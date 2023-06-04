City of La Crosse

Peter Adam to Madelyn Adam, 942 Johnson St.

Madelyn Adam to Megan and Spencer Treu, 942 Johnson St., $300,000.

David Rozmenoski to Jeremy Peterson, 1022 and 1020 St. Andrew St., $199,000.

Sharon Hanson to Sharon Hanson Revocable Living Trust, 1549 Liberty St.

Ruth Leisso to Brittney and James Wiese, 2025 East Ave. S., $51,000.

Preferred Properties LLC to Christine, Robert and Seth Brown, 1411 Winnebago St., $145,500.

Onsrud Family Living Trust to Nathan Brown, 2625 Schubert Place, $249,000.

Adam and Sarah Wohlwend to Jayson Lesch, 3154 31st St. S., $235,000.

Alexandria Myers to Lucas Johnson, 1400 Redfield St., $120,000.

Stephanie Galstad to Jody Cobb, 2642 Bentwood Place, $209,000.

Amy and Travis Fortner and Sheriff of La Crosse County to Big Fish Investments LLC, 3316 Elm Drive, $167,000.

Peter Skemp to 1612 King LLC, 2508 Cass St., $175,000.

Susan Aspenson to Emily Conway, 118 27th St. S., $135,000.

Carole Schneider-Phillips to Cynthia Leinss, 2215 Market St., $245,000.

Eileen Paggi Estate to Mitchell Greetan and Kaitlyn Hegewald, 2248 Sisson Drive, $252,000.

Colleen and Kyle Schafer to Heath and Leah Brandner, 2139 Hoeschler Drive, $210,000.

Libby Zafft to Colt and Erin Johnson, 1404 20th St. S., $137,000.

LP & Associates LLC to Rivers Edge Remodels LLC, 1010 Badger St., $120,000.

Carly Clay to Mitchell Pientok, 2520 15th Place S., $212,000.

Keaton Sanders to Ashley Pierce, 1236 Adams St.

John Schindler Jr. to Vicki Schindler, 14 Copeland Ave.

James and Kristen Menard to Dale and Sharon Wollenzien, 1418 Denton St., $205,000.

Vijayalakshmi Kumar and Jagadessh Lakshminarayanan to Amy Barker, 2155 22nd St. S., $251,000.

City of Onalaska

Andrew and Lisa Pisney to Andrew Pisney, 607 Guenther Court.

James and Lisa Salmo to Derek and Samara Hupp, 1012 Windhill St., $490,000.

Ryan and Taylan Scheel to Alicia Bowlin and Kyle Murphy, 510 Eighth Ave. S., $286,500.

Alan and Chong Yuan Chen, Yi Zhao to Kara and Joseph Aylsworth III, 719 Rolling Oaks Drive, $483,000.

Mary Hok to Jennifer and Ronald Black, 1642 Pine Ridge Drive, $325,000.

Kathleen Carlson to Kathleen Carlson and Kelly Gomez, 1338 Rosewood Trail.

Bangor

Gary and Pamela Schomburg to Gary and Pamela Schomburg Irrevocable Living Trust.

Holmen

PLEX 86 LLC to Chad and Melinda Schultz, $85,000.

Feyen Concrete Construction Inc. to Fred and Shirley Frick, $375,000.

Matthew Harper to M. Harper Properties LLC.

Darwin Grosz to Scott Roush, $450,000.

Mark Smith Construction LLC to Mathison Construction LLC, $67,000.

Mark Smith Construction LLC to Bratager Builders LLC, $67,000.

Janice Jeffords to David and Susan Schams, $315,000.

Evenson & Co. Inc. to David Evenson.

David Evenson to Mary Tasson, $399,900.

West Salem

Randall Burt to Elsen Construction LLC, $80,000.

Nell and William Martell to William and Nell Martell Revocable Trust.

Jennifer and Matthew Knebes to Daniel and Misty Johnson, $270,000.

Town of Bangor

Linda and Wilfred Clements to Linda, Paul and Wilfred Clements.

Dawn Tauscher to Macey Tauscher.

Dawn Tauscher to Stephanie Tauscher, $80,000.

Town of Campbell

Judith and Craig Halvorson Jr. to Cole and Savanna Haukos, $239,900.

Town of Farmington

James Blank to Harold Blank, $50,000.

Town of Greenfield

Nell and William Martell to William and Nell Martell Revocable Trust.

Melissa and Walter Breuer to Ann and Lawrence Wells, $630,000.

Darin and Shana Berg Revocable Trust to Darin and Shana Berg.

Darin Berg to Shana Berg.

Town of Hamilton

Jennifer and Ronald Black to Linda and Robert Loper, $305,000.

Town of Holland

Michael and Rita Connors to Matthew and Tara Sova, $507,000.

Town of Medary

Miriam and Steve Klingbeil to Miriam Klingbeil Revocable Living Trust and Steven Klingbeil Revocable Living Trust.

Town of Onalaska

Thomas Krajewski Sr. to Garden of Eden Properties LLC, $575,000.

Thomas Krajewski Sr. to K&L Trust, $160,000.

Brent Olson to Joel Schultz and Susan USS-Schultz, $255,000.

Wayne and Karen Meier Revocable Trust to Property Logic III LLC, $80,000.

Gavaghan LLC to Lijah Arbanas, $95,000.

Matthew Stewart to Niki Paisley and Robert Powell, $180,000.

Town of Shelby

David and Linda Werner Family Trust to Ray Joint Revocable Trust and Roger and Deborah Werner Revocable Trust, $95,000.

Joanna and Michael Lind to Kathleen and Robert Schaertl, $475,000.

Denise and Kenneth Martin to Jordan Achartz and Garret Martin.

Tiffany McCorkle to Norseman Hill LLC.