La Crosse area residents continue to step up during COVID-19

Two weeks ago, the La Crosse Tribune published a list of ways community members are spreading smiles and helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, efforts have only ramped up, with more and more individuals giving time, goods and money to help people in need, as well as demonstrating kindness and compassion from a distance in a time when we need each other’s support more than ever.
Here, more reasons to be proud of our neighbors in the Coulee Region.
Making stylish mask
Lisa Bungum, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System, knows how hard it is to adjust to wearing an ear-loop face mask, especially for several hours on end.
“It tends to rub on the back of the ears,” Bungum says.
So when Bungum discovered a cloth headband contraption, in which the mask loops go around a button rather than directly around the ear, she turned to her sister Denise and mom, Dorothy Gesme, a retired nurse living in Hayfield, Minn., to make a few.
Gesme made more than a few — 100 in the past two weeks, she says — since the first shoebox full Bungum
brought to work was excitedly received by colleagues.
“The headbands are sort of a symbol of solidarity,” says Bungum. “They are really heartfelt and the littlest things sometimes mean the most. It’s a token of appreciation that shows people care and are thinking about you.”
Denise, who orders the headbands, and Dorothy, who sews on the buttons, are calling their creations “Health care halos” and are making masks as well for the residents of the Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, where Dorothy formerly served as director of nursing.
Dorothy admits the button work is tedious, but she has no plans to give her hands a rest anytime soon. If more people want them, she says, “We’ll just keep making them.”
Mother-daughter team
When schools closed last month per the mandate of Gov. Evers, Addie Sazama-Nauman, 11, and mom Michele Nauman found themselves with excess time and a wish to help out. Both sewers — and Addie a “master” at cutting fabric — the mother daughter duo decided to set up their sewing machines side by side, crank up some music by The Beatles and start a mass cloth mask making operation.
The first 50 masks went to Gundersen Health System, and when word spread about the crafty do-gooders, neighbors and friends began putting in orders, offering to pay for the handiwork. Not looking to make a profit, Addie and Michele saw an opportunity to contribute even more, accepting $10 donations for masks with half the proceeds spent on more materials and the other half going to Emerson Elementary, where Addie is a fifth-grader, for the school to buy items for its food pantry.
The pair are also accepting nonperishable foods for Emerson in exchange for a mask, with a box set up on their porch for donations.
“I wanted to help my mom and other people so no one would get sick, because that would be bad,” Addie says, noting the project has been “a lot of fun. I like being helpful.
Now up to 160 masks, Addie and Michele have also given the face coverings to staff at the People’s Food Coop, and Michele says, “As long as the orders come in, we will keep making them.”
Says Addie’s grandmother Dianne Schumacher, “I’m very proud of them.”
If you would like to make a food donation or purchase a mask, email Michele at mlnauman76@gmail.com.
Photo challenge
Joe and Katie Poterucha, hoping to get families giggling, created the #AwkwardFamilyPhotosQuarantineEdition challenge, inviting friends to dress up in their craziest attire, pose for a silly family picture and share the results on social media. For their own goofy get-ups, the Poterucha family spanned just about every genre, from ‘80s fashionista to preppy school boy.
“Things were getting a little monotonous, and my wife thought others were probably starting to feel the same,” says Joe. “We’ve always laughed about the awkward family photos websites, and decided this is something we could do to entertain ourselves and spread some laughs to others.”
Free Little Pantries
Residents have converted their Free Little Libraries into Free Little Pantries at a time when food insecurity is a large concern. Taking the place of paperbacks are boxes of cereal, jars of peanut butter and boxes of macaroni and cheese, operated on a give what you can, take what you need principle.
Area businesses, including Brilliant Bodywork Massage Therapy and Skincare in Onalaska, have done the same, with a white cupboard outside the spa well stocked. Brilliant Bodywork in addition has been putting out Easter goodie bags for area families to grab on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Diaper banks
The Parenting Place has been distributing free packages of diapers at its La Crosse, Sparta, and Tomah locations. Families struggling to afford diapers are able to email or text the facility to arrange pickup of the sizes they need. In turn, those with diapers to donate can bring them to any of the locations by appointment.
Adding a little color
Community members have been spreading out coloring books, construction paper and puzzles on their walkways for the taking, posting their locations on Nextdoor.com. With school out and trips to the craft store currently out of the question, parents — and restless kids — are finding these freebies to be a creative and fulfilling outlet.
Others are sprucing up their sidewalks with whimsical or inspirational sidewalk chalk art, from rainbow hued messages like “We can do this!” to doodles of pets, flowers and friends.
#coronakindnessLAX
The La Crosse Community Foundation and Stansfield Vending are turning good deeds into donations with the Corona Kindness La Crosse endeavor. Through April 30, Stansfield Vending will give $100 to the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund for every photo, depicting a local act of kindness, posted to the the La Crosse Community Foundation’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
Community members are invited to drop off a food donation, call up someone in need of cheer, rake a neighbor’s yard or perform other gestures of goodwill, taking a photo of themselves in action and tagging it #coronakindnessLAX.
Stansfield will make a donation for up to 100 acts of kindness, for a total of $10,000.
“Those funds will prompt additional kindness as they’re deployed to help people negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Children’s Museum fun
Since the Children’s Museum of La Crosse temporarily closed last month, many youth are missing the chance to play, learn and socialize at the downtown destination.
But while the building is off limits under the safer-at-home order, Children’s Museum staff continue to keep kids entertained and engaged, with daily interactive video programs on Facebook.com/FunMuseum. Parents can look for the #FunMuseumAtHome and #DontPausePlay hashtags for posted activities.
“We are pleased to be able to help families play and learn at home during this time, and when this crisis subsides, the Children’s Museum will again be an important and affordable refuge for children and families,“ says executive director Ann Snow. “We can’t wait to fill this too-quiet building with the magical sound of laughter as children and adults play and learn together in the Museum again…hopefully soon.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
