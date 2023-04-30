City of La Crosse

Stone Bridge Design LLC to Adam and Kelly Sorenson, 4722 Bell Farm Green, $860,000.

Corporate Embroidery Inc. to Kristin Ottesen Upholstery LLC, 515 and 517 Division St., $145,000.

J & L 2003 Joint Revocable Trust to Benjamin and Jessamine Langston, 407 13th St. S., $385,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Mainstay Holdings LLC, 1608, 1610 and 1612 Kane St., $299,000.

WIPT Inc. to Frahm Investments LLC, 111 Causeway Blvd., $965,000.

Peter Gillespie to Donald and Nancy Garbers, 2922 Lincoln Ave., $250,000.

Hutson LLC to Jeralene Boettcher, 3510 and 3512 Kenton St., $240,000.

City of Onalaska

Divna and Dragan Miljkovic to Vincent Schaller, 1112 Parkridge Drive, $410,000.

Nicole Kaja and Erica Neumeister to Rae Squared LLC, 1522 Birka Lane.

Jay Podella to Leo and Marion Simon, 851 Barson Court, $265,000.

Christopher Smith to Taylor Wheeler, 1115 Wilson St., $148,500.

Doris Mueller to Lauryn and Tyler Morse, 1391 County Road SS, $185,000.

Ann Sandstrom to William Sandstrom, 317 Horman Blvd.

Donald Atkinson to Atkinson Properties LLC, 1104 Venture Place.

Donald and Karen Atkinson to Amy Miller, 1502 Monroe St.

Ruth Lundgren to Jeremy and Tyler Schaefer, 819 Madison St., $198,000.

Michelle Noelke to Toni Hanson and Benjamin Lenox, 615 14th Ave. N., $295,000.

Raymond Becker Estate to Eugene Becker, 202 and 204 Eighth Ave. S.

Amy Rondeau to Diana Hellerud, 401 15th Ave. N., $199,900.

Jaime Blanken to Amanda Nogee, 511 Ninth Ave. S., $276,500.

Bangor

Kelly and Tammy Tilbury to Jennifer and William Craugh, $289,900.

Holmen

Towner Construction LTD Liability Co to Emily Baldwin and Andrew Brey, $415,000.

Tonia Wright to Darwin Grosz, $59,000.

Mark Smith Construction LLC to Heather and Joseph Steinhoff, $455,000.

Rockland

Carrie and James Schmitt to Rebecca and Ronald Anderson, $252,000.

West Salem

Becky and Jon Nommensen to Angela and Brendon Esquibel, $377,000.

Amy Clements and Rebecca Furuta to Anthony and Sharon Dacquisto, $260,000.

Town of Campbell

Frederick Betthauser and Angela Hornby to Gary and Martha Leis, $185,000.

Samantha Fisher and Melissa Nevala to Full Circle Properties LLC, $134,000.

Yvonne Collyar and Daniel Schiffer to Yvonne Collyar and Daniel Schiffer.

Town of Farmington

Schlifer Development LLC to Jill and Mark Schlifer.

Jill and Mark Schlifer to Schlifer Irrevocable Trust.

Brian Lehmann and Lisa Stanton to Cory Kalmerton, $330,000.

Town of Hamilton

Schroeder Trust to John and Shelley Greenwalt, $606,000.

Town of Medary

Elite Homes & Holdings LLC to Gerald and Maureen Ebert, $365,000.

Town of Onalaska

Justin and Rachel Lancaster to Trent Gander, $247,500.

Donald and Karen Atkinson to Donald and Karen Atkinson Joint Revocable Trust.

Diana Hellerud to Seth and Tiffany Ratajczyk, $303,000.

Steven and Patricia Mohr Revocable Trust to HK Investment Group LLC, $380,000.

Carol Stroeh to Carol Stroeh Revocable Trust.

Town of Shelby

Carol and Charles Wuensch to Anthony Wuensch.

La Crosse Floral Co. Inc. to Kurt Zoerb, $9,400.

Town of Washington

Steven Schlicht to Steven Schlicht Revocable Trust.