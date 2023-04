City of La Crosse

City of La Crosse to Harry J. Olson Multipurpose Senior Citizen Center Inc., 1601 North St.

Carolyn Hanson Estate to Mark Hanson, 4020 Old Town Hall Road, $90,687.

Jeffrey and Kevin Gierszewski to James and Karen Ballin, 4105 33rd St. S., $335,000.

Andrew and Nina Bradley to Rahj Revocable Trust, 2604 Hackberry Lane, $307,000.

Cavalier Properties of La Crosse LLC to GR412 LLC, 412 Main St., $150,609.

Leanna Humm and Jonathan Keller to Vera Kress, 2315 Market St., $284,500.

Mark Arneson Estate to Linda Arneson, 2120 Park Drive.

Alder and Taylor Yu to Taylor Yu, 1914 Main St.

William Adamany IV and Amber Miller-Adamany to Reece Mullen and Emily Vehrenkamp, 1220 21st St. S., $201,000.

Oasis Investments LLC to Onyekachi Onyeabor, 3039 27th St. S.

Wallis Hutton to Anna Krause, 419 24th St. N., $324,900.

City of La Crosse to Nancy Brewer and Christopher Dodge.

Nancy Brewer and Christopher Dodge to the City of La Crosse, 5695 Meir Court.

Anna Krause and Mitch Reynolds to Christina and Daniel Gerleman, 320 24th St. S., $405,000.

Great River Homes LLC to Richard Lanser, 6005 River Run Road, $390,000.

Erin and Joshua Paape to Delacia Soria, 3026 Marion Road S., $184,900.

City of Onalaska

RealtyNet TIC Investments LLC to James and Teressa Rush, 2551 Main St. E., $125,000.

RealtyNet TIC Investments LLC to Salvador Medina, 2551 Main St. E., $100,000.

J&R Cape LLC to Leanne Humm and Jonathan Keller, 1156 Fraser Way, $485,000.

Kimberly and Patrick Weber to Austin and Kaylin Manglitz, 606 11th Ave. N., $243,000.

Justin and Sarah Zezulka to Kimberly and Patrick Weber, 1966 Sandalwood Drive, $380,000.

Raymon Opitz Estate to Testamentary Trust, 1604 Johnson St.

Elke and Jeffery Flick to Asher and Autumn Freybler, 1920 Esther Drive, $300,000.

Bangor

Austin and Pauline Leigh to Ethan Gerke, $330,000.

Holmen

KBE Homes LLC to Shana Williams, $434,900.

HNTPRK LLC to Emily and Jorden Fread, $454,000.

Cathay and Michael Juran to Justin and Sarah Zezulka, $429,900.

Chileda Institute Inc. to Craig Brovold, $345,000.

Rosewood Development of Holmen LLC to WHP Construction LLC, $300,000.

Magnum Opus Investments LLC to Justin and Rachel Lancaster, $460,000.

Town of Campbell

Michael Myers Survivors Trust to Michelle Noelke.

Michael and Sally Brenengen to Michael and Sally Irrevocable Trust Agreement.

Town of Farmington

Deanna Cook to Nathaniel Jackson, $320,000.

Town of Onalaska

Penny Hohmann to Jill Rippe, $145,500.

Town of Shelby

Andrew and Stephanie Chroninger to Emily and Michael Bowman.

Sandra Severson to Barbara Davis and Nancy Stouffer, $28,742.

Barbara Davis to Nancy Stouffer to Barbara Davis and Nancy Stouffer.

Melinda and Timothy Matthews to Emily Hanson and Nathan Sandvick, $301,000.