Brent Brudos works to clean up mud from a driveway while helping his friend Tom Nedvidek of rural Stoddard clean up after flash flooding hit the neighborhood on Mallard Lane in the town of Bergen early Friday. Nedvidek has suffered property damage from flash flooding for three consecutive years.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Heavy rainfall hammered the region early Friday, prompting flash-flooding in parts of southern La Crosse and Vernon counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota.
There were reports of wet basements, rock slides, isolated road closures and a campground was evacuated along the Kickapoo River in Vernon County.
Rainfall reports from Friday's storm included 5.74 inches in Westby, 4.15 inches in Stoddard, 3.75 inches in Brownsville, Minn., 3.35 inches in La Crosse and 2 inches in Viroqua.
Fans dry out the basement of Tom Nedvidek’s home Friday on Mallard Lane in rural Stoddard. About 2 feet of water filled the room after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in the neighborhood.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Mud from flash flooding covers Old Hwy. 35 Friday in the town of Shelby.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
