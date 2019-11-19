La Crosse area restaurant inspections: 152 violations at 35 establishments in October

There were a total of 152 violations reported at 35 establishments in La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon and Jackson counties in October, according to records provided by state and county health departments.
There were four restaurants with no code infractions reported during regular annual inspections and none that were cleared in complaint-driven visits. None were violation-free in follow ups to inspections done earlier this year.
The most commonly reported violation involved cold holding, or storing foods at a proper temperature.
The records, obtained through open records requests, were added to the La Crosse Tribune’s online restaurant inspection database, which includes all inspection reports since 2013 at restaurants in Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
The interactive database can be searched by establishment, location or the nature of violation.
Restaurants are typically inspected once per year, though some with serious violations receive follow-up visits.
You have free articles remaining.
An inspection represents a snapshot in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot. Performance is best measured over multiple inspections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.