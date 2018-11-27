You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse area restaurant inspections: 96 violations at 82 establishments

Public health officials found an average of 2.46 code violations during inspections of 45 Coulee Region restaurants in October.

There were a total of 25 violations reported at 45 establishments in La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon and Jackson counties, according to records provided by state and county health departments.

There were 10 restaurants with no code infractions reported during regular annual inspections and two that were cleared in complaint-driven visits. One was violation-free in follow-ups to inspections done earlier this year.

The most commonly reported violation involved washing utensils and testing sanitizing solution.

The records, obtained through open records requests, were added to the La Crosse Tribune’s online restaurant inspection database, which includes all inspection reports since 2013 at restaurants in Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

The interactive database can be searched by establishment, location or the nature of violation.

Restaurants are typically inspected once per year, though some with serious violations receive follow-up visits.

An inspection represents a snapshot in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot. Performance is best measured over multiple inspections.

