Climate action, health care, immigration, gun control, gerrymandering and zero-tolerance for race-baiting rhetoric are some of the biggest issues on La Crosse area residents’ minds — and they let Rep. Ron Kind know that as he held the first in a series of listening sessions Monday at Western Technical College.
Kind, who represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, also announced that he will return $107,608.50 from his unspent congressional budget toward the national debt, which exceeded $22 trillion in February. Kind said he has returned just under $2 million to the U.S. Treasury to date, about one hundred-thousandth percent of the national debt.
“This is a huge legacy of debt we are leaving our children and grandchildren,” Kind said.
His constituents were concerned about leaving another kind of legacy to future generations: an inhospitable planet due to climate inaction.
“(Climate change) is not an inconvenient truth any more,” said Cathy Van Maren, of La Crosse. “It is a crisis. We have to make big decisions. We have to make them now.”
Kind said he considered climate change one of three existential threats we face. The threat of nuclear war and pandemics round out his list.
Kind said he supported the development and deployment of renewable and alternative energy sources, and that the U.S. should reinstate environmental regulations rolled back by the Trump administration, including fuel efficiency standards for cars and carbon emissions from power plants.
Most of that deregulatory pushback is playing out in federal appeals courts through litigation between the Environmental Protection Agency, states and environmental groups.
When pressed by Annika Mersmann of Viroqua about whether he supported the Green New Deal, Kind said, “not yet.”
The Green New Deal, introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, is a framework that calls for the swift transition from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels to renewable energy.
There were more details that needed to be worked out, Kind said. “We need to find a bipartisan path forward. We’re a divided government.”
Other constituents asked why the U.S. was the only developed nation that couldn’t figure out how to guarantee affordable health insurance coverage for all, expressed concerns about the rising costs of prescription drugs, and called on Congress to rezone congressional districts in a nonpartisan way.
Irving Balto, of Chaseburg, said he was concerned to see rhetoric containing “racist dog whistles” that motivate white supremacists to carry out terrorist acts against minorities, including Friday’s attack on two New Zealand mosques that left at least 50 men, women and children dead, go unchallenged by politicians with platforms.
While Democrats recently passed a resolution against hatred, “I want to ask you to do more,” Balto said. “People in Congress need to recognize these dog whistles and speak out.”
When asked by the Tribune whether he felt heard after the listening session, Balto said he felt “gratified and heard” by his friends and neighbors.
“I’ll feel heard the moment I see action,” Mersmann said, noting that when she asked Kind what actions he’ll take to address climate change, he didn’t offer solutions beyond those already in place.
