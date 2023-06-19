City of La Crosse

Teresa Tempke to Nubzoo Thao and Sai Vue, 3324 26th St. S., $275,000.

Sunny Yang to Tou Yang, 1917 Losey Blvd., $162,000.

Joanne Heerwald and Daniel, Douglas, Mark and Thomas Martin to Elizabeth Keon and Kevin Rumball, 14 Copeland Ave., $310,000.

Mark and Sally Raymond to Jeremy Juen and Abigail Raymond, 2504 Lincoln Ave., $99,000.

Marie and Philip Kleinschmidt to Brenda and Thomas Kleinschmidt, 1501 Hayes St. and 2202 Prospect St.

Ardyce Hass to Stuart Hass, 1412 22nd St. S., $120,000.

215 LAX LLC to John Manges and Paige Shafrath, 215 23rd St. S., $237,450.

Jayson Lesch to Jayson and Katie Lesch, 3154 31st St. S.

David and Matthew Gadberry to G2 Investments WI LLC, 2414 Hemstock St.

Carolyn Sylvester to Carolyn Sylvester Revocable Trust, 2121 Adams St.

Wade Martin to Jay Martin, 2718 Harvey St., $90,000.

PAK Properties LLC to Richard Bennett, 3313 Kenton St., $342,500.

Great River Homes LLC to Melanie and Robert Pendleton, 6007 River Run Road, $389,900.

Christine Hippert and Peter Stovall to Jennifer Schiffer and Jonathon Toomey, 2216 State St., $330,000.

Holly and Scott Wolfe to Joseph Doperalski, 1511 Cass St., $315,000.

Rachel Kronberger-Sowka and Brian Sowka to Hannah Rosenthal, 1627 29th St. S., $258,500.

Aaron and Julie Sharar to Carla and Chuck Callies, 1703 Sunset Drive, $407,000.

H&S Redi-Mix Inc. to Castle Bluff LLC, 1601 Ramsey Place, $1,550,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Treyvan Bill, Kenneth and Marlene Osborne, 1011 and 1013 West Ave. S., $225,000.

Caroline and Scott Flatten to Myers Family Trust Agreement, 4520 Stone Bridge Road, $52,000.

Fifth Ward Residences LLC to Pamela Conway, 1317 Hagar St., $275,000.

City of Onalaska

Deanna and Todd Ebert to Daniel and Marion Schissel, 962 Tahoe Drive, $801,000.

Yongmin Zang to Danielle and James Wise, 1973 Sandalwood Drive, $364,900.

Sharon Spaulding to Daniel Spaulding, 817 Juline Way.

Eugene Becker Estate to Mary Becker, 202 and 204 Eighth Ave. S.

Rachel and John Teske Jr. to Rachel and John Teske Jr., 1255 Oriole Lane.

Bangor

Karen and Ronald Johnson to Pamela and Terry Miller, $249,900.

Holmen

Orin Midtlien to Orin Midtlien Irrevocable Trust.

Moore & Moore Renovating & Construction Inc. to Ryan Anderson and Trina Lafleur, $401,800.

Robert Sr. and Marie Daley Trust to Daniel and Nancy Dorn, 908 East Ave. S., $130,000.

MR Cooper and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.

JR Sand Lake LLC to Michelle and Ryan Olson, $89,900.

206 Holmen Drive N LLC to 608 Properties LLC, $629,900.

Nicole Milliren and Nancy Pohlman to Joshua and Rachel Genz, $85,000.

Mark and Rochelle Thompson Family Trust to Jodene and Robert Ekker, $350,000.

Feyen Concrete Construction Inc. to Mark and Rochelle Thompson Family Trust, $375,000.

JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $45,000.

Choice Construction LLC to Jennifer Kurtz, $359,900.

Sara and William Ardren to Kent Handel Survivors Trust, $650,000.

Carolyn Bostrack and Robert Remis to Matthew Frahm, $387,500.

West Salem

Cassandra and Samuel Connell to Jacob Overturf, $282,000.

James and Doris Yeske Living Trust Agreement to Cheryl Dutton, Sharon Frenna, Carol Hall and Karen Imhof.

Bernadette and Keith Keller to Richard and Barbara Schomburg Revocable Trust, $375,000.

Town of Farmington

Denise and Mark Martell to Twin Springs LLC, $250,000.

Town of Greenfield

Brianna and Skyler Goplin to Cecilia and Christopher Sawaya, $234,000.

Town of Holland

Soja Perner to Christopher and Sonja Perner.

Jean and Kurt Kroner to Katherine Brandt and Emily Dwyer.

Tonia Wright to JSteins LLC, $250,000.

Brandon Gluch to Alexandria and Izac Sheforgen, $92,500.

Joy and Ryan Mashak to Brijen Investments LLC, $64,000.

Town of Medary

Christopher and Kelly Gunderson to Christopher Cogbill, $430,000.

Town of Onalaska

Trevin Popp to Brandon and Roger Oswald, $420,000.

Wayne and Karen Meier Revocable Trust to Michelle Bee, $200,000.

Diane and Stanley Hauser to Derek and Kailee Witt.

Nicholas Thienes to David and Ruth Bartsch, $45,000.

Town of Shelby

Anthony and Ashley Hansen to Alyssa and Christian Janovetz, $233,500.

Town of Washington

Darla and Patrick Lucey to Patrick and Darla Lucey Revocable Living Trust.