La Crosse area real estate transfers

La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

  • Karla Severson to Tyler Lewis, 3541 Easter Road, $200,000.
  • Bethany Pogreba to Ka Hang and Mai Yang, 1919 Market St., $250,000.
  • Michael Gray to Emma Wallace, 1409 28th St. S., $155,500.
  • Kristin Trohkimoinen to Beth Pogreba, 136 20th St. S., $440,000.
  • Aaron and Emily Juneau to Laura Binning, 1641 Denton St., $231,000.
  • Water Place One LLC to Diocese of La Crosse, 615 Waterplace Drive, $534,900.
  • Rick and Theresa Jeric to Sota Revocable Trust, 212 Zephyr Circle, $535,000.
  • Hub on 6th LLC to Brillian Rentals LLC, 415 Sixth St. N., $699,000.
  • Kimberly and Theodore Wichelt to Carolyn and Joseph Scott, 2140 Cass St., $395,000.
  • William Jahn Trust to Loadrite Logistics LLC, 2414 Hemstock St.
  • Loadrite Logistics LLC to David and Matthew Gadberry, 2414 Hemstock St., $1,966,656
  • Payton Lawson to Eric and Michelle Larson, 724 St. Cloud St., $131,500.
  • GEF Enterprises LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 425 10th St. N., 217, 219, 221 and 223 Ninth St. S., $1,000,000.
  • Mary Gander to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 318 21st St. N., $235,000.
  • Nancy Rudrud to Kristina Blomquist and William Rudrud, 1501 Rose St.
  • Benjamin and Leah Lawson to Benjamin Lawson, 2522 17th St. S.
  • Azalea Blue Studios LLC to Philip Stanley, 1507 Caledonia St., $145,000.
  • Susan Quillin Revocable Trust to Kimberly and Theodore Wichelt, 629 Pettibone Pointe Way, $685,000.
  • Diane and James Erbe to Jennifer Erbe and Matthew Portell, 1917 Winnebago Court, $145,700.
  • Carole Weibel to David Weibel, 1246 Adams St., $72,300.
  • Debra Ames, Cynthia, Paul, Richard and Teresa Meyer to Oscar Vargas, 2212 Onalaska Ave., $168,500.
  • Shawn Wiebke to Kim and Shawn Wiebke, 2114 State St.
  • Scott Smerud to Kristian Smerud, 1620 and 1624 Jackson St., $247,500.
  • Main St. Estates LLC to 608 Properties LLC, 427 Main St., $400,000.
  • Double J Properties Inc. to Coulee Region Apartment Rentals LLC, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 Seventh St. S.
  • Kathleen Deml, Lynette Iverson, Christopher, Michael and Timothy Konop to Shannon Feehan and James Killilea, 3404 Greenhills Place, $235,000.
  • Mermani Maloney-Wang to Jacob Hartmon and Nathan Price, 1342 Caledonia St., $174,500.
  • Linda Naleid to Aaron Naleid, 822 23rd St. S.
  • Linda Naleid to Aaron Naleid, 807, 809, 811 and 815 St. James St.

City of Onalaska

  • Lisa and Tom Krause to Nathaniel and Stephanie Martin, 510 Birdie Court, $465,000.
  • Kathy and Stephen Smith to John Jr. and Rita Alibrandi, 116 Calla Court, $515,000.
  • Colleen Weber to Colleen and Thomas Weber, 944 Eighth Ave. N.
  • K&S Cvikota Trust to M&M Durtsche Trust, 632 Country Club Lane, $675,000.
  • Kaitlin Franke to Davis Drews, 235 Ninth Ave. S., $232,500.

Bangor

  • Gerke Excavating Inc. to Michelle and Randy Dunst, $429,389.

Holmen

  • Amy and Jerod Smith to Adriana Guardado, Cesar and Maria Hernandez, $310,000.
  • Glenn and Lori Peterson to Aaron and Emily Juneau, $385,000.
  • CS North Court Holmen 1 LLC to CD North Court Holmen 1 LLC and Premier North Court Holmen 1 LLC, 3003, 3007, 3009 and 3013 North Court, $375,300.
  • David and Melissa Greco to Benjamin and Michele Neumann, $360,000.
  • Kang Lor and Ge Vang to Katie and William Favre, $347,000.
  • Ryan and Tracy Mayer to Dan Kaukl, $295,000.
  • Westpfahl Construction LLC to Kang Lor and Ge Vang, $415,000.
  • Danielle and Richard Baugh to Jessica and Trevor Johnson, $510,000.
  • Braund St. LLC to Rox Investments LLC, $216,000.
  • Rox Investments LLC to Braund St. LLC, $480,000.
  • Steven Hesselberg to Pamela Brevig and Mark Werner, $223,000.
  • Maria and Samuel Kube to Jordan and Sarah Koblitz, $305,000.
  • JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
  • Amy and Erich Fredricks to Phillip and Yuliya Perish, $402,500.

Rockland

  • Brady and Molly Ebert to Alicia and Jason Bird, $255,000.

West Salem

  • Kimberly Henderson and Thomas Strangstalien to Tanya Woolever, $110,000.
  • Vickie Fries to Vickie Fries Irrevocable Trust.
  • Jeannine and Perry Anderson to Amanda, Jeannine and Perry Anderson.
  • Time Enterprise Inc. to Morries West Salem Chevrolet RE LLC, $5,300,000.

Town of Bangor

  • River Bank to Earlene and Joseph Schroeder.
  • BS Farms LLC to Benjamin Sullivan.
  • Benjamin Sullivan to Aben Family Farms LLC.

Town of Burns

  • Kaya Hawver to Cynthia and John Rommel Sr., $50,000.

Town of Campbell

  • Lynette Dettinger to Zink Property Management LLC, $48,000.
  • RNR Properties French Island LLC to Zabel Rental LLC, $550,000.
  • Jacqueline and Timothy Kakuska to Svala and Thomas Heller, $415,000.

Town of Farmington

  • Abigail and Matthew Opland to Kaitlyn Opland, $50,000.
  • Yeng Her and Bee Vang to Choua Lee and Mai Yang, $242,650.
  • Catherine Gabrielson to Charles and Nancy Johnson.
  • Aaron and Marsha Alens Revocable Trust to Alens Family Living Trust, $62,000.
  • Larson Family Trust to Dawn and Joseph Gajdosik, $367,400.

Town of Holland

  • Babcock Genetics Inc. to Dummer Family Enterprises LLC, $1,200,000.
  • Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $50,000.

Town of Medary

  • Iris Darneal to Kimberly Smith.

Town of Onalaska

  • Ann and John Stasiak to Brothers Knutson LLC, $580,000.
  • Jessica and Trevor Johnson to Alex and Alison Beinborn, $585,000.

Town of Shelby

  • Christine and William Smiley III to Linda and William Knobloch.
  • Linda and William Knobloch to Battlestone Ridge HOA.
  • Gary Jiracek Estate to Suzanne Jiracek.
  • Suzanne Jiracek to Suzanne Jiracek and Kevin Jones, $70,750.
  • D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust to Swan River Trust, $388,950.

Town of Washington

  • Kim and Preston Mangan to Mangan Farms LLC.

