top story

La Crosse area real estate transfers

  • 0

La Crosse area Real Estate Transfers:

City of La Crosse

  • Coulee Region Properties LLC to Randy Springborn, 722 and 724 King St., 200, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210 and 212 Eighth St. S.
  • Rena Holland to Hunter Hill and Lyndsi Smith, 1307 Kane St., $110,000.
  • Robert Simpson to Nicole Beckendorf, 3422 29th St. S., $195,000.
  • Jenny and Michael Brueske Jr. to Luz Family Properties LLC, 1224 19th St. S., $142,500.
  • John and Michelle Abraham to Angela Greene and Brett Johnson, $8,500.
  • Jordan and Sarah Koblitz to Rachel Schuster and Andrew Weigel, 2025 Loomis St., $210,000.
  • Jason Hengel to Jason Hengel and Allison Tackett, 1216 Seventh St. S.
  • Michael Peterson Estate to WV Investments LLC, 2406 Onalaska Ave., $87,500.
  • Naomi Stevens to Sean Clarke and Naomi Stevens, 1040 and 1042 Main St., $112,050.
  • Julie and Robert Lueck to Robert and Julie Lueck Revocable Trust, 2144 Adams St.
  • John Kelsey to Krishna Schulz, 2820 29th Court S.
  • Elise Boam to Joy Heebink, 4504 Lexington Heights Drive, $335,000.
  • Jeffrey Vonruden to Richard Vonruden, 1211 Heritage Court.
  • Richard Vonruden to David and Jeffrey Vonruden, Barbara Zettel, 1211 Heritage Court.
  • Lesley Ritter to John Ritter, 935 Adams St., $10.
  • Michael Farran to Brittney Waraxa, 3510 East Ave. S., $133,000.
  • John and Tracy Forer to Allison Ermeling and Daniel Taylor, 1811 Loomis St., $175,000.
  • Kathryn Baker to David and Richard Gaudio, 3415 Solaris Lane, $239,995.
  • Withrow Properties LLC to Randal Detert, 2307 Diagonal Road, $160,000.
  • Maldon Laitnen Revocable Trust to Silver Creek Investments LLC, 2159 Farnam St., $125,000.
  • Betty and Roland Helmreich to Ivens Investments LLC, 1936 State Road, $15,000.
  • JLG Properties and JLG Properties Rentals LLC to Kathleen Subjek, 2020 20th St. S., $53,000.

City of Onalaska

  • Chase 2010 LLC to Automotive Enterprises LLC, 2550 Midwest Drive, $800,000.
  • Colleen and Robert Swenson, Swenson Properties LLC to Cheryl Neubauer and Thor Sundberg, 2112 Greenview Lane, $369,900.
  • Bruce and Karen Torgerson to Elaine and William Jurgens Revocable Trust, 201 Heritage Lane, $303,000.
  • Karen Haller Estate to Hannah and Justin Weisbecker, 414 12th Ave. S., $199,000.
  • Jo-Dee Mulrine and Julie Snyder to Nancy and Thomas Krajewski Sr., 408 Second Ave. N., $130,000.
  • Laurel and Wallace Westlund to Daniel and Kendra Riek, 730 10th Ave. N., $210,000.
  • Cynthia and Matthew Johnson to Emily Fredrick, 710 Madison St., $275,400.
  • Fabiana and Matthew Berns to Krister and Sheila Mattson, 637 L. Hauser Road, $535,000.

Bangor

  • Diane and Wayne Yeske to Eric Dock and Courtney Morrison.

Holmen

  • Kleinsasser Homes LLC to Emily Lenhart and Graham Turlington, $487,763.
  • JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
  • Mark Smith Construction LLC to Carol Kohner and Joseph Sherman, $435,372.
  • S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to SJ Construction LLC, $56,000.
  • Joan Hallmark Estate to Trent Hagert and Taylor Hoiland, $220,000.
  • Kristy and Raymon Peters to Bryan and Michelle Stockus, $270,000.
  • Leroys Custom Flooring LLC to Christina and Jason Grossklaus, $564,200.
  • Nathan and Nicole Johnson to Kimberly Hasz, $227,400.

West Salem

  • Jane and Michael Galstad to Riverview MFP LLC, $35,000.
  • Jean and Terry Ours to Terry and Jean Ours Revocable Trust.
  • Rudolph Bahr Jr. and Carla Dvorak to Rudolph Bahr Jr. and Carla Dvorak.
  • Town of Burns
  • Elliott Hobby Farms 2 LLC to Andrew, Andy and Anna Molling, $326,700.
  • Constance and Gerald Niedfeldt to Gerald and Constance Niedfeldt Revocable Trust.

Town of Campbell

  • Florence and Linda Young to Charles and Sheila Dahl, $145,000.
  • Marjorie Collins Survivors Trust to Redmond Pines LLC, $1,125,000.

Town of Farmington

  • Gary, Julie and Troy Goodenough, Michelle Michener and Darcy Sawyer to Heather and Justin Koss, $150,000.
  • Catherine Gabrielson to Holly and Jonathan Powell, $440,000.
  • Town of Greenfield
  • Patrick Kammel to Zachary Kammel, $7,000.
  • Ashley and Jonathan Krueger to Kendra and Nicolas Brown, $355,000.
  • Kathleen Mashak to Cody and Shona Murphy, $110,000.
  • Town of Hamilton
  • Holter Brothers Irrevocable Trust to Andrew and Kimberly Olson, $64,000.

Town of Holland

  • Aaron Kopp to Buyer Accepted LLC, $480,000.
  • Town of Onalaska
  • Strupp Sandbox LLC to W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC.
  • Robert Lovejoy to Sheryl Radde.
  • Linda and Todd Trautmann to Emily Zoellner, $369,000.
  • Der and Yuepheng Vang to Duane and Judith Stensrud, $349,000.
  • Holly and Jonathan Powell to Cynthia and Matthew Johnson, $340,000.

Town of Shelby

  • Ellen and Randy Springborn to Springborn Living Trust.

