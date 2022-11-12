La Crosse area real estate transfers:
- Karla Severson to Tyler Lewis, 3541 Easter Road, $200,000.
- Bethany Pogreba to Ka Hang and Mai Yang, 1919 Market St., $250,000.
- Michael Gray to Emma Wallace, 1409 28th St. S., $155,500.
- Kristin Trohkimoinen to Beth Pogreba, 136 20th St. S., $440,000.
- Aaron and Emily Juneau to Laura Binning, 1641 Denton St., $231,000.
- Water Place One LLC to Diocese of La Crosse, 615 Waterplace Drive, $534,900.
- Rick and Theresa Jeric to Sota Revocable Trust, 212 Zephyr Circle, $535,000.
- Hub on 6th LLC to Brillian Rentals LLC, 415 Sixth St. N., $699,000.
- Kimberly and Theodore Wichelt to Carolyn and Joseph Scott, 2140 Cass St., $395,000.
- William Jahn Trust to Loadrite Logistics LLC, 2414 Hemstock St.
- Loadrite Logistics LLC to David and Matthew Gadberry, 2414 Hemstock St., $1,966,656
- Payton Lawson to Eric and Michelle Larson, 724 St. Cloud St., $131,500.
- GEF Enterprises LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 425 10th St. N., 217, 219, 221 and 223 Ninth St. S., $1,000,000.
- Mary Gander to OffCampusLaCrosse LLC, 318 21st St. N., $235,000.
- Nancy Rudrud to Kristina Blomquist and William Rudrud, 1501 Rose St.
- Benjamin and Leah Lawson to Benjamin Lawson, 2522 17th St. S.
- Azalea Blue Studios LLC to Philip Stanley, 1507 Caledonia St., $145,000.
- Susan Quillin Revocable Trust to Kimberly and Theodore Wichelt, 629 Pettibone Pointe Way, $685,000.
- Diane and James Erbe to Jennifer Erbe and Matthew Portell, 1917 Winnebago Court, $145,700.
- Carole Weibel to David Weibel, 1246 Adams St., $72,300.
- Debra Ames, Cynthia, Paul, Richard and Teresa Meyer to Oscar Vargas, 2212 Onalaska Ave., $168,500.
- Shawn Wiebke to Kim and Shawn Wiebke, 2114 State St.
- Scott Smerud to Kristian Smerud, 1620 and 1624 Jackson St., $247,500.
- Main St. Estates LLC to 608 Properties LLC, 427 Main St., $400,000.
- Double J Properties Inc. to Coulee Region Apartment Rentals LLC, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 Seventh St. S.
- Kathleen Deml, Lynette Iverson, Christopher, Michael and Timothy Konop to Shannon Feehan and James Killilea, 3404 Greenhills Place, $235,000.
- Mermani Maloney-Wang to Jacob Hartmon and Nathan Price, 1342 Caledonia St., $174,500.
- Linda Naleid to Aaron Naleid, 822 23rd St. S.
- Linda Naleid to Aaron Naleid, 807, 809, 811 and 815 St. James St.
- Lisa and Tom Krause to Nathaniel and Stephanie Martin, 510 Birdie Court, $465,000.
- Kathy and Stephen Smith to John Jr. and Rita Alibrandi, 116 Calla Court, $515,000.
- Colleen Weber to Colleen and Thomas Weber, 944 Eighth Ave. N.
- K&S Cvikota Trust to M&M Durtsche Trust, 632 Country Club Lane, $675,000.
- Kaitlin Franke to Davis Drews, 235 Ninth Ave. S., $232,500.
- Gerke Excavating Inc. to Michelle and Randy Dunst, $429,389.
- Amy and Jerod Smith to Adriana Guardado, Cesar and Maria Hernandez, $310,000.
- Glenn and Lori Peterson to Aaron and Emily Juneau, $385,000.
- CS North Court Holmen 1 LLC to CD North Court Holmen 1 LLC and Premier North Court Holmen 1 LLC, 3003, 3007, 3009 and 3013 North Court, $375,300.
- David and Melissa Greco to Benjamin and Michele Neumann, $360,000.
- Kang Lor and Ge Vang to Katie and William Favre, $347,000.
- Ryan and Tracy Mayer to Dan Kaukl, $295,000.
- Westpfahl Construction LLC to Kang Lor and Ge Vang, $415,000.
- Danielle and Richard Baugh to Jessica and Trevor Johnson, $510,000.
- Braund St. LLC to Rox Investments LLC, $216,000.
- Rox Investments LLC to Braund St. LLC, $480,000.
- Steven Hesselberg to Pamela Brevig and Mark Werner, $223,000.
- Maria and Samuel Kube to Jordan and Sarah Koblitz, $305,000.
- JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
- Amy and Erich Fredricks to Phillip and Yuliya Perish, $402,500.
- Brady and Molly Ebert to Alicia and Jason Bird, $255,000.
- Kimberly Henderson and Thomas Strangstalien to Tanya Woolever, $110,000.
- Vickie Fries to Vickie Fries Irrevocable Trust.
- Jeannine and Perry Anderson to Amanda, Jeannine and Perry Anderson.
- Time Enterprise Inc. to Morries West Salem Chevrolet RE LLC, $5,300,000.
- River Bank to Earlene and Joseph Schroeder.
- BS Farms LLC to Benjamin Sullivan.
- Benjamin Sullivan to Aben Family Farms LLC.
- Kaya Hawver to Cynthia and John Rommel Sr., $50,000.
- Lynette Dettinger to Zink Property Management LLC, $48,000.
- RNR Properties French Island LLC to Zabel Rental LLC, $550,000.
- Jacqueline and Timothy Kakuska to Svala and Thomas Heller, $415,000.
- Abigail and Matthew Opland to Kaitlyn Opland, $50,000.
- Yeng Her and Bee Vang to Choua Lee and Mai Yang, $242,650.
- Catherine Gabrielson to Charles and Nancy Johnson.
- Aaron and Marsha Alens Revocable Trust to Alens Family Living Trust, $62,000.
- Larson Family Trust to Dawn and Joseph Gajdosik, $367,400.
- Babcock Genetics Inc. to Dummer Family Enterprises LLC, $1,200,000.
- Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $50,000.
- Iris Darneal to Kimberly Smith.
- Ann and John Stasiak to Brothers Knutson LLC, $580,000.
- Jessica and Trevor Johnson to Alex and Alison Beinborn, $585,000.
- Christine and William Smiley III to Linda and William Knobloch.
- Linda and William Knobloch to Battlestone Ridge HOA.
- Gary Jiracek Estate to Suzanne Jiracek.
- Suzanne Jiracek to Suzanne Jiracek and Kevin Jones, $70,750.
- D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust to Swan River Trust, $388,950.
- Kim and Preston Mangan to Mangan Farms LLC.
