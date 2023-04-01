City of La Crosse

Arbanasi Properties LLC to Jamy and Say Xiong, 2132 Liberty St., $208,500.

Thomas Balko and Lindsey Egeland to Jacob and Kathy Werre, 1809 20th St. S., $226,500.

Chophia LLC to Jonathan Bergman, 2501 Barlow St., $269,900.

Wisco Property Group LLC to LAX Properties A LLC, 1721 Liberty St., $162,100.

Chancellor and Justina Weisensel to Weis Rentals LAX LLC, 741 23rd St. N.

Sadie Brooks and Kelton Olson to Jason and Nichole Guentz, 2427 Loomis St., $190,800.

Ann Abing and Thomas Rentschler to Susan Rentschler, 2646 29th St. S.

DRM Properties LLC to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse Inc., 2154 Hoeschler Drive, $174,000.

Ruth Myer to Joshua and Mareah Alexander, 2169 Redfield St., $212,000.

Bradley Heinrich to Karina Joholski, 1416 Hyde Ave., $201,000.

Lisa and Tracy Balzer to Jacquelyn Kremer, 1538 Barlow St., $140,000.

Joy Heebink to Joy Heebink Revocable Trust, 4504 Lexington Heights Drive.

Nicole Grutkoski to WM Schultz Properties LLC, 3812 Sunnyside Drive W., $235,000.

Phyllis Larson to Lurene Larson, 3400 Birch St.

Jonathan Staats to Tegan Kleparski, 1518 31st St. S.

Chandra and Matthew Roark to Alexander and Callyn Stewart, 4155 33rd St. S., $296,000.

JAK Family Trust to Maria Walters, 2215 Prospect St., $134,000.

Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez to One Woods LLC, 2617 and 2619 15th St. S., $385,000.

Silver Creek Investments LLC to Ellen Forde, 2139 Park Ave., $250,000.

City of Onalaska

Jennifer Black and Stephanie Leslie to Mary Hok, 1642 Pine Ridge Drive.

Marie and Vernal Dahl to Thomas and Timothy Dahl, Karen Marson, 712 Hanson Court.

Oliver Downer to Lisa Fitzpatrick, 1591 Medary Lane.

Courtney and Navid Khezri to Christopher and Kaitlin Hasse, 2154 Grand View Blvd, $698,000.

Alvin and Ruth Tobeck to John Kessler and Courtney Wilson, 1007 Kristy Lane, $285,000.

Ruth Weaver to Kimberly Edwards, Nicole Hamann and Kurt Weaver, 707 East Ave. N.

Bangor

Michael and Michele Piske to Andrew and Courtney Piske, $220,000.

Holmen

JR Sand Lake LLC to Andrew and Michelle Writz, $79,900.

JMQ Properties LLC to Zarwell Holdings LLC, $275,000.

Virginia Kaatz to Kristene, Chad and Zachery Kaatz.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $210,000.

Angela Frank to Moll Trust Agreement, $390,000.

Andrew and Michelle Glaus to Joel Ellefson, $290,000.

West Salem

Jeffrey and Karla Cain to Thomas Balko and Lindsey Egeland, $235,000.

Brian and Jamie Norton to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., $155,000.

Irma Koonce to Kyle Schomberg, $235,000.

Janet Lukas to Brianna Kruser, $260,000.

Town of Barre

Amy and Judd Hanson to Mariah and Matthew Ganske, $325,000.

Brandon Freitag to Brandon and Carrie Freitag.

Town of Burns

David Wolf Individual Property Trust to Mark Wolf and Melissa Wolf-Anderson.

Town of Greenfield

Marjorie and William Becker to Marjorie and William Becker Revocable Trust.

Town of Medary

Laurie and Marc Bertram to Marc and Laurie Bertram Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Onalaska

Peter Favre and GP LLC to Sidney Cater and Keith Jensen, $255,000.

Scott Johnson to Kristi Sunday, $110,000.

Kristi Sunday to Gregory and Kristi Sunday.

James Keim Estate to Karen Neeb, $335,000.

Julie Malin Estate to Cape May LLC, $302,000.

Town of Shelby

Linda Mettille to Katelynn Mettille, 4324 Markle Road, $190,000.

Madilyn and Michael Goergen to Shawn and Stefanie Sell, $361,250.