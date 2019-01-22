Try 1 month for 99¢
Map: La Crosse area schools close in anticipation of today's snowstorm

The incoming winter storm has prompted officials to close many schools in southwest Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region, in effect till 6 a.m. Wednesday. Daytime snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, starting with light snow and drizzle turning to all snow by 10 a.m., with 6 to 8 inches possible by Wednesday morning. 

Alma, Arcadia, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Boscobel, Cashton, Cochrane-Fountain City, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Hillsboro, Independence, Kickapoo, La Farge, Onalaska Luther, Mauston, Melrose-Mindoro, Necedah, New Lisbon, North Crawford, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Prairie du Chien, Riverdale, Royall, Seneca, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin, Caledonia, Dover-Eyota, Houston, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Ridgeway, St. Charles, Wabasha-Kellogg and Winona schools in Minnesota, and Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee schools is Iowa are closed today.

Up-to-the-minute road conditions in Wisconsin can be found on the state highway travel map, or by calling 511.

