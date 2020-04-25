La Crosse area residents, businesses keeping the kindness going during COVID-19

A month into the safer-at-home order, Wisconsin residents are feeling the financial stress of furloughs, the restlessness of being cooped up in their residences and fears for their health.
Some are experiencing the family tensions of 24-7 togetherness, while others are wishing they could give their loved ones a long-awaited hug.
Yet despite the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on our psyches and lifestyles, Coulee Region members are setting their own woes aside to help others get through this trying time, whether through monetary donations, acts of kindness or heartening displays.
If you are feeling down, here are some reminders that your community cares, and ways you can contribute:
Grocery gift cards
The West Salem Lions Club, in partnership with the West Salem Education Association, has started a matching fund to purchase Hansen's IGA gift cards for West Salem School District families in need. Each entity has contributed $1,000 toward the initiative, and are accepting donation checks through April 29. Checks can be made out to West Salem Middle School, c/o Ryan Waldhart, 440 East Ave., West Salem, WI 54669, memo: Food cards. Financial contributions can also be made on VENMO at @WSEACARES.”
Unicorn selfies
At 14th and King streets in La Crosse, a giant inflatable unicorn graces the front yard, surrounded by a flock of pink flamingos and introduced with a sign encouraging families to pose for a photo with the majestic creature.
"My name is Wes the unicorn, I'd love to get a selfie with you!," the sign reads. "It's OK to come to my pasture. I won't bite...or cough. -- Wes."
Support for Boys & Girls Clubs
U.S. Cellular has made a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse’s COVID-19 Relief fund, with an additional $315,000 being distributed to Boys & Girls Club locations state and nationwide.
The La Crosse Boys & Girls Club COVID-19 Relief fund is being used to purchase and distribute food and supplies to local families, provide child care for children of essential workers and offer virtual learning opportunities for assist youth during the precautionary school closures. In addition, the Relief Fund will support post-pandemic programs to help children recover from any related stress or anxiety and assist teens in entering the workforce as the economy rebuilds.
“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” says Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular. “As local Club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”
Face shield manufacturing
Spartek, a metalizing and injection molding company in Sparta, re-shifted its focus to create thousands of face shields for health-care workers. Stellar Mold and Tool in Galesville assisted with developing the needed molds, waiving much of the associated costs to assist Spartek in creating mass amounts of the personal protective equipment. Mayo Clinic Health System was among the medical facilities benefiting from the project, receiving 1,500 of the face shields last weekend.
Scout projects go virtual
Members of the Gateway Area Council Cub Scout and Scout troops are keeping up with their service projects during COVID-19, conducting their meetings and earning their badges online.
Using the Zoom platform, scouts are taking classes from local experts in the fields of engineering, environment, citizenship, music, fitness and more to fulfill the necessary education requirements for their related badges.
As part of their service hours, Scouts have been crafting cloth masks, making face shields and writing cards for residents of local assisted-living and nursing-home facilities.
Understanding that friendships and outings are among the most important aspects of participating in Scouting, leaders have also taken a creative approach to socialization and experiences, turning the annual Pinewood Derby event into a virtual race, and getting the campfire going via Facebook Live, complete with songs, skits and shared stories.
For more at home scouting opportunities, visit the Gateway Scouting website.
Bridal gowns for health-care workers
The Wedding Tree is accepting "Hometown Hero" nominations of engaged essential workers, one or more of whom will receive a bridal dress valued at up to $2,000.
"This amazing community has supported our small business and helped us grow," The Wedding Tree posted on its website. "In these strange and stressful times, we want to do our part in thanking those who are at our frontlines, helping to keep our community safe and healthy."
Nominees must be currently engaged and working in a health-care field in the Coulee Region. Nominations can be submitted through April 30 at The Wedding Tree website , with winners notified and publicly announced Sunday, May 10.
Free car cleanings, oil changes for health-care workers
Dahl Mazda, though its Essential Car Care Healthcare Worker Service Incentive, is offering free standard oil changes and enhanced vehicle cleaning services to health-care employees.
Through May 4, current employees at eligible facilities, including hospitals, blood banks, medical testing sites, assisted living or nursing homes, medical laboratory and research centers, rehabilitation centers and hospice facilities, will be eligible for an oil change and car cleaning at Dahl Mazda in Downtown La Crosse.
Participants in the promotion must make an appointment and provide proof of health-care employment, such as a work badge and ID or pay stub.
“Supporting our community is part of who Dahl Automotive is. We are honored to give back to those dedicated to saving lives and caring for the ill during this pandemic," says Andrew Dahl. "Dahl Automotive’s mission to 'Keep People Moving' has been paramount to how we do business, especially during this difficult time.”
For more information, call Dahl Mazda at 608-470-3087.
Kindness rocks
Artistic kids and their parents have been pulling out the art supplies and collecting stones to create whimsical treasures for neighbors to happen upon. Painted with flowers, sunny messages and even garden gnomes, the embellished rocks have been discovered under trees, beside sidewalks or even on doorstops. The small gesture proves a pleasant surprise for those on a stroll or even just stepping outside to grab their mail.
Pet adoption
Quarantine has brought pet lovers out in force, with record numbers of people adopting or fostering pets from their local shelters. Knowing these cats, dogs and rabbits will have minimal socialization during safer-at-home -- volunteers are not allowed, nor are facilities open to the public -- kindhearted individuals have opened their homes. At the Coulee Region Humane Society, which is not allowing potential adopters to meet animals in person but accepts online applications, there are only 27 animals in the building. Of those, 13 are small animals, seven of which are recent transfers from the Sauk County Shelter. There are also 24 animals in foster.
In the 14 years kennel manager Amber Grosch has worked at the Coulee Region Humane Society, this is the least number of animals ever.
"I think this is yet another example of just how wonderful and supportive our community is," says Heather Drievold, executive director of the Coulee Region Humane Society.
There may soon be a number of felines looking for loving owners, as spring tends to bring an influx of kitten litters. The shelter, Drievold says, is fully prepared to take in and care for a potential surge in cats or other animals that may be surrendered.
Individuals interested in fostering or adopting a pet can contact the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014. There is perhaps no better time to have loving companionship and a fun way to fill the days than during this period of lock down.
Sharing stimulus checks
Tribune readers, looking to contribute some of their COVID-19 stimulus checks to a good cause, have requested the names and addresses of local nonprofits assisting during the pandemic. Here are some of the many organizations accepting monetary help:
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse,1240 Clinton St., La Crosse
- WAFER Food Pantry, 403 Causeway Blvd., La Crosse
- Salvation Army of La Crosse, 223 N. Eighth St. La Crosse
- La Crosse Warming Center, 413 S. Third St., La Crosse
- Amy's Closet, 3812 Creekside Lane, Holmen
- Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska
- Family & Children's Center, 1707 Main St., La Crosse
- Couleecap, 700 N. Third St. Suite 202B, La Crosse
- Aptiv, 3000 South Ave., La Crosse
- New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center, P.O. Box 2031, La Crosse
- Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska
