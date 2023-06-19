City of La Crosse

Derick Steinkopf to Brent Martinson and Heather Walder, 1234 Farnam St., $230,000.

Camille and Grant Withrow to Matthew Meyer, 3011 Scarlett Drive, $249,950.

Scott Nimmo and Lisa Simonson-Nimmo to Victoria Miller, 1536 George St., $220,000.

Dena Huisman to Steven Bodovinitz, 2101 Mississippi St., $211,000.

Sarah Lien to Sarah Lien Revocable Living Trust, 1035 and 1037 19th St. S.

Anthony and Jessica Parkinson to Mary Arnold, 807 Sixth St. S., $246,000.

Jonathan Laforce to April and Joshua Miller, 1636 Onalaska Ave., $225,000.

Brianna and David Ring to Affzal Abdul and Hina Khan, 1404 Adams St., $297,000.

Virk LLC to Shikotar MAA LLC, 601 and 603 Cass St., $472,000.

James Cherf to Mark, Peter and Terry Rydberg, 622 Jackson St., $199,900.

Paul McConaughey to Blythe and Trevor McConaughey, 1219 20th St. S., $95,000.

A Touch of Tile LLC to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 611, 613, 615 and 617 Wall St., $255,000.

Kristin and Timothy Yasick to Patricia Cota and David Skinner, 2815 James St., $210,000.

Cecilia and Joseph Dunham to Turnkey Properties LLC, 1536 and 1538 Charles St., $160,000.

Serena Burke to Peter and Serena Burke, 1416 13th St. S.

Nestor Machare-Delgado and Galia Paganelli to Indy and Jessica Spindler, 3010 Baier Lane, $480,000.

Connie Hilliker to 235 19th LLC, 235 19th St. S.

Melissa Thompson to Brianna Santos, 1431 Avon St., $210,000.

Toni Hanson and Benjamin Lenox to Matthew Clark, 1524 Barlow St., $179,900.

Jeffrey and Mary McSweeney to Lora and Rodrick Elm, 1907 Charles St., $285,500.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc to Marlene Janssen and Cleofas Kibei, 611 Adams St., $160,000.

City of Onalaska

Jonah and Sophie Waite to Braxton Haskey, 611 Third Ave. S., $205,000.

Kelley Ford to Anna and Matthew Davids, 1506 Monroe St. $250,000.

Karlie Degaetano to Anthony Degaetano, 821 12th Ave. S.

Alex Knutson to Christian Cabassa, 123 Ninth Ave. S., $151,750.

Andrew and Stephanie Hanan to Kayla and Thomas Lalond, 342 Fourth Ave. N., $245,000.

Wherry Properties LLC to Onalaska Properties LLC, 807 Vilas St., $468,750.

Clarence Rochester to Jonathan and Monica Hauser, 809 Quincy St., $191,000.

Randall and Lauri Berg Revocable Trust to Joseph Gleason and Laura Klingbeil, 433 Larkspur Lane E., $530,000.

Ashley Erickson to Dylan Tully, 806 11th Ave. S., $215,000.

Bangor

Caitlin and Jared Nemish to Reginald Adjei-Poku, $350,000.

Catherine Steigerwald to PACC Capital Group LLC, $150,000.

Holmen

Angela and Kiley Mondloch to Kiley and Angela Mondloch Living Trust.

Jenna Brandt to Nathan Haines and Kaylin Zukowski, $340,475.

Tonia Wright to Adrian, Benjamin and Mark Kolpitcke, $395,000.

WHP Construction LLC to Carly and Richard George, $415,000.

Westpfahl Construction LLC to Gloria and Joshua Brush, $420,000.

Choice Construction LLC to Claire Lommen, $459,900.

ART Acquisitions Holmen LLC to Nicole and Zachary Finch, $59,400.

KBE Homes LLC to Karen Brettingen, $309,900.

Alan and Mary Mier to Janet Rosseter and Woodrow Wiedenhoeft, $539,900.

West Salem

Larry and Pamela Noll to Jeffrey and Rylie Rachu, $425,000.

Elsen Construction LLC to Ryan and Taylan Scheel, $576,150.

Town of Barre

James Selck to Cathy Selck.

Town of Burns

Mark Wolf and Melissa Wolf-Anderson to Jessica and Kurt Heyroth, $280,000.

Town of Farmington

Edith Vanriper Estate to Chelsea and Codey Christopherson, $130,000.

Beulah Sanders to Jeffery and Kathie Severson, $35,600.

Town of Hamilton

J&J Ebert Family Trust to Thomas and Jayne Debauche Joint Revocable Trust, $425,000.

Town of Holland

Jerome and Lynette Pedretti to Amanda and Ethan Pedretti, $150,000.

Town of Medary

Jeffrey and Rylie Rachu to Tyler Church and Natalie Schmit, $308,000.

Town of Onalaska

Eric and Laura Podurgiel to Greg Shuda, $965,000.

Kerry and Sandra Kjome to Kerry and Sandra Kjome Joint Revocable Trust.

John and Kaara Freismuth to Aaron Kopp, $200,000.

Monica Weinberger to Jared Weinberger.

Lee Schmitt to Amanda and Jeffrey Nondorf, $92,000.

Warren Faas Estate to David Wrobel, $215,000.

Bryana and Joshua Alameida to Adam and Alison Wershofen, $82,500.

Town of Shelby

Amber and Jacob Michaels to Colleen Steves and Brent Zank, $196,200.

Carol and Mark Brye to Jonathan Davis, $479,500.