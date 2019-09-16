You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse area restaurant inspections: 97 violations at 38 establishments in August

There were a total of 97 violations reported at 38 establishments in La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon and Jackson counties, according to records provided by state and county health departments in August.

There were 19 restaurants with no code infractions reported during regular annual inspections.

The most commonly reported violation involved cold holding, or the temperature require to store perishable foods.

The records, obtained through open records requests, were added to the La Crosse Tribune’s online restaurant inspection database, which includes all inspection reports since 2013 at restaurants in Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

The interactive database can be searched by establishment, location or the nature of violation.

Restaurants are typically inspected once per year, though some with serious violations receive follow-up visits.

An inspection represents a snapshot in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot. Performance is best measured over multiple inspections.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

let it go

I usually pay very close attention to this when it includes places I have dined, but how can you put a place in that is not even open to the public yet? That could be giving them a negative reputation.

