St., $319,900.
  • Todd and Deborah Ondell Revocable Trust, 710 28th St. S., $323,500.
  • Richard Grant to Driftmore Acquisitions LLC, 706 Kane St., $85,000.
  • Alex and Rhonda Hanifl to Hogans 2nd Chance Homes LLC, 3120 26th St. S., $163,000.
  • Horton St. Investments LLC to Cody Servais, 1204 Horton St. and 2203 West Ave. S.
  • Cody Servais to Bald Eagle Group LLC, 1204 Horton St. and 2203 West Ave. S.

City of Onalaska

  • Larry and Megan Swiggum to Anne and Travis Gordon, 1004 Parkridge Drive, $312,000.
  • Jordan and Kelly Brick to Rochelle Poulin, 303 14th Ave. S., $330,000.
  • Lisa and Scott Wied to Jason and Mellanie Ferguson, 2143 Maplewood Drive, $490,000.
  • Randall Slaby and Charles Wicka to HAH LLC, 947 Riders Club Road, $850,000.
  • Ann and Terry Sanders to Kettlebell Investments LLC, 1000 and 1002 Terrace Drive, $260,000.
  • Charles and Elizabeth Albury to Gail Loeding and James Thompson, 2826 Bergamot Place, $550,000.
  • Joshua Jurrens and Beth Vanderwielen to John and Lisa Frey, 997 Stonebridge Ave. and 990 Green Coulee Road, $730,000.
  • Ronald May and Robert Moore to Antoine Bonner, 415 Ninth Ave. N., $240,000.
  • Elizabeth Heuslein Revocable Trust to William Heuslein, 561 Fairway Creek Drive.
  • Nhiavu Vue Estate to Skogenheim LLC, 114 Third Ave. S., $170,000.
  • Julie Johnson to Ernest Padgett, 1341 Fourth Ave. N., $265,000.
  • Jillian and Sean Naughton to Weijia Huang and Chan Li, 603 Monica Court, $268,000.

  • Bangor

  • Carrie and Evan Erickson to Kayla and Kyle Wright, $275,000.
  • Goehner Investments LLC to Aben Properties LLC, $46,200.

Holmen

  • James Carlson to Northern Grounds Properties LLC, $1,900,000.
  • KBE Homes LLC to Jordan and Kelly Brick, $434,900.
  • June and Wilhelm Krause to Ryan Wessel, $188,000.
  • Katelyn and Ross Plunkett to June and Wilhelm Krause, $410,000.
  • Kerrie and Trent Glendenning to Kerrie and Trent Glendenning.
  • Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher, $670,000.
  • Christine and Derek Granum to Derek Granum.
  • Bruce and Karen Hardie to Lindsey and Lucas Purnell, 211 Neitzel Drive, $252,000.
  • Jessica Golisch to KEL Investments LLC, $285,000.
  • Brenda and Michael Durkin to Matthew and Megan Page, $419,900.

Rockland

  • Jean and Matthew Mathison to Noah Lyden, $124,000.

Town of Bangor

  • Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen to K3 Entities LLC, $480,000.

Town of Barre

  • Marcia Lloyd to Leah and Matthew Hammes, $470,000.

Town of Campbell

  • Laurence and Nancy Nagy to Amanda Konsitzke, $185,600.
  • Lindsey and Lucas Purnell to Lindsey Loberg, $160,000.
  • Fact Ent LLC to Phillip Yutzy, $200,000.
  • Brandau Trust to Robert and Teresa Pfaff, $168,000.

Town of Farmington

  • Farmington Country Club LLC to Edward and Karin O’Brien.
  • Victoria Hawkins, Anna and Anthony Pedretti to Robert and Teresa Pfaff, $107,000.

Town of Hamilton

  • Cynthia and Ronald Oldenburg to Andrea and Douglas Lafleur Jr., $270,400.
  • Andrew and Lindsey Gallagher to Dominick and Olivia Sweeney, $590,000.

Town of Holland

  • Amanda and Travis Stuckey to Travis and Amanda Stuckey Revocable Living Trust.
  • Breanna and Daniel Plunkett to Troy Dudei, $80,500.
  • Donald and Therese Pedretti Living Trust to Jerome and Lynette Pedretti.

Town of Onalaska

  • Carol and David Omara to Catherine and Steven Musto, $457,000.
  • Richard Granum Estate to Kenneth Lucas Jr., $250,640.
  • Alan Manix to Alan and Erica Manix.
  • Emily Johnson to Jackson Perry, $142,450.
  • Jay and Tara Farmer to Seng Hang Lor, $250,000.

Town of Shelby

  • David and Joni Beinborn to David and Joni Beinborn Revocable Trust.
  • Anita Wood to David Wood.

