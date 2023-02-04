City of La Crosse

Emily and Peter Otto to Emily Otto, 1611 Prospect St.

Ashley Santolin to Santolin Properties LLC, 2110 Park Drive.

Christopher and James Grode, Barbara Young to Wesley Snyder, 2822 Quarry Place, $406,000.

Dale and Maggie Westaby to Andrew Winterfield, 2222 Ferry St., $195,000.

Charles and Mary Burke Trust to Ryan Burke and Courtney Daniels-Burke, 219 20th St. S., $150,000.

PR Valley View Anchor-M LTD Partnership to Onalaska 9016 LLC, 3900 State Road 16, $2,600,000.

Jean and Sigurd Gundersen III to Gundersen Family Revocable Trust.

Thomas Johnson to Thomas Johnson, 1112 14th St. S.

Teresa Sibley to Teresa Sibley Trust, 913 Ferry St.

Christopher Olson to Sports Nut of La Crosse LLC, 515 St. Cloud St., $100,000.

Brittany and Erik Quamme to Colleen Anderson, 2323 Wood St., $37,500.

Northrup Rentals LLC to Vaaraahi LLC, 2316, 2318, 2320 and 2322 State Road, 1319 and 1321 23rd St. S., $500,000.

Margaret and Michelle Ninneman to Margaret and Michelle Ninneman, 223 Losey Blvd. N.

Wesley Snyder to Jordana and Wesley Snyder, 2822 Quarry Place.

Dallas and Ruth Ellefson to Dallas and Ruth Ellefson Revocable Trust, 2016 Steele St.

Michael and Timothy Collins, Timothy Collins Child Separate Trust, Shannon O’Brien to Pamperin Real Estate LLC, 310 Lang Drive.

Suzanne Grapes Estate to Erin Statz, 2002 13th Place S., $179,900.

Path Investments LLC to Scooter Tuna Properties LLC, 1116, 1106, 1108, 1110, 1112, 1114 and 1118 Gillette St., $385,000.

City of Onalaska

Clinton and Katherine Jackson to NEI Global Relocation Co., 821 Tahoe Drive, $485,500.

Crystal Kunze Estate to Jordan Cook, 302 Ninth Ave. N., $90,583.

Kay Beeler to Dana Alitz, 420 Placid Court and 1035 La Crosse St., $150,000.

SCF RC Funding 1 LLC to RealtyNet TIC Investments LLC, 2551 Main St. E., $1,615,333.

Margaret Lentz Trust to Margaret Lentz,1305 Rosewood Trail.

Margaret Lentz to Katrina Lentz, 1305 Rosewood Trail.

Virginia Clark Estate to K&M Berberich LLC, 810 Fourth Ave. N., $185,000.

Katrina and Vincent Meyer to David Dvorak, 1520 State Road 35, $185,000.

Bangor

Nancy and Ronald Christopher to Jenny Ungersma, $210,000.

Holmen

Dana and Matthew Biesterveld to April and Michael White, $364,900.

Bratager Builders LLC to Christian Bratager Sr.

Christian Bratager Sr. Co. to Bratager Properties 6 LLC.

Choice Construction LLC to John and Kaara Freismuth, $545,000.

West Salem

Dianne and Robert Fortney to Robert and Dianne Fortney Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Barre

David Streck Estate to DRLC 1214 Real Estate Trust, $300,000.

Town of Campbell

June Hanesworth to Karen Hillman,$215,900.

Town of Greenfield

Stanley and Carol Clements Trust to Carol and Stanley Clements.

Carol and Stanley Clements to Clements Woodland LLC.

Town of Hamilton

Diane and Douglas Adams to Derek and Megan Sparks, $263,000.

Josh and Kerri Mallicoat to Steven Mallicoat, $245,000.

Town of Holland

James Burmester to Amy and William Mitchell Jr., $368,100.

Brian and Penny Bohn to Bruce Pronschinske, $85,000.

Town of Shelby

Patricia Pedretti Estate to Ethan Phelps, $213,500.

Michel and Midelfort Trust to Signe Midelfort-Hector, $40,000.

Sven Midelfort Trust to Signe Midelfort-Hector, $40,000.

Christine, Sigurd and Christian Midelfort Jr. to Signe Midelfort-Hector, $120,000.

