The incoming winter storm has prompted officials to close many schools in southwest Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region, in effect till 6 a.m. Wednesday. Daytime snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, starting with light snow and drizzle turning to all snow by 10 a.m., with 6 to 8 inches possible by Wednesday morning.
Alma, Arcadia, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Boscobel, Cashton, Cochrane-Fountain City, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Hillsboro, Independence, Kickapoo, La Farge, Onalaska Luther, Mauston, Melrose-Mindoro, Necedah, New Lisbon, North Crawford, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Prairie du Chien, Riverdale, Royall, Seneca, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin, Caledonia, Dover-Eyota, Houston, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Ridgeway, St. Charles, Wabasha-Kellogg and Winona schools in Minnesota, and Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee schools is Iowa are closed today.
Up-to-the-minute road conditions in Wisconsin can be found on the state highway travel map, or by calling 511.
