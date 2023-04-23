City of La Crosse

James Winder Estate to Levi Anderson, 1027 17th St. S., $107,000.

R Heintz Properties LLC to Shawn Stromberg, 2833 21st Terrace S., $191,000.

Spies Construction LLC to Brian and Mary Turner, 1702 Colorado Court, $319,020.

Loretta Mooney and Tracy Sacia to Stacy Lowen Trust, 1135 and 1137 Tyler St., $200,000.

Gwen and Kris Salzwedel to Avrie and Jacob Helgeson, 2418 14th St. S., $123,000.

Andrew and Laura Hundt to Anne Ducharme, 1602 21st St. S., $216,000.

Angela Leonhardt to Waylon Leonhardt, 3611 Elm Drive.

2nd & Main LLC to Boot Coat LLC, 113, 115 and 117 Fourth St. S.

Corey Stauner to Alejandro and Rebecca Absalon, 420 Market St., $133,900.

Goehner Investments LLC to Royal W Ave. LLC, 821 Hagar St., 1103 and 1105 Fifth Ave. S., $368,000.

Joint Miller Revocable Trust to Andrew Maddalone, 3305 Greenspire Lane, $255,000.

Charlene and Jack Schroeder to Cara Bishop and Charmaine Robaidek, 434 and 436 21st St. S.

Jamie and Jodi Plomedahl to Avon Street LLC, 1002 Avon St.

Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust to LAX Driftless Investments, 1408 Jackson St., $132,500.

Bruce Wendling to Dennis and Sandra Jacobson, 4381 Mariah Drive N., $62,000.

Chris and Tammy Roderique to Rhodey Rentals LLC, 522 Caledonia St., $107,500.

Marilyn and William Nieckarz Revocable Trust to Andrew Pinski, 3460 Woodbridge Court, $240,000.

GOTL LLC to 8 Key Real Estate Holdings LLC, 1222 Travis St., $375,000.

Esther Pearson and Jacob Pong to Esther Pearson and Jacob Pong, 3935 Fairway St.

1010-1012 13th St. S. LLC to Quentin Kagel, 1010 and 1012 13th St. S.

James Hoffman and Judith Verage to Ellen and James Rone, 3021 Glendale Ave., $250,000.

Jean and Laurel Reinhardt to Brenda and Dan O’Deen, 2942 Marion Road S., $222,000.

Chloe and Zachary Gosse to Robert and Teri Walensky, 1701 Winnebago St., $142,800.

City of Onalaska

FRHP Lincolnshire LLC to FRHP 6 LLC, 1200 Crossing Meadow Drive, $10,900,000.

Darla and Todd Johnson to Todd and Darla Johnson Joint Revocable Trust.

Ernest Padgett to Lucy and Dennis Webb II, 1341 Fourth Ave. N., $395,000.

Dolores Wuensch to John Hoang and Vi Pham, 1810 Franklin St., $245,000.

Bonnie and Gerald Lau and Pamela Lau, 1097 Kristy Lane.

Diane and Roberts Alsens to Robert and Diane Alsens Revocable Trust, 622 and 624 Vilas St.

Leean Deloria Trust to Jordan Olson, 123 Eighth Ave. S., $270,000.

Realty TIC Investments LLC to BJB Consultancy LLC, 2551 Main St. E., $161,959.

Holmen

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to HNTPRK LLC, $62,900.

Gina and Jared Voves to Gina and Jared Voves.

Jami and Joseph Mathison to WC Adventures LLC, $62,500.

Hill Oxford Two LLC to Hill Oxford Commercial LLC, $272,000.

S&J Properties of La Crosse LLC to Tonia Wright, $106,000.

KBE Homes LLC to Chophia LLC, 1601 Waxwing Lane, $434,900.

Mikes Top Notch Construction LLC to borchert Exteriors LLC, $48,900.

Tonia Wright to Gerard and Pamela Grady, $433,350.

Kelly Mullarney Living Trust to Chloe and Zachary Gosse, $280,000.

West Salem

Christian Hudzinski to Hailey Hudzinski, $175,000.

Sage Real Estate Holdings LLC to 143 Leonard St. S. West Salem LLC, 143 Leonard St. S., $344,900.

Town of Bangor

Gregory Parish to All Space Matters Inc., $66,700.

Steven Noffke to All Space Matters Inc., $34,900.

Town of Burns

Marilyn and Perry Schrock to George Glanzer, $240,000.

Dan and Diane Arndt, Laurie Houle to Dale and Julie Arndt, $50,000.

Town of Campbell

David and Veronica Keenan to Veronica Keenan.

Town of Farmington

Alens Family Living Trust and Todd Alens to Lynn and Nancy Alens Revocable Living Trust, $247,000.

Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda and Travis Zeman, $20,000.

Town of Greenfield

Mathea and Michael Lewandowski to James and Sheri Hammes, $586,250.

Clinton Patterson and Clinton and Elisha Patterson.

Town of Hamilton

Charles and Susan Evans to Susan Evans Living Trust.

Town of Holland

Thomas Weiland Revocable Trust to Michael and Ann Richgels Joint Revocable Trust, $58,000.

Jessica and Jerome Tiffany II to Jerome and Jessica Tiffany Trust.

Michael and Samantha Nelson to Thomas Nelson and Nancy Yaeger, $77,100.

Beth and Steven Wrobel to Heather and Timothy Rueth, $355,000.

Town of Onalaska

Kerri Nygaard to Property Logic III LLC, $50,000.

Megan Stenulson to Moriah Oswald, $171,000.

Jamie and Joseph Schloegel to Matthew and Janaye Gerrelts Living Trust, $429,000.

Town of Shelby

Patricia Stiphout to Patricia Stiphout Revocable Trust.

Five Pines Farm LLC to Outdoor Recreation Alliance of the Seven Rivers Region Inc., W5723 State Road 33, $2,300,000.