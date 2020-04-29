La Crosse area residents should take extra steps to prepare for sever weather in pandemic, officials say

Severe weather season is rolling into the La Crosse area, but will responses to tornadoes or flash floods be the same with COVID-19 worries?
Officials said responses should be the same, with some extra steps to keep everyone safe.
“When you’ve got a greater danger like a tornado coming,” said La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby, “you’re obviously going to have to make exceptions to that protocol.”
“The main thing is to be able to act safely as well, given the current situation we’re in,” said John Wetenkamp, a meteorologist with La Crosse’s National Weather Service. “That kind of adds some other factors.”
Emergency management teams said that residents should consider extra safety precautions, such as wearing a mask or face covering if seeking shelter from a storm or evacuating from a flooding situation, especially if using a community shelter outside of your home or apartment.
“That’s kind of like the new normal,” Kevin Rindy said, the emergency management coordinator for La Crosse County.
“Our message is still, if you need to find a shelter, shelter first and then worry about social distancing second,” Rindy said.
Responses from emergency crews will operate in the same ways throughout the pandemic as well.
“They’re going to go out as normal and investigate and make sure all citizens who need assistance will get it,” Rindy said.
The La Crosse area made it out of the snow-melt flooding season relatively unharmed. Most places along the Mississippi River saw at least minor flooding, Wetenkamp said. That came as a relief after the area saw record high groundwater levels and precipitation in the fall.
“We had kind of an ideal melt through much of late February going into March,” with several days that had above freezing temperatures and below freezing at night. The conditions were much drier this spring, as well.
“That helped us out a lot, kind of bringing water levels down faster,” he said.
“It’s great, especially that we didn’t see major flooding,” Wetenkamp said. “But keeping that in mind that there are extra steps that need to be taken now when responding to severe weather.”
And as for flooding, Wetenkamp said that although the area didn’t see as much caused by snow-melt this season, the groundwater levels are still high and saturated.
“We’re not out of the woods,” he said. “We could certainly slip back into a more wet and active pattern.”
And the next few months will also bring the threat of severe storms to the area, like flash flooding, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and tornadoes.
But as the possibility of severe weather weighs on already occupied minds during the pandemic, officials hope that preparing for severe weather isn’t an added stress, but an adjustment to plans you might already have.
“I think for the citizens, it’s just be wary of severe weather. Make sure you have a plan,” Rindy said.
“Even though there’s a pandemic going on, you still have to make preparations for severe weather.”
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
La Crosse County Health Department reports one new case of COVID-19, explains contact tracing
-
La Crosse area schools honor Class of 2020 despite COVID-19
-
Updated
Wisconsin suspends fees, penalties for missed rent during COVID-19 pandemic
- 64 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.