La Crosse area Real Estate Transfers:
City of La Crosse
- Coulee Region Properties LLC to Randy Springborn, 722 and 724 King St., 200, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210 and 212 Eighth St. S.
- Rena Holland to Hunter Hill and Lyndsi Smith, 1307 Kane St., $110,000.
- Robert Simpson to Nicole Beckendorf, 3422 29th St. S., $195,000.
- Jenny and Michael Brueske Jr. to Luz Family Properties LLC, 1224 19th St. S., $142,500.
- John and Michelle Abraham to Angela Greene and Brett Johnson, $8,500.
- Jordan and Sarah Koblitz to Rachel Schuster and Andrew Weigel, 2025 Loomis St., $210,000.
- Jason Hengel to Jason Hengel and Allison Tackett, 1216 Seventh St. S.
- Michael Peterson Estate to WV Investments LLC, 2406 Onalaska Ave., $87,500.
- Naomi Stevens to Sean Clarke and Naomi Stevens, 1040 and 1042 Main St., $112,050.
- Julie and Robert Lueck to Robert and Julie Lueck Revocable Trust, 2144 Adams St.
- John Kelsey to Krishna Schulz, 2820 29th Court S.
- Elise Boam to Joy Heebink, 4504 Lexington Heights Drive, $335,000.
- Jeffrey Vonruden to Richard Vonruden, 1211 Heritage Court.
- Richard Vonruden to David and Jeffrey Vonruden, Barbara Zettel, 1211 Heritage Court.
- Lesley Ritter to John Ritter, 935 Adams St., $10.
- Michael Farran to Brittney Waraxa, 3510 East Ave. S., $133,000.
- John and Tracy Forer to Allison Ermeling and Daniel Taylor, 1811 Loomis St., $175,000.
- Kathryn Baker to David and Richard Gaudio, 3415 Solaris Lane, $239,995.
- Withrow Properties LLC to Randal Detert, 2307 Diagonal Road, $160,000.
- Maldon Laitnen Revocable Trust to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 2159 Farnam St., $125,000.
- Betty and Roland Helmreich to Ivens Investments LLC, 1936 State Road, $15,000.
- JLG Properties and JLG Properties Rentals LLC to Kathleen Subjek, 2020 20th St. S., $53,000.
People are also reading…
City of Onalaska
- Chase 2010 LLC to Automotive Enterprises LLC, 2550 Midwest Drive, $800,000.
- Colleen and Robert Swenson, Swenson Properties LLC to Cheryl Neubauer and Thor Sundberg, 2112 Greenview Lane, $369,900.
- Bruce and Karen Torgerson to Elaine and William Jurgens Revocable Trust, 201 Heritage Lane, $303,000.
- Karen Haller Estate to Hannah and Justin Weisbecker, 414 12th Ave. S., $199,000.
- Jo-Dee Mulrine and Julie Snyder to Nancy and Thomas Krajewski Sr., 408 Second Ave. N., $130,000.
- Laurel and Wallace Westlund to Daniel and Kendra Riek, 730 10th Ave. N., $210,000.
- Cynthia and Matthew Johnson to Emily Fredrick, 710 Madison St., $275,400.
- Fabiana and Matthew Berns to Krister and Sheila Mattson, 637 L. Hauser Road, $535,000.
Bangor
- Diane and Wayne Yeske to Eric Dock and Courtney Morrison.
Holmen
- Kleinsasser Homes LLC to Emily Lenhart and Graham Turlington, $487,763.
- JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
- Mark Smith Construction LLC to Carol Kohner and Joseph Sherman, $435,372.
- S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to SJ Construction LLC, $56,000.
- Joan Hallmark Estate to Trent Hagert and Taylor Hoiland, $220,000.
- Kristy and Raymon Peters to Bryan and Michelle Stockus, $270,000.
- Leroys Custom Flooring LLC to Christina and Jason Grossklaus, $564,200.
- Nathan and Nicole Johnson to Kimberly Hasz, $227,400.
West Salem
- Jane and Michael Galstad to Riverview MFP LLC, $35,000.
- Jean and Terry Ours to Terry and Jean Ours Revocable Trust.
- Rudolph Bahr Jr. and Carla Dvorak to Rudolph Bahr Jr. and Carla Dvorak.
- Town of Burns
- Elliott Hobby Farms 2 LLC to Andrew, Andy and Anna Molling, $326,700.
- Constance and Gerald Niedfeldt to Gerald and Constance Niedfeldt Revocable Trust.
Town of Campbell
- Florence and Linda Young to Charles and Sheila Dahl, $145,000.
- Marjorie Collins Survivors Trust to Redmond Pines LLC, $1,125,000.
Town of Farmington
- Gary, Julie and Troy Goodenough, Michelle Michener and Darcy Sawyer to Heather and Justin Koss, $150,000.
- Catherine Gabrielson to Holly and Jonathan Powell, $440,000.
- Town of Greenfield
- Patrick Kammel to Zachary Kammel, $7,000.
- Ashley and Jonathan Krueger to Kendra and Nicolas Brown, $355,000.
- Kathleen Mashak to Cody and Shona Murphy, $110,000.
- Town of Hamilton
- Holter Brothers Irrevocable Trust to Andrew and Kimberly Olson, $64,000.
Town of Holland
- Aaron Kopp to Buyer Accepted LLC, $480,000.
- Town of Onalaska
- Strupp Sandbox LLC to W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC.
- Robert Lovejoy to Sheryl Radde.
- Linda and Todd Trautmann to Emily Zoellner, $369,000.
- Der and Yuepheng Vang to Duane and Judith Stensrud, $349,000.
- Holly and Jonathan Powell to Cynthia and Matthew Johnson, $340,000.
Town of Shelby
- Ellen and Randy Springborn to Springborn Living Trust.