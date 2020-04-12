La Crosse area residents continue to step up during COVID-19

Denise, who orders the headbands, and Dorothy, who sews on the buttons, are calling their creations “Health care halos” and are making masks as well for the residents of the Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, where Dorothy formerly served as director of nursing.

Dorothy admits the button work is tedious, but she has no plans to give her hands a rest anytime soon. If more people want them, she says, “We’ll just keep making them.”

Mother-daughter team

When schools closed last month per the mandate of Gov. Evers, Addie Sazama-Nauman, 11, and mom Michele Nauman found themselves with excess time and a wish to help out. Both sewers — and Addie a “master” at cutting fabric — the mother daughter duo decided to set up their sewing machines side by side, crank up some music by The Beatles and start a mass cloth mask making operation.

The first 50 masks went to Gundersen Health System, and when word spread about the crafty do-gooders, neighbors and friends began putting in orders, offering to pay for the handiwork. Not looking to make a profit, Addie and Michele saw an opportunity to contribute even more, accepting $10 donations for masks with half the proceeds spent on more materials and the other half going to Emerson Elementary, where Addie is a fifth-grader, for the school to buy items for its food pantry.