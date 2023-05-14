City of La Crosse

Michael Collins to TLC Properties, 3100 George St., $47,559.

Christina and William Graul to Allison and Russel Andreas, 4550 Brickyard Lane, $415,000.

Kathleen Hogden to Emily and Jonathan Niemi, 2116 Coulee Drive, $282,000.

Nancy Berra, Julie Larson, Brian and Michael Marx to Kathleen Hogden, 1406 Hyde Ave., $180,000.

Dawn Caplan Estate to Nickelatti Real EState Inc., 1806 21st St. S., $130,000.

Edward Feran to Danielle Feran, 1415 23rd St. S.

Sarah and Wayne Reynolds to Jeffrey Wickus, 1935 21st Terrace S., $231,000.

Donald and Susan Otten to Julie Deyo, 4935 County Road B, $200,000.

GEF Enterprises LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 600, 606, 608, 610, 612, 614, 616, 618, 620 King St., $1,300,000.

Finish Line of La Crosse LLC to Kwik Trip Inc., 2110 Enterprise Ave., $1,500,000.

Jeanne Malay to Brian Darling, 1805 Loomis St., $150,000.

L-Tek Properties LLC to Patrick Griffith, 1717 Ninth St. S., $191,000.

Pamela and Steven Hammes to Steven and Pamela Hammes Revocable Trust, 4477 El Camino Real Drive.

William Katra to WV Investments LLC, 1214 Park Ave., $88,000.

Mausolf LLC to Angela and Gordon Hierlmeier, 4824 Nottingham Ave., $305,000.

Steven Eide to H&H Real Estate LLC, 815 Seventh St. S., $156,300.

Steven Eide to H&H Real Estate LLC, 701 and 711 Winnebago St., 727 and 827 Seventh St. S., 703 Mississippi St., $380,700.

Christian Jorgenson and Dacoda Waas to 4 Bees Brigade Inc., 333 Rose St., $160,000.

City of Onalaska

Housereward.com Inc. to Lori Morrissey, 1214 Green St., $166,000.

John Scovil to Michael Arndt, 1029 Wilson St., $226,000.

Andrew and Jean Workman to Bethany Baumbach, 1005 Whispering Winds Place, $213,600.

Bargeld LLC to Alternative Injury Solutions LLC, 200 Mason St., $400,000.

Cody and Shayla Dornack to Bailey Foyt and Triston Steinhoff, 581 Court Road, $265,000.

David and Teresa Weis to Tanya Davis, Tara Holen and Todd Weis, 103 Riders Club Road.

Richard and Edith Rifenberg Revocable Trust to Justin Behrendt and Samantha Schmidt, 915 Windhill St., $332,500.

Brenda and Brian Miller to Trishool Enterprises LLC, $288,000.

Kimberly and Robert Bezemek to Kenneth and Nancy Hilby, 1291 Bentgrass Court, $405,000.

Holmen

School District of Holmen to Village of Holmen.

Choice Construction LLC to Lucas Grabowski and Connor Vonruden, $359,900.

Bethany Baumach to Donald and Susan Otten, $220,000.

Casey and Olivia Dingfelder to Towner Construction LLC, $65,900.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $65,900.

Thomas Ceresa to Leepao Vang and Matsky Xiong, $265,900.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Lynn and Terry Stalsberg, $89,900.

Caitlin and Stuart Kuzik to Lane and Shannon Peters, $429,900.

West Salem

Bobbi and Jon Gribble to Bobbi and Jon Gribble.

Town of Bangor

Connor and Kasey Kaiser to Danielle Capek and Jeffrey Mason, $545,000.

Town of Barre

J. T. Herbst and Terrance Herbst to Marie Strupp, $37,100.

Town of Burns

Elizabeth Campbell Trust and Roy Campbell Revocable Trust to Elizabeth and Roy Campbell.

Elizabeth and Roy Campbell to Campbell Family of La Crosse LLC.

Town of Campbell

Tracy Sheley and Richard Wertz to Lynn and Gerald Jakowski Jr., $315,000.

TLD Holdings LLC to Michael and Susette Miles, $145,000.

Kyle Krackow to Cassandra and Eric Nelson, $150,000.

Lloyd Holthaus Revocable Trust to Jo and Terry Schaller, $315,000.

Gayle and Sharon Monicken to James and Jeanice Simono, $429,500.

Town of Farmington

Janis and Robert Mattson to Jonathan Mattson and Elizabeth Weyl.

Debra Jones to Ryan Jones.

Debra Jones to Ryan Jones, $8,755.

Gayle and Sharon Monicken to James and Jeanice Simono, $200,000.

Town of Hamilton

Isaac Bauer to Andreas Pessl-Bauer, $161,500.

Town of Holland

Clarence Harris to La Crosse Rentals LLC, $110,000.

Hidden Prairie LLC to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $77,500.

Town of Medary

Kimberly and Shawn Hanson to Dirk and Elizabeth Hagedorn, $350,000.

Town of Onalaska

Derek and Kailee Witt to Jordan Bottcher, $540,000.

Donna and Roger Morton to Seth and Tamra Nururdin, $270,000.

Town of Shelby

James Thompson to Holly and Todd Traffas, $390,000.

Charles Manske to Charles and Susie Manske Joint Revocable Trust.

Amy and Timothy O’Keefe to Mary Mclain, $395,000.

David and Joan Nelson to Marcia Galles, $270,000.

Town of Washington

Steven Hammes to OSG LLC.

Hundtlands LLC to Michael and Anne Clements Irrevocable Living Trust.

Michael and Anne Clements Irrevocable Living Trust to Hundtlands LLC.